The Absolute Worst Things About Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day has become the universal day for love and one of the most anticipated days for lovers. Love is a beautiful feeling and an act that should be practiced every day, not just once out of 365 days.

On this day, lovers remind their partners how much they care about them, go on romantic vacations, and give each other gifts.

Although some cultures ensure that everyone is able to celebrate the day in some way, it's generally a couple's exclusive event in other places. For single people, this day can turn the volume up on your anxiety and depression — which is just one of the many reasons so many people cannot wait for Valentine's Day to be over.

Here are a couple other reasons why people hate the day of love.

1. How It Has Become a Commercialized Holiday

u/ima_dino said,

“My least favorite thing about Valentine's Day is how it has become a commercialized holiday. It's like a giant Hallmark card that tries to make us feel guilty for not buying into the whole ‘lovey-dovey' thing. I mean, don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my significant other, but it shouldn't be something that requires an expensive gift or fancy dinner to prove your love.”

True. Gifts are a way to remind our lovers that we care about them, but it shouldn't be the major scale to weigh the gravity of love. Worse, some people judge their partners by the gifts; the more expensive the gift, the stronger they think the love is.

True love can lie in the smallest things, in simple act and little smiles, too.

2. The Idea of Asking Partners to “Be Your Valentine”

Thinking about it, the idea of asking your significant partner to be your Valentine seems pretty dumb. If you're in a relationship with someone and you love each other, should you have to ask if they wanted to spend the “D-Day of Love” with you? What's the motivation? I see no real reason.

3. Being Alone

Valentine's Day is the worst day of the year to be alone. It hurts when your friends are having fun with their partners and you're stuck at home feeling blue. It can lead to one feeling depressed and feeling like they are less of a person.

But maybe it doesn't have to be that bad. Check out this article on ways to have a beautiful, solo Valentine's Day.

4. It's an Obligation

For Redditor u/Hay_Blinken the obligation is what ruins the day. “The idea that you have to get your significant other a gift or show some gesture to show your love on that specific day. People have been ingrained to believe it. It's not sincere or meaningful to me if it's an obligation. Let me show you my appreciation unprompted.”

You know how put off doing the dishes because it's a chore? It's that feeling. People are less inclined to do or enjoy something when they see it as an obligation.

But in my experience, people use this reason to get out of doing anything for their partner on any day.

5. It's Sexist

Redditors believe the love game is rigged and it's mostly women who get to enjoy the day and are showered with more affection.

Showing love isn't something that's gender specific, and everyone deserves as much love as they give out. Pay attention to what your partner has done for you lately and, more importantly, what you've done for them. If it's been awhile since you've done something nice, you can use Valentine's Day as a way to start being a better partner.

6. People's Judgement When You Choose Not to Celebrate It

Redditor u/MylkyyPrism shared their experience that pretty much sums this up.

“I have a husband, we don't particularly celebrate Valentine's Day. We're going to the restaurant at least once a month, and our monthly restaurant happens to be on the 16th of February, close to V-Day. When my coworkers asked what we were doing on the 14th, I simply said ‘nothing much. We're going out on the 16th' and they JUDGED me so hard on that! For them it ‘wasn't enough' and I HAD to planify our monthly restaurant to be on the 14th and not the 16th, so we could spend a romantic moment. My brain lagged so hard hearing that, I just responded ‘Why can't it be romantic on the 16th?' They argued we HAD to celebrate it fully or not celebrate it, so restaurant on the 16th was worse than not restaurant at all.”

Needless to say, it's okay not to celebrate Valentine's Day on Feb. 14th. Again, everyday is truly Valentine's Day.

