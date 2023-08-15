The social casino world is rapidly growing, with more and more players converting to a low-risk and fun-filled online casino experience. WOW Vegas is a new addition to the industry, recently established in 2022. Players can expect a whole host of awesome customer features at WOW Vegas, including a comprehensive game portfolio, generous bonuses, and excellent site security. Keep reading for an in-depth expert review covering the incredible WOW Vegas casino site, how to create an account, and the best games available at the site. If you would like to take a look at our review for the best social casinos, you can do so here, where WOW Vegas also features on our list.

WOW Vegas Sign-Up







18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

WOW Vegas Social Casino

WOW Vegas is a brand new social casino site bringing a breath of fresh air to the gambling industry. Our experts have thoroughly critiqued this site and can confidently recommend it to all casino players looking for an exemplary gaming experience. As soon as customers enter the site, they are greeted with a visually appealing user interface with vibrant graphics and clear categories. New customers can claim the generous WOW Vegas welcome promotion at the site. Existing customers can join in on the excitement, with a plethora of ongoing promotions such as free coins and deposit bonuses also available at WOW Vegas online casino. Due to the site being a social casino, no real money play is permitted, meaning players use virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins to access free casino-style games and redeem brilliant prizes.

Regarding the game library at WOW Vegas, our experts were blown away by the variety of high-quality and popular titles. There is undoubtedly something for every player, with over 334 slot games to choose from, Roulette, Baccarat, and much more! Users can expect crystal clear graphics and fast loading speeds with top software providers such as Pragmatic Play and Betsoft. Although users do not have to make any purchases at WOW Vegas because it is a social casino, they can buy coins to use at the site. WOW Vegas provides a selection of reliable payment options to do so, including Visa, Skrill and Mastercard. Create an account with WOW Vegas today to relish the spectacular customer features.

WOW Vegas Casino Promo Code

Players will not be required to enter any form of WOW Vegas promo code to partake in the fantastic WOW Vegas customer promotions and create an account. Instead, players must create an account at the site to claim any WOW Vegas customer bonuses and follow any bonus requirements. It's that simple! Additionally, creating a WOW Vegas Casino account can be completed within minutes. Follow the guide provided below in this article to get started.

Is WOW Vegas Casino Legit?

Our expert's priority is ensuring players receive a safe and enjoyable social casino experience at our recommended sites. Users can rest assured that WOW Vegas Casino is an entirely legitimate casino site, and it adopts several safety measures to implement this. WOW Vegas has received full licensing and certification from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. This proves that the site has met all requirements in order to be a valid social casino.

Social casino sites do not technically need a license due to their nature, however, this provides an extra layer of security to reassure players. Wow, Vegas is extremely transparent regarding player protection, and with high-quality data encryption technology in place, all player data is safe.

How Did WOW Vegas Casino Rank Against our Key Criteria

When recommending the top social casino sites to our readers our experts follow a strict set of criteria to ensure an excellent gaming experience. Fortunately, WOW Vegas impressed us with its incredible customer features. Keep reading to find out what to look for in a social casino site.

Safety, Security and Licensing

Expert Rating: Great

One of the most critical qualities when choosing a casino site is the safety of players. With this aspect, players will feel confident in trusting a site. Fortunately, our experts were impressed with the security measures in place at the WOW Vegas Casino site. The site holds full licensing and certification from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, meaning WOW Vegas has met all requirements to be a legitimate site.

Additionally, players can enter all personal details into the site, knowing it is secure. WOW Vegas adopts data encryption technology to enforce this. WOW Vegas has a strong reputation in the industry, and it is clear as to why.

Game Portfolio

Expert Rating: Great

Our experts rated the WOW Vegas game portfolio as great, thanks to its vast selection of high-quality game titles. There is undoubtedly a game variety for all players at WOW Vegas Casino. Users can choose from over 300 different WOW Vegas slot games, including popular titles like Cleopatra, Big Bass Splash and Chilli Heat. While WOW Vegas specializes in top casino slots, players can also choose from table games, Roulette and Blackjack. Reliable software providers, including Pragmatic Play and Betsoft develop all casino-style games found in the WOW Vegas games library. This guarantees a high-quality gaming speed with fast loading speeds.

Casino Bonuses and Promos

Expert Rating: Great

The first thing players will search for when entering a social casino site is the selection of customer bonuses on offer. WOW Vegas is not shy about rewarding its lucky customers, new or existing. As soon as players enter the social casino, they are greeted with a generous welcome bonus, giving new users the potential to earn top prizes. Additionally, there are several ongoing promotions at the casino, including free coins, login bonuses, and a fantastic VIP program for loyal players.

Payment Methods and Withdrawals

Expert Rating: Good

Due to social casinos like WOW Vegas not offering real money play, users are not required to make any casino payments. Instead, if players wish to purchase casino coins to boost their balance, they can use reliable payment methods. WOW Vegas accepts a selection of popular and secure payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Skrill, all offering simple and speedy transactions. Purchasing gold coins at WOW Vegas Casino is extremely simple as players must simply visit the sites coins store, and select the amount they wish to purchase and their chosen payment method. It's that simple.

