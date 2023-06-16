Would 68 Million Brits Out-Drink 330 Americans? 12 Takeaways

A recent online thread presents the following hypothesis: 68 million British people would out-drink 330 million Americans in a nationwide head-to-head.

Children Included?

There are so many things I must address in this statement. Firstly, does this include children and babies? I hope not. Secondly, it would be an international head-to-head if it were two countries — not national.

This post naturally draws much attention from defiant, beer-loving Americans who will not take this lying down. Of course, some Brits are along for the ride, too.

Americans, Assemble

Of course, someone had to bring receipts on this important matter.

You would be beaten in a head to head with only 25% of the US population. https://t.co/nUHOo2naAU — Skeet Budge (@SkeetBudge) May 17, 2023

Drinking Allies

Another Team America champion is not kidding around. Where's your gratitude, bro?

America single handedly won WWI and WWII precisely because we know how to drink AND fight — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 17, 2023

Moonshiners Have Entered The Chat

Clearly, the original poster hasn't visited the Appalachians. You Brits haven't tried South Carolina's finest moonshine yet. Disclaimer: Enjoy responsibly — if that is possible with 60% proof alcohol!

*Moonshiners have entered the chat* — ⭐️GROUSTV⭐️ (@GROUS4) May 16, 2023

No Holds Barred

The next contender channels his inner-Royal Rumble spirit, sharing some of America's finest entertainment for inspiration.

Imagine, UK starts off strong, take a sizable lead, all of America thinks they have lost the battle………….then the music hits 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YP2x5Og36B — A (@twan1021) May 16, 2023

Only A Matter of Time

Someone who shows great knowledge of British culture feels the same way but for different reasons. Get a group of Brits drinking together; it is only a matter of time before fists fly.

The only thing preventing a UK W is everyone would be fighting each other at this point. — myshkin Ⓜ️ (@myshkin_eth) May 16, 2023

Is This Treason?

One unnamed Midwesterner agrees, having lived across the Pond for some time. He shall remain unnamed for security reasons — this could be treason.

Actually agree. Grew up and live in the Midwest, where we drink a lot. Still nowhere close to when I lived in London, where the 5pm rush isn’t to get home but rather the pub. — JJ blockchain (@JJeffrey100) May 16, 2023

Florida Man Is Typing

Now, Florida has joined the discussion, and they are not happy. One of them believes Florida Man will take on anyone, and he has all day.

Wait Until You Meet The Geordies

Newcastle sees your Florida Man and raises you one Geordie. Sidenote: a Geordie is someone born in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Geordies are to drinking what Seabiscuit is to horseracing.

You need to visit Newcastle on a Friday night. You will recoil in fear, disgust and terror. — The Mind. (@Gom_Jabbar1) May 17, 2023

And The Midwest is Back!

Three words: Upper. Mid. West. Okay — technically, that's two, but who's counting?

The upper Midwest alone could take on the UK in a drinking competition. — Marcus Schuff (@MarcusSchuff) May 17, 2023

A National Emergency

One Brit posts a (somewhat real) news headline to stoke the fires of rivalry. The British government has been urging their subjects to drink 124 pints of beer (per day, week — year?) to “help struggling pubs.”

A Vote Within A Vote



Why not have a poll? This gentleman is one step ahead. Spoiler alert: Britain shades it like a U.S. presidential election.

Which population would win? — Scott(ie) Jacques (@SJacques83) May 16, 2023

Dutch Courage

Some British support comes in the form of their friends across the North Sea. Britain and the Netherlands have always been close allies. The Anglo-Dutch-American Drinking War has a ring to it, no?

Add in 17 million Dutch people and the US doesn’t stand a chance. — BitPrince 👑🧙🏾 (@BitPrince_Dre) May 16, 2023

