10 of the Worst Star Wars Movies & Shows, Ranked

If there is one thing Star Wars fans can untie on, there have been some terrible moments. Lucasfilms and the Star Wars franchise have spawned several films and subsequent spinoffs throughout the last four decades. Some were excellent, and some were downright terrible. After a Redditor asked, “What was the worst Star Wars movie/show?” People responded to bring you this list with the top responses.

10. Solo (2018)

Han Solo uncovers adventure when he joins forces with a gang of galactic smugglers and a 190-year-old Wookie. In debt with a gangster named Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan. Solo needs a fast ship, so he meets up with Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.

9. Rogue One (2016)

One user posted, “I must also shout out to Rogue One and Rebels, two Star Wars properties that I completely despise!” One Redditor stated, ” ROGUE ONE!” Then someone replied, “Not the worst but nowhere near the best, and I cannot take anyone seriously who thinks so. Just a mess of a film until the third act.”

8. Attack of the Clones (2002)

One Redditor user stated, “Attack of The Clones is borderline unwatchable!”One Redditor posted, “Attack of the Clones for me. So much happens in that movie, yet it's boring to me.” Another Reddit user said, “Agreed. I still have no idea what the plot is. And the 3PO part in the factory. Jeez…”

7. Phantom Menace (1999)

One user said, “Man, there is some good stuff in Phantom Menace, but overall, it's bad. Let's not kid ourselves.” Another user posted, “Phantom Menace and no, having one God-tier soundtrack and lightsaber fighting sequence that is also the greatest sword duel in the history of cinema does not equal a good film!”

6. The Force Awakens (2015)

One Redditor stated, “The Force Awakens had a terrible premise, but I was at least entertained.” Another Redditor said, “In my opinion, The Force Awakens is the reason the newest trilogy is so bad. Yes, the movie is not that bad on its own, but it's a terrible base for an original prequel-trilogy.”

5. The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

One Redditor user posted, “The Rise of Skywalker is a terrible movie!” Kyber99 said, “The Rise of Skywalker attempted to be epic but fell extremely flat.” Another Redditor said, “Ignoring The Holiday Special, I'm torn between The Rise of Skywalker and The Last Jedi!”

4. The Last Jedi (2017)

Shenanigans052 posted, “The Last Jedi. Pretty easily of the things I've seen.” One Reddit user said, “The Last Jedi is the worst Star Wars “anything.” I dislike it as a movie and Star Wars movie, and it drags so much down with it.”

3. The Ewok Movies (1984-85)

Throwawaylogin2099 posted, “The two made-for-TV Ewok movies from the 80s. I remember seeing them when they were originally aired, and I liked them. I gave them a rewatch, and they were terrible.” ShaunTrek declared, “The Ewok movies! Tell me I'm wrong.”

2. The Resistance Show (2018)

One Redditor said, “I didn't really care for the Resistance show compared to the others.” Another user admitted, “TIL A Star Wars show called Resistance exists!” A Reddit user stated, “Resistance is the worst show!”

1. The Holiday Special (1978)

One user posted, “Can we all agree for once in our lives and say that it is the Holiday Special?” Another Redditor said, “For me, I'd say the worst is Holiday Special.” Finally, another user stated, “The non-controversial answer would be the Holiday Special.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this countdown of garbage Star Wars films and shows right, or is something wrong with this list? Check out the Star Wars docuseries you need to be watching!