Customer Service Options

Expert Rating: Good

All casino players, new or experienced, will no doubt come across a query at some point in their gaming careers. This is why it is crucial that the top social casino sites have an adequate customer support system in place. Our experts believed the WOW Vegas customer support was good and gave players fast and valuable feedback. The only contact option is a contact form via email which provides 24/7 support to users. Our experts believe there should be a more comprehensive selection of contact options.

Mobile Website and Apps

Expert Rating: Great

Mobile gaming is becoming increasingly popular within the online gaming community due to its convenience and ability to partake in a top social casino on the go. WOW Vegas online casino offers a fully optimized mobile platform for users to enjoy anytime, anywhere. There is currently no dedicated WOW Vegas mobile app, however, users can find all they desire at the mobile site, accessible through their mobile devices browser. Players can expect the same high caliber of customer features at the mobile site as they would find on the desktop platform.

User-Friendly

Expert Rating: Excellent

Our experts were thoroughly impressed by the quality of user experience that WOW Vegas delivers. Firstly, as soon as users enter the site, they are greeted with a simple-to-navigate user interface with clear categories and a clean design. Additionally, users can look forward to a comprehensive game library full of high-quality titles; there is something for every player. Another factor contributing to the site's user experience is the high-quality software from providers like Pragmatic Play and Betsoft. These ensure that WOW Vegas Casino has top-notch graphics and fast loading speeds.

Public Opinion

Expert Rating: Good

A reliable source of unfiltered and honest opinions of a casino site is customer reviews. Our experts considered public opinion when recommending to our readers WOW Vegas Casino. Players who have experienced all aspects of the WOW Vegas site first-hand are valuable for new users to WOW Vegas. It is normal for all sites to receive a mix of positive and negative reviews, as not all customers will understand social casinos. Overall, the public had generally positive opinions on WOW Vegas and favored the site for its customer features, including a comprehensive game library and mobile platform.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Expert Rating: Good

VIP systems are an excellent way for loyal customers to get rewarded for partaking in their favorite social casino sites. WOW Vegas Casino online offers an awesome loyalty system for their players called the ‘Star System’. Active casino members can work their way up the six-star ranks, with Rising being the lowest and Hosted being the highest. Each rank comes with increasing perks, including free sweep coins! Our experts appreciated the inclusivity of the WOW Vegas rewards program as all players are enrolled automatically, meaning no confusing joining process.

How to Sign Up for WOW Vegas Casino







18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

Creating an account with WOW Vegas Casino is a simple and rewarding process that can be completed within minutes. Players must ensure they meet all site requirements and are aged 18 or over to be eligible for a WOW Vegas account. Follow the guide below to get started.

Players must begin by visiting the WOW Vegas site via the link provided above Once on the WOW Vegas home page, select the ‘Join Now’ button On the registration page, fill in all required information, including login details, full name and address Next, read and accept all WOW Vegas terms and conditions Once all steps are completed, select ‘Submit’ Players must finally verify their WOW Vegas Casino account via a link sent to their email

Why Sign Up for WOW Vegas Casino?

Players new to social casino sites may feel apprehensive about creating an account with WOW Vegas Casino. Our experts are here to reassure you that you will receive the best online casino experience through this incredible site bursting with awesome customer features. Social casinos are an excellent way for players to enjoy a low-risk casino-style experience focusing on fun. Due to the lack of real money play at social casinos, players are not required to spend their own funds, meaning you can play for free! Not only are social casinos more low risk than your traditional casino site, but they are also arguably more enjoyable. Players will also have access to the same high caliber of customer features like a comprehensive game library and generous bonuses that would be found at a regular online casino.

Another reason to sign up today for WOW Vegas Casino is the accessibility of this social casino. Due to their nature, social casinos are widely legal in the US, excluding Idaho and Washington. Additionally, the minimum legal age to gamble is 18 at social casinos compared to 21 at regular casinos. These factors make WOW Vegas Casino extremely accessible to players. Follow the signup guide above to get started!

WOW Vegas Casino Pros and Cons

Pros:

Mobile compatible

Over 330 games to choose from

Great selection of customer bonuses

24/7 customer service

Free casino-style games

Cons:

No mobile app

No live casino platform

Is WOW Vegas Legal in Every State?

WOW Vegas is legal in almost every state in America, however, there are 3 exceptions when it comes to social and sweeps casinos. The 3 states that do no accept this from of casino are as follows:

Idaho

Nevada

Washington

WOW Vegas Casino on Mobile

WOW Vegas Casino offers a fully optimized mobile casino experience for players to enjoy on the go. With an increase in the popularity of mobile gaming, WOW Vegas is certainly keeping up with the demand. Players can access the dedicated WOW Vegas Casino online mobile site on their mobile device's web browser without downloading an application. Players will find the same high-quality customer features, including reliable payment methods and generous bonuses at the mobile site as they would find on the desktop platform.

Our experts found the mobile site's functionality excellent, with fast loading speeds and top software. There is no WOW Vegas app; however, players will find all they need on the mobile site.

