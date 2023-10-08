15 Worst Things About Being The Smartest Person in The Room

Someone once said, “If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room!” I grew up believing this because I continuously wanted to learn and better myself. It’s essential to surround yourself with people more intelligent than you. But sometimes, your knowledge can outsmart everyone else's. While there’s nothing wrong with this, members of a popular online platform think there are bad things that come with being the most intelligent person in the room.

1. It Isn’t Easy To Grow in Your Comfort Zone

Whether or not we realize it, we are more comfortable being the best. Why would we work harder when there’s no competition for us? Pressure doesn't creep in when no one challenges our ego. With this mindset, growth and potential will go to bed.

2. You Are on Your Own When The Chips Are Down

When a complicated problem arises, no one is willing to help, as you should know everything. After all, you’re the mighty, powerful “Wizard of Oz.”

3. You Top Out in Your Career

You may surround yourself with people who execute things flawlessly but are less capable. In the bigger picture, others may wonder whether you wouldn’t want to hire independent thinkers, putting you at risk of losing your job.

4. It's Hard To Feel Stimulated

Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.

Online members agree that being the most intelligent person in the room comes with a heavy price tag. You won’t feel excited or like you’re in an environment that will help you grow and improve. It will be a constant dull ache.

5. You’ll Deal With Over-Expectations

You’ll always have to “live up to your expectations.” Some users agreed you’d be expected to do great things when you’re intelligent. Ultimately, it gets old and frustrating, and you’ll want to be recognized for other things occasionally.

6. You’ll Always Be Comparatively Ignorant

Eventually, you’ll realize that you have very little left to learn, and as such, you’ll be comparatively ignorant no matter how far you go and how much you learn because there’s only so much left to learn and know.

7. Social Isolation Is Part of The Course

Many people will feel they have little in common with you, and connecting will be hard. When you’re interests are unusual and esoteric, you may find it hard to discuss them with people.

8. You’ll Make Other People Feel Inferior

A retired professor chimed in by saying making other people feel less than was the worst part about their being the smartest in the room. They added they felt like most others were intimidated by their intelligence, making everyone uncomfortable.

9. People Will Think You Can Do It All Yourself

When you see yourself as extremely intelligent, you’ll feel like you can do most things yourself, and others will feel the same. Unfortunately, we can’t do it all ourselves, and you may not have anyone to rely on when needed.

10. You’ll Have To Keep Repeating Yourself

Online users agreed that intelligent people often need to repeat themselves for days as only some quickly understand what they talk about. In this case, you’ll also need to temper your impatience so it’s not confused with arrogance as others interstate the concepts you’re trying to push.

11. You’ll Always Think and Rarely Feel

A couple of people who saw themselves as the most innovative in the room said they could understand all kinds of ideas and emotions well, but they never felt any relief expressing them.

12. You’ll Not Learn The Value of Hard Work

Many online members mentioned that the most competent people in the room feel they don’t have to do much to get by. A high IQ doesn’t always lead to success, as knowledgeable people may not understand the perseverance it takes to succeed.

13. You’ll Tend to Overthink

Intelligent people always contemplate and compartmentalize. As you do this, you’ll realize that everything means nothing and nothing means everything. In other words, you may find it impossible to make a choice.

14. It Will Be Hard To Admit Mistakes

You’ll think you’re never wrong! As the smartest person, you’ll overlook your faults and undermine anyone else who mentions them. This move will create a negative relationship with those around you.

15. You’ll Be Less Appreciative

It isn’t easy to appreciate the nature of things when you think you know it all. I had to learn that ignorance is bliss and allow myself as well as others to learn new things.

Source: (Reddit).