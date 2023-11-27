The Heartbreak Chronicles: 12 TV Finales That Left US Devastated

Nothing is worse than dedicating hours of your life to a gripping story, only to be let down by the finale. Ok, shows being canceled without climaxes may be worse. But I digress. Someone in an online forum asked, “What is the worst TV show finale you've ever seen?” Here are the top 12 voted answers.

1. Pretty Little Liars

Spencer has an evil British twin named Alex, who didn't appear until the series finale, and she was Big A. That's it. All those years of build-up just for the show to succumb to the evil twin trope. A commenter noted that the finale was a lousy episode regarding acting, visuals, and editing.

2. Dexter

I felt so betrayed. The writers didn't even try to end the show properly. Don't even get me started on what they did to Deb. And the reboot…

3. How I Met Your Mother

The writer's spent so much time used to set up the mother, and we barely have any time to get to know her. The controversial ending to How I Met Your Mother is something people still haven't recovered from. Talking to Metro, actress Cobie Smulders says the entire story hits differently now that you can go back and binge the series from the beginning.

4. Lost

Like an idiot, I was talked into watching and became obsessed with getting answers that did not exist. It appears I'm not alone. Another fan shared that the plot line that bothered them the most was Sayid's backstory. It centers on his search for the lost love of his life from Iraq, and he ends up in eternity with Shannon.

5. The Sopranos

The godfather of prestige TV, The Sopranos, is still talked about 20 years after the show ended. But often, the show's infamous ending is brought up – and not in the best ways.

6. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

One fan of the supernatural horror series said the ending was just “horrible.” Viewers were so sad at how weird and disjointed the series was, with one watcher saying they loved it until the end, only to feel let down.

7. Two and a Half Men

With 13.5 million viewers and a 3.2/10 rating, the final episode of Two and a Half Men received mixed reviews. There was praise for the cameos and self-reflexive humor but criticism for the rushed pace of the finale and anti-climatic season. According to one IGN analyst, “I don't think I could come up with a worse ending than a faceless Charlie Harper walking up to the front doorstep of Alan's home, a grand piano falling on his head.”

8. Nurse Jackie

One user said the ending was harrowing. For a show about a nurse battling addiction, having said nurse die of an overdose minutes before the end was probably not the best message to send.

It's one of Showtime's biggest series.

9. Mortal Kombat: Legacy

Believe it or not, in the late 90s, there was a Mortal Kombat TV series. It wasn't great, but it was a great “zone out” TV you could switch on after a long day at work. At the end of the first season, the main character gets booted into a different realm and loses his powers. All of the other characters are taken prisoner. The show was then canceled. Yay!

10. Castle

Canceled the week initially before its series finale, Castle came back for a terrible Plan B finish. After eight seasons, this ridiculously awful ending makes you feel bad for the series' followers.

11. The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra is a powerful series that concluded its four-season run in 2014 as a sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Korra was the total opposite of her predecessor, Aang. Korra is a lively, volatile young woman who enjoys adventures and adversaries.

According to one forum goer, the series had so much potential but suffered from budget cuts and fanservice. Personally, I feel it's hard to follow up on the original Avatar.

12. Mad Men

One fan said they'd binged the last couple of seasons and couldn't believe the series finale was such a letdown. Not a single person had a fitting end.