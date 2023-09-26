14 of the Worst Things Tourists Have Done Lately

While travel broadens horizons and fosters cultural exchange, it's not always a smooth ride. We'll look at some recent instances where tourists have left a less-than-stellar impression on their host destinations. As we celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27, these incidents remind us that respectful tourism should always be a top priority.

1. Name Carving in Italy

A tourist in Italy thought it would be a good idea to carve his name into the Colosseum, a historical monument that is almost 2,000 years old and a symbol of the Roman Empire. The security guards caught him and he could face up to $16,000 in fines and five years in prison for his vandalism. How disrespectful!

2. Stealing a Bison

A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park were worried about a baby bison they saw in the wild. They thought it was cold and needed their help, so they put it in their car and drove it to a ranger station. However, they did more harm than good, as the bison had to be euthanized because its herd rejected it after being handled by humans.

3. Climbing Into a Panda Enclosure

Someone went to China and wanted to show off to his friends, so he decided to climb into a panda enclosure at a zoo. He probably thought pandas were cute and cuddly, but he soon learned that they are also powerful and territorial. He was attacked by a panda, which bit his leg and dragged him to the ground.

4. Kicking a Bell

A traveler in Thailand was caught on camera kicking a bell at a Buddhist temple, a place of worship and meditation for millions of people. He probably did not understand the significance and value of the bell, which is used to call the faithful to prayer and to mark the passage of time. He was fined and forced to apologize to the monks for his disrespectful act.

5. Selfie Gone Wrong

While everyone is obsessed with taking pictures, sometimes, that goes terribly wrong. A person in France was careless and clumsy when he tried to take a selfie at the Musée d'Orsay, a famous art museum that houses some of the most renowned paintings and sculptures in the world. He knocked over a clock, which dates back to the 19th century and was worth $200,000. The clock was severely damaged and had to be repaired.

6. Throwing Stones

A visitor in India had no respect for the Taj Mahal, a mausoleum that is one of the seven wonders of the world and a symbol of love and beauty. He threw a stone at the white marble structure, which is decorated with intricate carvings and precious stones. He was arrested and charged with vandalism and trespassing.

7. Throwing Banana Peels

In Spain, a sightseer had a funny encounter with a monkey at the Barcelona Zoo, a place where visitors can observe and learn about different animals. He threw a banana peel at the monkey, probably thinking it would enjoy the snack. However, the monkey was not amused and threw the peel back at him, hitting him in the face.

8. Flying a Drone

I can't say this was intentionally ignorant, like some of the other mistakes, but maybe it should've been known. In Japan, someone was arrested for flying a drone over the Imperial Palace, a sacred site that is the residence of the emperor and a historical landmark. He said he wanted to take photos of the palace, but he violated the law that prohibits flying drones in central Tokyo. He could face up to one year in prison or a fine of $4,000.

9. Touching Endangered Animals

Visiting the Aloha state is a beautiful way to see some exotic creatures, but you should always keep your hands to yourself. A tourist in Hawaii was fined for touching a Hawaiian monk seal, an endangered species that is protected by federal law. He posted a video of himself petting the seal on social media, which led to his identification and arrest. He was fined $1,500 and ordered to stay away from the seals.

10. Licking a Clay Tablet

I'm not sure why some people do the things they do, and this one is one of the most baffling on the list. A vacationer in Turkey was kicked out of a museum for licking a 3,600-year-old clay tablet. He said he wanted to taste the history, but he damaged the ancient artifact and disgusted the staff. The tablet, which was from the Hittite civilization, had cuneiform writing on it.

11. Racy Photos

Unfortunately, an explorer in Cambodia was deported for taking racy photos at the Angkor Wat temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a masterpiece of Khmer architecture. He was one of several tourists who were caught posing without clothes at the sacred site, which is considered a national treasure and a place of worship.

12. Public Urination On a Monument

A guy in England was fined for urinating on the Cenotaph, a war memorial that honors the fallen soldiers of the two world wars. He was drunk and said he did not realize what he was doing, but he faced public outrage and legal consequences. He was fined $1,300 and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.

13. Inappropriate Photos At The Great Pyramid of Giza

In Egypt, one individual had a daring and illegal plan to climb to the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's oldest and most prominent structures. He managed to reach the summit and took an inappropriate photo of himself, which he posted online. He was arrested and banned from entering Egypt for life.

14. Risky Endeavors

While visiting the country, a backpacker in Norway was chased by a polar bear after he tried to take a selfie with it. He escaped unharmed, but he endangered himself and the animal by getting too close to it. Polar bears are wild and dangerous animals that can attack humans if they feel threatened.