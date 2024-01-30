24 Worst Super Bowls of All Time

The Super Bowl should celebrate the two best teams in NFL football, but sometimes, one squad puts the opponent to shame. Many Super Bowls have finished with lopsided scores and disappointed fans who wasted four hours on a dull contest. Blowout margins, bad officiating, and uninspiring offensive output mar the worst Super Bowls.

1. Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Joe Montana and the 49ers put John Elway’s Broncos to shame in a 45-point shellacking in 1990. San Francisco’s roster far outshined Denver’s, and the game was already over at halftime when the margin stood at 27 to three.

2. Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

For fans who enjoyed legendary defense, Super Bowl XX may have satisfied a thirst for lockdown play on that end. The Bears closed their unprecedented season by roughing up New England, and Chicago has barely been relevant since this game.

3. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Seattle fans were the only ones who thrived and cheered during this uncompetitive, disappointing matchup of offense versus defense. Denver was expected to launch an aerial attack on the Seahawks, but the Legion of Boom shut down the haters and the Broncos' record-breaking passing arsenal.

4. Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

The Green Bay Packers turned the first Super Bowl into a snooze-fest with a 25-point win. Kansas City didn’t look like they were prepared for the game, and the Packers continued their legacy of greatness from the pre-Super Bowl era.

5. Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

The Cowboys added to Buffalo’s misery in the 1990s by thrashing the Bills from the opening kickoff. Dallas continued proving they were one step above every other peer in the NFC and AFC.

6. Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

The Packers repeated their easy win from the first Super Bowl in this second affair a year later. Green Bay wouldn’t win another title until the 1990s with Brett Favre, and it would take until the third Super Bowl to get a competitive bout.

7. Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes was supposed to create the basis for a brilliant game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Instead, the Bucs’ defense hit the quarterback early and often, and the blowout underwhelmed fans on every level.

8. Super Bowl XXII: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

The Denver Broncos losing a Super Bowl in historic fashion became somewhat of a tradition starting in the 1980s. The Redskins’ 35-point second quarter symbolized the team’s ability to take over games and elevate over rivals, but it also ended any drama in the game quickly.

9. Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

This matchup of the previous champion Washington Redskins against up-and-coming Los Angeles could have theoretically been fun. Still, Marcus Allen and the Raiders ran roughshod over the nation’s capital and ended any chance of a repeat.

10. Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Miami never seemed to get off the plane in Louisiana against the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins didn’t score a touchdown and summoned only a field goal as they faced the wrath of a hungry Dallas team that had never won a Super Bowl.

11. Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Jon Gruden coached both the Raiders and the Buccaneers, a pre-game storyline that lent itself to much media fodder, but the game between the lines was nothing interesting to talk about. The Bucs led by 31 points during the second half before Oakland made the score look slightly closer.

12. Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

John Elway closed his career with a nice and easy win against his former coach, Dan Reeves. Atlanta was never really in the thick of this game, and the franchise has only continued to suffer disappointing defeats in the decades since.

13. Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

The Niners looked much better than the Chargers on paper and manifested that notion into a reality on the football field. Steve Young contributed the only flashiness to this Super Bowl with his jaw-dropping six touchdown passes.

14. Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens usually get in the discussion for the best defensive team ever, and they flexed that claim by allowing the Giants to score only seven points in this game. New York was overmatched and stood no chance against the Ravens.

15. Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Miami made Minnesota look underwhelming across the duration of this milquetoast contest in which the Vikings struggled even to score a single point. Miami shut out Minnesota for most of the game.

16. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Minnesota’s unimpressive showings in the Super Bowl turned into a 1970s tradition like no other. Kansas City defeated the Vikings with unimpeded demolition on both ends of the gridiron and won by almost the same margin as the Dolphins in Super Bowl VIII.

17. Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Peyton Manning won his first ring against a boring Bears team that unexpectedly slipped into the season's final game. The rain made the offense a little sloppy, which could be entertaining to some fans and frustrating to others.

18. Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Dan Marino and Joe Montana made for an elite matchup of quarterbacks, but San Francisco had a championship-worthy defense that Miami couldn’t resemble. The 49ers added to their legacy with an easy, tedious win.

19. Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Look at that! The Vikings losing in another terrible Super Bowl! In this game, Oakland accomplished everything they wanted, and Minnesota concluded a quadrant of defeats throughout the decade.

20. Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

New York’s defensive prowess left no room for the imagination in this blowout. John Elway never got the Broncos up and running, and Lawrence Taylor’s Big Blue Wrecking Crew cemented their status.

21. Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Dallas and Buffalo had the potential to become an exciting matchup since this was a redo of the previous season. Still, the same result occurred when the Cowboys’ dynasty turned on the jets with 24 uncontested points at the end of the game.

22. Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Buffalo’s second straight loss in the Super Bowl was pretty uneventful. Jim Kelly didn’t orchestrate the Bills’ usual offensive attack, blundering at every turn of events and helping the Redskins with crucial turnovers.

23. Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

A close game between the powerhouse Steelers and the Seahawks could have been fun, but the referees ruined the game with several calls that tilted the contest in Pittsburgh’s favor. The low score didn’t help the game’s excitement, either.

24. Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

The Patriots and Rams put on an offensively inept Super Bowl, resulting in New England’s sixth title of the 21st century. Arguably, the Rams shouldn't have been in the game after a controversial call benefited them at the end of the NFC Championship against the Saints.