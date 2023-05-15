12 Single Worst Pieces of Media From the 2010s

Have you ever watched a movie or listened to a podcast so bad you wonder who would ever greenlight such a project? Well, so has the internet. According to a popular internet server, twelve of the worst pieces of media released in the 2010s.

1. Big Mouth

Big Mouth centers around pre-teens and teenagers going through puberty and drifting through adolescence via an animated landscape. Some anti-BIG MOUTH fans claim the animation style is disturbing, with gigantic heads atop tiny bodies; others dislike the material and can't fathom how the show made it through six seasons, with two more on the way, and spawned a spin-off.

2. Political Netflix

Do you believe that comedians should keep politics out of their content? Several commenters claim that Netflix specials with political leans suffer from baseless humor and instead turn into repetitive jabs with nothing to say.

3. Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Marvel probably makes a ridiculous amount of money, and the people who work on it are probably well-aware of how simplistic and terrible it is,” one person writes.

“It's always the same type of dudes who are weirdly into it. They take it way too seriously and discuss it like it's some form of high art,” another individual agrees.

4. Rick and Morty

One Rick and Morty cynic claims the show lacks depth and opts for potty humor and alien plots, which don't make for good programming. Others say the fanbase attributed to Rick and Morty makes the show unbearable.

5. What Does the Fox Say

In 2013, Ylvis, a Norwegian comedy duo, released a song determined to capture the elusive noise that a fox makes. The onomatopoetic tune charted well globally and was awarded both World Music Awards and Radio Disney awards.

Due to the song's popularity on the charts, it swiveled its way into a Glee episode through a gas leak hallucination. I think it's safe to say that that plot line sums up the listening experience.

6. The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette reached audiences a year after its counterpart, The Bachelor, aired on prime-time television. The oh-so-progressive show features a selected female who dwindles her list of proposed suitors. Bachelorette despisers suggest the cringy show displays manufactured drama the public consumes too eagerly.

7. The Emoji Movie

What could go wrong with a movie about emoticons? A lot, clearly. The 2017 film scored a whopping six percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics say The Emoji Movie stole plots and animation tactics from successful cartoons like Wreck it Ralph and The Lego Movie, and the premise came across as too heavy-handed in the commercial aspect.

Plus, the jokes do not land.

8. Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda may have created an infamous musical empire, but many people detest his most famous musical. Someone states Hamilton worked at first, but the cult following turned the once clever musical into a cringy, tone-deaf political lecture.

9. Saturday Night Live

“SNL just a long slow decline into the absolute garbage it is now,” someone expresses. The Lorne Michaels show originated in 1975 as an edgy sketch-comedy show. Still, many viewers believe the show doesn't offer the same humor as it once did.

Many users also disdain Kate McKinnon's portrayal of Hillary Clinton singing “Hallelujah.”

10. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Michael Cera, Aubrey Plaza, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in the 2010 adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name. The film has been criticized for its shallow portrayals of women and femininity while exploiting harmful stereotypes.

11. Rap-Rock

“Worst music was rap-inspired rock like Imagine Dragons or Twenty-one Pilots. I really am fine with most music, but I’d rather listen to nothing than Heathens or Thunder,” one user says.

12. The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden aired the final episode in April, and millions rejoiced. Several people dislike Corden's humor, think he carries a fake persona, and treats his workers poorly. Plus, he publicly bashed a restaurant owner in NYC, placing him on the ‘do not serve list.

