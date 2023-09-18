Audience Abandonment: 14 Shows That Drove Fans to The Exit

Have you ever gotten hooked on a great TV show, only for it to fizzle out? Do you keep watching in hopes it gets better, or do you bail? Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What season of a show was so bad you almost quit? And to those who did leave, why didn't you come back even if the show improved over time?” Here are the top 14 responses.

1. Hanna (2019-2021)

“Hanna season 2 is absolutely terrible,” one TV viewer explained. “One of the worst things I've ever watched. All the episodes are awful. Season 3 is good though and it has a very satisfying ending. Season 1 and Season 3 are 8/10, but I'd say Season 2 is 3.5/10.”

2. Westworld (2016-2022)

Some fans agreed that Westworld totally flopped. “I loved the first season. It's probably my favorite bit of TV from the past five years,” one person explained. “And I couldn't even make it a full episode into season 2. I have no idea how they lost my interest so entirely and immediately, but they did.”

3. Dexter (2006-2013)

“Showtime shows run forever! So there is bound to be a dip. The same thing happened to Dexter. I gave up the last couple of seasons,” one person expressed.

Another agreed, “I despised season two of Dexter so much that I just never came back to it. However, I understand it got better and worse again, so I feel like I maybe came out ahead here.”

4. Homeland (2011-2020)

One person said, “I felt this way about seasons six and seven of Homeland. It's a bit tough to get through at times. It was still engaging but could have been better. However, they returned their best for the final season, ending AMAZINGLY well, so I'm glad I didn't give up.”

5. Ray Donovan (2013-2020)

“Seasons four and five of Ray Donovan were pretty tough at times. So I did some fast-forwarding to get through them,” one viewer admitted. “Especially wasn't a fan of season five! But six and seven were great. They did a soft reboot with a location change, bringing new life in and ending well!”

6. Lucifer (2016-2021)

“Lucifer season four. It started well and fizzled after the second half. I finished the season and I don't even think I want to finish the show,” one person confessed. Another argued the show was a rollercoaster and got better after the fourth season.

7. The Wire (2002-2008)

“The Wire season two was hard work. A new set of characters was difficult to care about, but it was also interspersed with excellent plot development relating to the characters from the first season,” one person said. Another stated, “I stopped after season two and wondered if I should continue.” However, many people agreed maybe they should give it another go.

8. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Someone shared, “Game of Thrones season eight. I almost quit on episode three, but my friends convinced me to watch the last two episodes with them. Unfortunately, it only got worse.” GOT die-hard fans argued they didn't believe them because “no one truly wanted to quit.”

9. Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

“Once Upon a Time season five, Emma became the Dark One and turned into an evil Batman. I didn't quit the show precisely because Emma became evil. However, I wish the writers made the Dark One's origins story original instead of ruining the Arthurian mythos,” one person said.

10. Desperate Housewives (2004-2012)

“Desperate Housewives season two is awful. The show picks up again, though. It's a shame it's forgotten nowadays because people confuse it with Real Housewives of Whatever,” one person said.

“The first season was so good as well. I dropped off halfway through season two and didn't go back,” another admitted.

11. Community (2009-2015)

One person said, “Season four of Community. I loved the first three seasons and didn't get around to the fourth for a while. When I finally watched it, I was massively let down and never bothered with the fifth or sixth.”

They continued, “During the lockdown, I rewatched the show and was Googling about it while rewatching. That's how I discovered a lot of behind-the-scenes drama, which explained season 4's drop in quality. Glad I came back as, even though season 5 and 6 weren't amazing, they did have some great moments.”

12. The X-Files Revival (2018)

A superfan of the hit supernatural series says of the 2018 revival, “My sister and I used to joke about how bad the second movie was, but I don’t even know what they were thinking.”

13. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Speaking of supernatural series, with 15 seasons, one fan of Supernatural said, “I struggled in season 7 of Supernatural.” The ending was also anticlimactic.

14. The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

The Walking Dead was a popular answer. “I quit TWD on season six or seven,” one person admitted.

Personally, I loved this incredible zombie show and the writing was strong. However, they lost me when they butchered Glenn and Abraham and started killing people, not zombies. It got so bad, people started asking to please let The Walking Dead die in peace.

Source: Reddit.