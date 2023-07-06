The Worst Tasting Beers That We Won’t Be Enjoying This Summer

It's never been a better time to be a beer fan in America. Yet, while new breweries seem to open every day, not every beer tastes great. While it's fun to talk about the best-tasting beers in the world, sometimes it's more enjoyable to discuss the beers that deserve to be poured down the drain. Recently, beer drinkers converged in an online discussion to uncover the worst of the worst!

1. Milwaukee's Best

A staple of poor college kids trying to salvage a Friday night on campus, Milwaukee's Best – or “Beast,” as many refer to it – brings me back to the days of suffering through some seriously retched brews. If this beer truly represents the best of Milwaukee, I shudder to think what represents their worst.

2. Any Pumpkin-Flavored Beer

Why are seemingly all beverage companies obsessed with pumpkin flavoring during the fall months? Many drinkers lament that this trend has crossed over into the beer world. Countless people believe that pumpkin spice is a decent flavor to add to a coffee but not to an ice-cold beer. Yuck.

3. Coors Light

Coors Light is synonymous with many things. From professional football to the Rocky Mountains, it is one of the first beers that come to mind for American consumers. But, unfortunately, not everyone is a fan. “It's like drinking carbohydrate water, but this one has at least five grams of carbs in it, and it won't keep you hydrated,” one man declares.

4. Budweiser

Even though Budweiser is extremely popular in the United States, many don't enjoy drinking it because it was often their first introduction to beer. Take me, for example. My first sip of beer came from a warm Budweiser can, and even to this day, I can't bring myself to drink one. The same can be said for Bud Light, too.

5. Beer 30

Here are words of advice: When selecting a quality alcoholic beverage, never shop at a dollar store. “I got this beer from the dollar store with a big clock on the can called ‘Beer 30,'” one avid beer drinker reports. “Oh my goodness, I have never tasted anything worse.” What a shocker.

6. Heineken

The brewing process of Heineken is complicated, so quality control is not a hallmark of the brewery. As a result, many beer drinkers report that they don't enjoy the taste of the beer at all, despite the company's massive worldwide success. “I've always hated the taste of Heineken,” confesses one man.

7. Icehouse

Another relic from many drinkers' college years, Icehouse has a reputation for being a bottom-of-the-barrel beverage in terms of quality. So if you attended college in the Midwest and Bud Light was just too expensive for you, Icehouse took up a permanent spot in your refrigerator.

8. Rolling Rock

To some people, Rolling Rock is even worse-tasting than beers like Icehouse. “Even when I was a degenerate frat boy with a case of Icehouse in the fridge at all times, Rolling Rock was and is undrinkable to me,” admits one beer drinker.

9. Kirkland Light

While it's common to dislike a beer's taste, it's increasingly rare to hate a specific beer so much that you throw out an entire case in disgust! “I bought a 48-pack of Kirkland Light sold at Costco,” says one woman. “I threw the last 47 of them straight in the trash. I feel bad about not controlling my temper enough to empty and recycle them, but thankfully it's gone.”

10. Pabst Blue Ribbon

The unofficial beer of hipsters nationwide, countless people believe that Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) is nothing more than cheaply-made swill enjoyed by elderly mechanics and ironic college students. PBR's popularity confounds a lot of people in America.

11. Iron City

Proudly brewed in Pittsburgh, suffering through a can of Iron City is a rite of passage for many college students in western Pennsylvania. Unsurprisingly, plenty of people equate drinking this beer with vomiting and having the worst hangovers the next day. I've drank Iron City before, and I can confirm: This beer is the pits.

12. Any India Pale Ale

While the craft beer boom of the 21st century brought India Pale Ales (IPAs) to the forefront of American beer drinkers' consciousness, it still has plenty of detractors due to their unique taste. Countless people express dismay over the overly-hopped and bold flavor profile that defines IPAs, especially older drinkers.

I'll never forget the look on my father's face the first time he took a sip of an IPA!

Source: Reddit