Worthwhile Comic Book Sequels That Live up to Their Legacy

Considering the continually building nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe, and whatever’s going on with the X-Men, practically every comic book movie is technically a sequel.

And while connecting the dots between related films can make one feel like a conspiracy theorist, sticking push-pins and string into a wall of bulletin boards, there’s simple comfort in direct follow-ups like Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

For those growing tired of the ever-evolving cinematic comic book universes, find here some true comic book sequels — no spin-offs or culmination films (e.g. The Avengers) — well worth a watch.

1. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy represents a monumental achievement, and while Heath Ledger’s stunning turn as The Joker has made The Dark Knight the consensus favorite of the three among most viewers, its bloated third act dilutes the gains made up to that point.

No such excess exists in this emotionally rich series-capper, which finds Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) returning from exile to battle dangerous mercenary Bane (Tom Hardy) and liberate Gotham from its terrorist captors. Bale’s Batman memorably carries the weight of a city to which he’s given his life, while Hardy’s much-parodied voice remains iconic, and Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman probably should have earned her the Oscar instead of Les Misérables.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023)

Certain MCU deaths have elicited their share of tears, but after multiple goofy adventures with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, and Nebula, shifting to Rocket’s tragic origin story plays more than a little shocking.

The cruelty doled out by The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) on everyone’s favorite raccoon and his fellow test subjects will pain anyone who remotely cares about animals, but it also makes the inevitable revenge on this wrongdoer all the more satisfying.

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

The victim of differing comedic sensibilities, Ant-Man awkwardly meshes ideas from original director Edgar Wright and eventual helmer Peyton Reed into an origin story far too boilerplate for such an unusual superhero.

Removed from this “too many cooks in the kitchen” situation, Reed gets a chance to let his sensibilities shine in this consistently fun, funny, and weird tale that finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) fighting alongside love interest Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

4. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Bryan Singer’s timeline-hopping thriller unites Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellan), and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from his groundbreaking 2000s X-Men films with Professor X (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), and the other X-Men: First Class recruits to electric ends in a desperate, last-ditch effort to save mutant-kind.

Memorable scenes abound, none better than when Wolverine, Professor X, and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) break Magneto out of prison. Cued to Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle” as hyper-fast Quicksilver changes the course of bullets aimed at his comrades and sets up minor pranks among the clueless guards, it’s one of the decade’s most impressive sequences—in comic book sequels or otherwise.

5. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Overall, the Thor films earned the distinction of the best of the individual Avenger series (you heard me!) and truly started to distance themselves from their peers with this third installment.

Writer/director Taika Waititi’s Kiwi humor proves an ideal match for the God of Thunder’s haughty charms, and the filmmaker also delivers one striking image after another as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) attempt to free themselves from The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and rescue Asgard from the powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett). Few MCU comic book sequels have balanced action thrills and hearty laughs this well.

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Fans love Spider-Man 2 and Across the Spider-Verse, but those second chapters lack this third film’s supremely focused entertainment.

The multiverse plot offers somewhat of an unfair creative advantage, yet director Jon Watts and writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers make the most of it. Sure, the movie has the crowd-pleasing teaming of the three live-action Peter Parkers—Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. The redemption of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ The Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman deserves even more praise, all done dirty in their previous Spider-Man films.

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

The lack of late, great Chadwick Boseman’s presence leaves a gaping hole in writer/director Ryan Coogler’s series continuation, but the women of Wakanda ably pick up the slack.

As T’Challa's tech-savvy sister Shuri, Letitia Wright establishes herself as a gifted lead, and Angela Bassett’s strong turn as Queen Ramonda nearly won her a well-deserved Academy Award.

8. Men in Black 3 (2012)

A fun return to form after the dreadful Men in Black II, this era-hopping action/comedy gets consistent yuks from the chemistry between Agent J (Will Smith) and young Agent K (Josh Brolin).

