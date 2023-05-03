12 Worst Scary Movies That Are Your Biggest Wastes of Time

If you're a sucker for horror movies, you've probably experienced the frustration of watching a scary movie that didn't live up to its hype. Some horror movies fail to deliver the spine-tingling chills that audiences crave, whether it's poor acting, weak plot, or lackluster scares. According to horror buffs, these 12 scary movies are so bad you'll laugh instead of getting spooked.

1. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

The fourth installment in the Jeepers Creepers franchise; the movie follows a group of friends who find themselves pursued by the Creeper, a flesh-eating monster that only emerges every 23 years. With such an iconic horror franchise, expectations were set high, and unfortunately, they did not deliver. This movie was one of the biggest horror disappointments in recent years, with poor pacing, weak character development, and lack of suspense.

2. Slender Man (2018)

Based on the popular internet urban legend, the movie follows a group of teenage girls who attempt to summon the Slender Man but soon realize their actions have deadly consequences.

One viewer says, “I legit can't say one positive thing about it, just a boring, confusing mess.” Oof. Based on a legendary internet creepypasta, the movie failed to capture the eerie and unsettling atmosphere of the original story. With a weak plot and poor execution, the movie relied heavily on cheap jump scares and cliches, making it a disappointing snoozefest.

3. The Open House (2018)

After the sudden death of their father, a mother and son move into a relative's mountain house, where they soon become terrorized by an unknown assailant. Even though the premise sounded interesting, the execution was unbelievably underwhelming. The movie had poor tension, a lack of explanation despite the simplistic script, and unnecessary scenes and characters that had no bearing on the plot. This is how you do horror 100% wrong.

4. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023)

In Winnie and the Pooh: Blood and Honey, beloved children's characters Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet are transformed into feral, bloodthirsty creatures. The once-lovable animals terrorize Christopher Robin and a group of young women when they take refuge in a remote house. Admittedly, no one had high hopes for this transparently camp and outrageous premise, but they still managed to deliver an irredeemable story. Instead of being fun or scary, it was boring, with terrible dialogue and dreadfully uninteresting side plots that go nowhere.

5. Alone in the Dark (2005)

Based on the video game series of the same name, the movie follows paranormal investigator Edward Carnby as he attempts to stop a group of demons from invading the world. The movie failed to capture the essence of the games. With poor writing, flat characters, and dull action sequences, the film was criticized for its lack of excitement and scares.

6. Skinamarink (2022)

Upon waking up in the middle of the night to a claustrophobic version of their house with the doors and windows removed, the two children inside realize their father is missing. One horror fan says, “It's hard to even call it a movie. It's only slightly more of a movie than sitting quietly and staring at a wall,” while another likens it to “a person's final year art project.”

7. The Wicker Man (2006)



A remake of the 1973 film of the same name, the movie follows a police officer who travels to a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl but soon realizes that the island's inhabitants have sinister intentions. This movie has all the charm of a terrible Nicholas Cage movie, which is to say you'll have a good time laughing at how ridiculous the plot and script are. On the plus side, it's hilariously quotable with killer lines like “NOT THE BEES” and “Killing me won't bring back your goddamn honey.”

8. Dashcam (2021)

A horror-comedy film, the movie follows a couple who discover that their refrigerator is a gateway to another dimension that unleashes various monsters and creatures into their home. The Refrigerator relied heavily on cheap gags and slapstick humor, failing to deliver the scares and thrills that audiences expect from a horror movie.

9. The Fog (2007)

A remake of the 1980 film of the same name, the movie follows a coastal town that is terrorized by a mysterious fog that brings with it vengeful ghosts seeking revenge. A spectator jokes this movie holds the record for most characters thrown through windows in a single film. Besides that oddly over-used trope, The Fog is an immensely boring movie without any scary scenes.

10. The Happening (2008)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the movie follows a group of people who must outrun a mysterious and deadly airborne toxin that causes people to commit suicide. This is a top contender for worst film of all time and worst performance by Mark Wahlberg in a movie. The premise is ridiculous, and its explanation doesn't do it any favors. Between the corny acting, horrible script, and ridiculous plot, this movie permanently damaged Shyamalan's career and is one of modern history's most meme-d “horror” films.

11. The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Part of The Conjuring universe, the movie follows a social worker who discovers that a mother suspected of child endangerment has an eerie connection to a legendary ghost from Mexican folklore. Not to be confused with the decent horror movie La Llorona, this movie was supposed to creep you out with a weeping ghost, but she hardly sounds like she's weeping, which is a huge missed opportunity on the creepy factor. The movie is so terrible they tried to reel you in with the idea that it's a spinoff of The Conjuring universe.

12. Old (2021)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the movie follows a family on vacation who discover a secluded beach that causes them to age rapidly, leaving them only hours to live. The execution of this premise was done so poorly that viewers had to check if it was a horror comedy because it felt like a parody.

