25 Worst Things to Ever Happen at People’s Weddings

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days of your life. You are committing to the person you love that you will be together forever, through the good times and the bad. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. From drunk guests to Mother Nature interfering, we looked at an online discussion group to discover some of the worst things to ever happen on this special day.

1. Most of The Bride's Family Did Not Attend

Planning a wedding involves a lot of work, including managing the guest list and ensuring you know who will be there. When a sizable part of half the family decides not to show up, that can create many issues for everything the bride and groom had planned.

2. Unreasonable Demands by Family Members

Families tend to fight, and some family members get along more than others. One person stated that their mom issued the ultimatum that if the dad attended the wedding, the mom would never speak to them again.

3. It Can Be Hard To Find Good Help

Quite a few comments talked about how they wished they had spent more money on a proper photographer instead of going the cheapest route. Stories included the bride and groom never receiving their wedding pictures, poor quality pictures, and more. There was even one example of a bunch of their wedding pictures with dumpsters in the background.

4. I Went Through With It and Got Married

While combing through the responses, some decided to go the humor route and say the worst thing that happened on their wedding day was when they said “I do” during the ceremony. One commenter stated, “What went wrong was I was there in the first place.”

5. Lights Falling From The Sky

Right before the ceremony started, a chandelier came loose and fell on a guest. This caused blood to be everywhere from a head gash. Fortunately, the guest was ok, and the wedding coordinator ensured this incident didn't derail the proceedings.

6. Being Nice To Spare Someone's Feelings

At one wedding the bride allowed her friend to perform the music as she walked down the aisle. It didn't sound very good during the rehearsal, but everyone pretended it was fine. The best man wondered if she would sound better on the wedding day, but unfortunately, she did not.

7. Mother Nature Had Other Plans

An outdoor wedding was planned, but unfortunately, the weather decided it didn't want to cooperate. It turned out to be the worst day of the week with torrential rainfall. Many of the wedding festivities had been planned for outside, but the weather made it so that wouldn't happen.

8. Wedding Cake Disaster on The Way to The Venue

While being transported to the wedding venue, the wedding cake fell over and looked like it might be ruined. The baker did what she could and tried reconstructing the cake before the ceremony. It ended up being only two layers instead of the original three.

9. The DJ Ignored The Provided Playlist

A family friend wanted to be the DJ for the wedding. The couple about to be married were huge music fans and had selected the playlist they wanted to listen to ahead of time. All the DJ had to do was play songs from that playlist. The order the songs were played didn't matter. Instead, the DJ completely ignored the playlist and played whatever he wanted throughout the event.

10. A Work Colleague Gets Sick and Destroys Bride's Dress

A work colleague enjoyed the free alcohol a bit too much and got sick during the ceremony. When everything came back up, it got all over the bottom of the bride's dress. She had to change and missed out on many wedding photos in her beautiful dress.

11. Power Outage Causes Chaos

One commenter mentioned that the power went out during the middle of the event and stayed off for approximately 90 minutes. During that time, someone climbed a power pole and threatened to jump off. The power to the whole area had to be shut off to keep that person safe until the situation was resolved.

12. Forgot To Walk Mom Down Aisle

During the ceremony, one wedding guest mentioned that their brother was so busy ensuring his girlfriend was alright that he forgot to walk their mom down the aisle. That girlfriend eventually became his wife, so no one was too mad about what had happened after that.

13. Chair Rental Company Didn't Show Up on Time

The bride and groom had to use a certain chair rental company as part of the agreement with the venue. Unfortunately, this company arrived late due to traffic, and guests needed a place to sit. The bride had to help set everything up in full makeup, hair, and dress, and the chair company didn't even apologize for the situation.

14. Musician That Was Hired Played The Wrong Music

One forum member mentioned they hired a violinist to ensure everything was special during cocktail hour. The violinist enjoyed too many cocktails while on the clock and played nothing but commercial music, embarrassing the bride and groom.

15. No Children Allowed at Wedding

When the wedding invitations were sent out, the bride and groom stated that they didn't want children at the ceremony. A family member ignored this request and brought her kids anyway. One of them stuck his hands into the cake before it was cut, ruining the whole experience.

16. The Best Man Doesn't Show Up

A wedding day is supposed to be all about the bride and groom. If you are a part of the wedding party, it is your job to assist them in any way you can to make sure the day is as special as possible. In this instance, the best man didn't show up, so the groom had to quickly find a replacement.

17. COVID Shut Down The Wedding Before It Got Started

Thanks to a global pandemic, the venue one couple reserved ended up closing down and they couldn't hold the ceremony there. The wedding invitations and everything had already been sent out. Fortunately, they could get their deposit back but had to scramble to make new plans.

18. Being Married by a Fake Judge

One contributor mentioned that her fiance was friends with a judge and he had the perfect location for a wedding. The day ended up being really special, and everything went perfectly. The newly married couple went to the courthouse the next day to file the paperwork only to find out that judge didn't have the authority to marry them and their paperwork was invalid. The couple had to quickly find another judge to marry them.

19. Tuxedo Rental Goes Wrong

The groom rented a tuxedo for the wedding, which was the wrong size. He was supposed to get a 42L and instead got a 44S. The groom was furious and was going to let the tailor know about it, except by that point, the tailor was closed.

20. Music Malfunction During The Ceremony

Leading up to the big day, the bride and groom are trying to plan out everything so the ceremony goes perfectly. One bride mentioned that the music would not play during the ceremony when she was walking down the aisle. She was halfway down the aisle walking in silence before her stepfather stepped in and began humming the music, and the rest of the guests joined in.

21. Not Enough Glasses for The Reception

It was discovered during the reception that the catering company had made a mistake and needed to bring more wine glasses for everyone. When that was discovered, they switched to water goblets twice the size. As a result, some of the guests ended up drinking way too much.

22. The Wedding Was on Fire

Old candle chandeliers were repurposed for the ceremony. They were hung up from trees around the entire property. Immediately after the vows were said during the ceremony, one of the chandeliers hanging from a tree caught fire.

23. New Bride and Groom Take a Tumble

After getting married one forum member mentioned that her husband tried to be cute and pick her up. In the moment she panicked so he slipped, wouldn't let go of her, and she fell backward, hitting her head on the concrete. No one was injured, fortunately, but it was an embarrassing moment.

24. Family Member Has No Etiquette

Someone asked their sister not to have her kids sit with everyone at the head table, and they invited the mother-in-law to help watch them. The sister ignored the request and even tried to change her 8-month-old's diaper at the table until other family members intervened.

25. Foggy Evening Leaves Guests Stranded

A wedding was set to take place outside in late November. The weather during the day was fine, but that changed in the evening. The wedding was held in the country, and fog quickly rolled in. It was so thick that you couldn't see very far in front of you, which meant any attempt at driving home at that time was incredibly dangerous.

Your wedding is supposed to be one of the biggest events of your life. There are times when only some things go as planned, as we have seen with the examples above. What is the worst thing you have seen happen at a wedding?

Source: (Reddit).