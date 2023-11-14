The Simpsons’ Not-So-Finer Moments: 12 Episodes We’d Rather Forget

There have been a lot of solid episodes of The Simpsons over the years, but fans can agree there are definitely some that fell flat. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What is the worst Simpsons episode you have ever seen?” Here are the top 12 responses.

1. My Sister, My Sitter

Many fans could agree that Bart was more annoying than usual in this episode. Bart and Lisa have so many great adventures together and this does justice to none of them.”

2. Barting Over

Some people were less than impressed with “Barting Over.” It was weird. It was an interesting idea, Bart emancipating himself, that could have led to a great study of what that does to him and the rest of the family members. Instead, Tony Hawk shows up and it mostly becomes about that.

3. Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass

Homer starts choreographing celebration dances for various sports stars. It feels like it was written in five minutes, and while funny initially, it doesn't hold up on rewatches.

4. The Musk Who Fell to Earth

The episode with Elon Musk is just painful. The fact that Lisa, who once sang union songs to support the strike at the nuclear power plant, is fangirling all over him is probably the worst idea any Simpsons writer ever had.

5. Lisa Goes Gaga

The Lady Gaga episode makes me physically mad. One person shared that this episode that made them quit the series.

6. That 90s Show

The plot of That 90s Show explores what could have been if Homer and Marge were teens in the 90s instead of the 70s. Homer was in a Nirvana type band. The episode was pure cringe.

7. Jazzy and the Pussycats

This is one of the most poorly written episodes I have ever seen in an animated series. Lisa gets jealous of Bart because he is a famous jazz musician. Halfway through the story, Lisa randomly starts hiding animals in the attic. Then, a tiger bites Bart's arm and Marge guilt trips him. Even though he did nothing wrong, it was partially Lisa's fault he was injured.

8. The Boys of Bummer

This episode failed to impress some people. It's honestly hard to watch, especially for how realistically they portrayed Bart's mental breakdown and depression.

9. Co-Dependents' Day

In this episode, Homer gets in an accident while drunk and then frames Marge so that he won't lose his license. I can forgive a dud episode for not being as great as the classics, but episodes like that make me actively hate what the characters have become.

10. One Angry Lisa

Nothing in this episode made sense, and the plot was so stupid. Lisa gets sent to court even though she is eight years old. The story would have been passable, but the jury was full of characters who know Lisa. They should have made new background characters and a new judge.

11. The Simpsons Guy

This episode was incredibly unnecessary, not to mention utterly pointless by the end. A Family Guy crossover could have been good if it were an actual clash of styles instead of just being a Family Guy episode featuring The Simpsons.

12. The Blunder Years

This episode didn't win many fans over either. Homer gets hypnotized and remembers seeing a body as a kid and he screams nonstop. Annoying and unnecessary.

