Would 68 Million Brits Out-Drink 330 Americans? 12 Takeaways

People bringing beer glasses together to celebrate
A recent online thread presents the following hypothesis: 68 million British people would out-drink 330 million Americans in a nationwide head-to-head.

Children Included?

Child at Farmer's Market.
Image credit: Shutterstock.

There are so many things I must address in this statement. Firstly, does this include children and babies? I hope not. Secondly, it would be an international head-to-head if it were two countries — not national.

This post naturally draws much attention from defiant, beer-loving Americans who will not take this lying down. Of course, some Brits are along for the ride, too.

Americans, Assemble

American Flag
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Of course, someone had to bring receipts on this important matter.

Drinking Allies

Woman drinking martini at a party
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Another Team America champion is not kidding around. Where's your gratitude, bro?

Moonshiners Have Entered The Chat

Moonshine.
Image credit: Shutterstock.

Clearly, the original poster hasn't visited the Appalachians. You Brits haven't tried South Carolina's finest moonshine yet. Disclaimer: Enjoy responsibly — if that is possible with 60% proof alcohol!

No Holds Barred

Crowd of sports fans cheering during a match in stadium. Excited people standing with their arms raised, clapping and yelling to encourage their team.
Image Credit: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.

The next contender channels his inner-Royal Rumble spirit, sharing some of America's finest entertainment for inspiration.

Only A Matter of Time

Drinking
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Someone who shows great knowledge of British culture feels the same way but for different reasons. Get a group of Brits drinking together; it is only a matter of time before fists fly.

Is This Treason? 

Oath, promise, woman at computer
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

One unnamed Midwesterner agrees, having lived across the Pond for some time. He shall remain unnamed for security reasons — this could be treason.

Florida Man Is Typing

Apollo Beach, Florida
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Now, Florida has joined the discussion, and they are not happy. One of them believes Florida Man will take on anyone, and he has all day.

Wait Until You Meet The Geordies

Newcastle
Image Credit: Wiki Commons, from Flickr, Mertie.

Newcastle sees your Florida Man and raises you one Geordie. Sidenote: a Geordie is someone born in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Geordies are to drinking what Seabiscuit is to horseracing.

And The Midwest is Back!

Cincinnati, OH Midwest
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Three words: Upper. Mid. West. Okay — technically, that's two, but who's counting?

A National Emergency

Emergency Call Operator
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

One Brit posts a (somewhat real) news headline to stoke the fires of rivalry. The British government has been urging their subjects to drink 124 pints of beer (per day, week — year?) to “help struggling pubs.”

A Vote Within A Vote

Voting sign
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Why not have a poll? This gentleman is one step ahead. Spoiler alert: Britain shades it like a U.S. presidential election.

Dutch Courage

Brave climbing rockclimber courage
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Some British support comes in the form of their friends across the North Sea. Britain and the Netherlands have always been close allies. The Anglo-Dutch-American Drinking War has a ring to it, no?

Source: Twitter.

