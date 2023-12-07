Buying a used car may seem like a wise financial decision, but when you choose the wrong car, you may end up with more of a headache than you ever intended. U.S. News and World Report compiled a list of the worst used cars to buy in 2023, and here’s why you should avoid them.

2020 Nissan Frontier

The 2020 Nissan Frontier may have the new 310 horsepower V6 engine and decent acceleration, but the interior cabin and lack of driver system features make it a bad choice for a used car. It is lacking in its towing capacity, making it a subpar choice when it comes to used pickup trucks.

U.S. News and World Report places this truck last on their 2020 compact pickup truck ranking.

2020 Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra is usually known for being reliable and long-lasting, and some models have even been known to last over 1,000,000 miles. But the 2020 Toyota Tundra misses the mark. It has poor fuel economy, an outdated interior, and the lowest towing capacity in the class; these unfortunate features hold it back from being a competitive full-size truck.

2020 Toyota Sequoia

The Toyota Sequoia is another well-known and loved SUV option. The 2020 model offers a spacious interior and a robust V8 engine, but owners have been disappointed with high ownership cost, outdated cabin interior, and terrible fuel economy. This SUV also has the lowest towing capacity of its class, making it another subpar used car option.

2019 Toyota C-HR

The Toyota CHR may be a blast to drive with great standard safety technology, but the CHR falls short with limited rear seat space and cargo space, and it’s just so darn loud. I will say that it has a funky, fresh design that spices it up and sets it apart from other SUVs. But the trepid acceleration it gives feels like it just doesn’t have enough power to match the bold exterior.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a great car if you don’t care about the latest technology in an SUV. This SUV is built for getting passengers from point A to point B.

The ride quality is rough over bumpy roads, and people have complained that the interior material looks cheap. The transmission is known to have issues, and it gets pretty noisy when accelerating.

2020 Fiat 500X

The 2020 Fiat 500 X may have a turbocharged 1.3 L four-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, but the rear seats are cramped, and there is not much room to haul cargo. The starting price is high compared to competitors, and it has poor resale and reliability ratings.

2020 Dodge Journey

It was the final year of the Dodge Journey, and it was a disappointment. It has a few safety features that you would expect of a midsize SUV. U.S. News & World Report says that this SUV has a weak engine. It has cumbersome handling. It has a rent cabin, and Utech features that you would expect of a car this new.

2020 Ford EcoSport

The 2020 Ford Eco Sport is a subcompact SUV that ranks at the bottom of its class because of its weak engine and subpar interior quality. According to U.S. News & World Report, this SUV received less than average crash test results and has few safety features that you would expect out of a 2020 model.

2020 Fiat 500L

The only thing that the 2020 Fiat 500 L has going for it is its significant cargo space. Other than that, this SUV has few safety features, terrible fuel economy, a cheap cabin, materials, and firm, uncomfortable seats. Thankfully, this is the final model year of production, and U.S. News and World Report ranks this SUV at the very bottom of its rankings.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan has a strong engine and convenient stow-and-go seats, but the cabin material feels weak, and this car has a hard time accelerating. Drivers have said that this SUV is a stiff ride and has very few standard features that you would expect in a 2020 model.

2019 Buick Cascada

The 2019 Buick Cascada has great reliability ratings and low ownership costs; however, drivers have complained that this small luxury car has firm seats and no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It also is less agile than its rivals and has low fuel economy ratings. If you’re looking for a small luxury car, we recommend that you look elsewhere.

2020 Nissan 370Z

The 2020 Nissan 370 Z drives as smooth as butter and has sure-footed handling. But the interior is cheap and outdated. It has a few tech or safety features, and its engine performance is mediocre at best. Interestingly, this was the 50th-anniversary edition of the Nissan 370 Z, but nevertheless, it is not that impressive for a Nissan sports car.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is another disappointing compact SUV. Though this vehicle boasts of roomy seats and great fuel economy estimates, drivers have complained that this car has a noisy powertrain and small cargo space. U.S. News and World Report ranks this compact SUV near the bottom of their list because of its sluggish acceleration and frustrating infotainment system.