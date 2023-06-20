The 12 Things That People Should Never Romanticize

For some reason, people fall in love with awful ideas. We're not talking about guilty pleasures or minor inconveniences; these will make people question your psyche.

A recent online discussion talks about the worst things that people romanticize. Here are the most popular responses.

1. Stalking as “Never Giving Up”

Romantic comedies tend to enable unhealthy dating habits. It might appear cute in a movie for a guy to act creepy to win the girl, but trust me; it's a huge turn-off.

2. Mobsters and Gangs

Mobsters aren't good guys. It's not a glamorous lifestyle, either. You'll probably end up in jail, an institution, or dead.

3. Cheating in a Relationship

The amount of times shows like Grey's Anatomy glamorize being unfaithful in a relationship is shocking. Sure, it looks like there's a happily ever after, but we never see the aftermath of the person being cheated on.

4. War

War. War never changes.

It doesn't matter what the fighting is for. War is a tragedy.

5. Serial Killers

People like Dexter Morgan may seem like tragic heroes, but they're still criminals and incredibly dangerous.

6. Mental Illness as a Personality Trait

It seems like younger generations are leaning toward having a mental illness to avoid accountability. While it happens on television, that will not fly in the real world.

7. The Past

One older person reminds us that “everyone didn't have a home with a pool, housekeeper, stay-at-home parent, four kids all supported on a grocery store baggers salary in the 1950s.”

It turns out that TV and movies are lying to us.

8. Abuse

Abuse is a common trope in comics and anime. That doesn't mean it should be romanticized, yet some people fall in love with the “fiery relationship” character arcs.

9. Suicide

No matter what the media we consume says, there's nothing romantic about this. It's dark, depressing, and ugly.

10. Alcoholism

The charming drunk may be appealing in that cute romantic comedy from the 90s, but alcoholism is a serious disease.

11. Sadness and Depression

One person shares the best advice they ever received: “No one pities the princess that put herself in the tower.” That knight in shining armor only exists in fairy tales.

12. Sex

There's more to life and relationships than sex. Some people feel so entitled to it, it makes them dangerous. Conversely, not having it can sometimes kill one's self-esteem.