Bill Hader piles on hilarity as pop artist Andy Warhol, and the film sports additional historical value as the most recent time that Smith has looked happy making a movie. Jemaine Clement does a fantastic job as the feral Boris “the Animal,” whose gruff persona plays well off his black-suited foils.

9. Batman Returns (1992)

Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader sequel serves as proof that comic book sequels can be extremely weird, campy, and edgy, but still find an audience.

Dark, oddball turns by Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as The Penguin, plus macabre production design, push the limits of the PG-13 rating. And while one can see why Warner Bros. moved away from Burton and star Michael Keaton after this movie, considering the homogeny that dogs so many recent MCU and DCEU films, its quirkiness definitely becomes an asset.

10. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Though technically an Avengers movie, this star-studded collision course provided a much-needed rebound after the middling Age of Ultron and propelled our heroes on a renewed trajectory with Thanos.

The solid introductions of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man aid this return to form and an airport showdown that somehow exceeds its hype. Yet the intense, climactic one-on-one fight between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) solidifies its excellence.

11. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Writer/director Matthew Vaughn shows that bigger can sometimes be better in The Golden Circle as the British gentlemen spies, which finds Eggsy (Taron Egerton, solidifying his movie star status) teaming with the agency’s U.S. counterparts to take down Julianne Moore’s drug queenpin.

The ramped-up stunts and addition of Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry, and Jeff Bridges are all welcome, but the film also carries a bit of infamy seeing as a scene-stealing Elton John got robbed of a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

12. Logan (2017)

Few comic book sequels revisit iconic characters near the end of their lives, but director James Mangold does right by the premise in this western-inspired flick, which finds Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) battling Adamantium poisoning and tending to a dementia-rattled Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

The old friends’ interactions imbue the film with immense heart, and while they still have a few tricks up their blood-soaked sleeves, the battle skills of young mutant Laura (Dafne Keen) keep the viewer's adrenaline high. Be sure to prioritize the black and white “Noir” version over the full-color theatrical cut for a look and feel even more authentic to its classic cowboy roots.

13. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

With the exception of its stunning, metaphorically rich “No Man’s Land” battlefield charge sequence, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman offers a standard origin story that saw its reputation inflated by inarguably important representation.

That dry set-up out of the way, Diana (Gal Gadot) lets loose in this silly, entertaining romp that smartly critiques the Reagan era’s “Me First” mindset at a time when its greedy values have experienced a dangerous resurgence.

14. The Suicide Squad (2021)

While it wouldn’t have taken much to improve on David Ayer’s lousy Suicide Squad, James Gunn goes above and beyond with his fresh take on the titular band of criminals recruited for dangerous missions that no one else can handle—nor want to risk their lives pursuing.

Tapping into his Troma background, the filmmaker goes weird early and often and proves that the third time’s the charm for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who finally receives the fully realized big-screen depiction she deserves.

15. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Any fears that Deadpool’s charms were a one-film wonder evaporate within seconds as masked mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) seamlessly resumes his foul-mouthed antics.

Josh Brolin’s time-traveling Cable makes for a worthy adversary and Zazie Beetz’s luck-driven Domino offers a fun partner for our hero, though the hilarious skydiving scene with Deadpool’s newly recruited X-Force members where anything that can go wrong does sticks with viewers above all else.

16. Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Darker, more confident, and more creative than Guillermo del Toro’s series starter, this sequel also dials up the humor thanks to Seth MacFarlane’s voice work as sassy ectoplasmic genius Johann Krauss.

Round two with the eponymous half-demon (Ron Perlman) also offers a staggering amount of imaginative creature design that feels like the filmmaker emptied the leftover ideas from his Pan’s Labyrinth sketchbook into this project.

17. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

This one feels like a cheat, but the legit follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War warrants a spot on the list of the all-time great comic book sequels… or sequels of any genre.

The immensely satisfying conclusion to 11 years of MCU build-up brings out the best in characters that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige & Co. meticulously developed and serves up multiple dream teams and other payoffs. May we be so lucky to reach a comparable comic book finale within the next ten years.