WOW Vegas Casino Games

WOW Vegas Casino is highly rated for its comprehensive game selection offering players popular titles from the top software developers. Our experts have handpicked some of our favorite game titles from the site for users to learn more about. Keep reading for more.

Alkemor’s Elements Review

From the experts at Betsoft, Alkermor’s Elements is a mystical-themed slot with hints of magic throughout. Players looking for a slot game bursting with excitement and unique features have come to the right place. Players can try their spellcasting skills on this 25-line and 5-reel video slot with awesome imagery of wizards and secret spells.

Some unique features of Alkermor’s Elements include free wild spins by collecting the Elemental wild symbol and the Buy feature, where users can get 12 free spins by buying into the free spins feature. With an RTP of 95.45% and great functionality, players do not want to miss out.

Sugar Rush Review

Do you have a sweet tooth and a love for gaining top prizes? If so, Sugar Rush from Pragmatic Play is the slot for you. Played over a 7×7 grid, users must match five or more winning symbols to make a winning cluster. Sugar Rush slot is highly visually appealing, with vibrant colors and high-quality imagery of candy and rainbows.

Our experts favor Sugar Rush slots for its special features, including the tumble and multiplier spots features. Players have various opportunities to earn free spins throughout Sugar Rush, which they can use to play for free. The Sugar Rush slot has a fantastic RTP of 96.50% and excellent functionality thanks to top software.

Thai Blossom Review

Betsoft has done it again with this incredible slot featuring fantastic special features and beautiful imagery. Thai Blossom is a nature-themed slot based in the luscious jungles of Southeast Asia. Players can enjoy a blissful gaming experience while potentially earning some top prizes. Thai Blossom is played over 5-reels and 100-pay lines. To win, players must hit winning combinations. Thai Blossom has several game features, including free spins and stacking wilds. The slot is visually appealing, with stunning symbols like mangos, elephants and beautiful ladies. Try out this superb slot at WOW Vegas today.

WOW Vegas Social Casino Coins

Due to WOW Vegas being a social casino, real money play is not permitted, meaning virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used. These coins allow access to free casino-style games and to redeem prizes. Keep reading to learn how to gain social casino coins and redeem prizes.

WOW Vegas Coin Store

Players are not technically required to make any purchases while playing at WOW Vegas; however, if they wish to boost their coin collection, they can visit the WOW Vegas coin store. These coins can be used to access their favorite casino-style games and redeem prizes. Purchasing coins from the WOW Vegas Casino coins store is extremely straightforward. Players must simply visit the store, select the coin package they want to purchase and their chosen payment method and select ‘submit’. It's as simple as that! The coin bundles are suited to every player and their budget, with bundles starting from as low as $0.49-$99.99.

How to Redeem Coins at WOW Vegas

Players can gain some top prizes through generous customer bonuses and exciting game titles at WOW Vegas Casino. When redeeming these hard-earned prizes, players must follow a simple process. Users must use sweep coins to redeem fabulous prizes, including real cash. To cash out at WOW Vegas online casino, players must select ‘Redeem Coins’ and enter the number of sweep coins they wish to redeem. This must be a minimum of 100 sweep coins. Next, players must enter all required details and select ‘confirm’. One sweep coin is equivalent to $1.

Is WOW Vegas Casino Legal for US Players?

Players looking to enjoy all of the awesome features at WOW Vegas Casino can rest assured that the site is legal in the US, excluding Washington and Idaho. This means that most of the country can play at this fantastic social casino. The wide legality of WOW Vegas Casino is due to the lack of real money play. Since social casinos are not technically considered real casinos, they can be legalized in states where traditional online casinos are not yet legal.

Additionally, this means that the legal gambling age is 18, which is lower than 21, like at regular online casinos. These factors make WOW Vegas accessible to players looking for a casino-style experience but cannot access regular online casinos. Additionally, social casinos do not need to have licensing due to their nature. Still, to provide an extra layer of comfort for users, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission is the governing body behind WOW Vegas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does WOW Vegas Casino really pay out?

Yes, players can look forward to potentially earning top prizes, including real cash from WOW Vegas Casino! To cash out, players must have a minimum of 100 sweep coins to do so. Each sweep coin is equal to a dollar.

How do you cash out at WOW Vegas?

Cashing out at WOW Vegas is extremely simple. Players must simply select ‘Redeem Coins’, choose the amount they wish to redeem, and select ‘Confirm’. Players must have a minimum of 100 sweep coins to cash out.

Is WOW Vegas Casino legit?

Players can trust WOW Vegas as it is an entirely legitimate site. With full licensing and certification from the Isle of Man and data encryption technology, players are in safe hands.

What games can I play at WOW Vegas?

WOW Vegas specializes in top slot titles, with over 340 slots to choose from. Additionally, WOW Vegas offers several game varieties to suit all players, including table games, Roulette and Blackjack.

What is a Social Casino?

A social casino is a platform where players can access casino-style games for free. Social casinos do not offer real money play, meaning players use virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins to access games and redeem prizes. Social casinos are an excellent way to gain a low-risk and fun casino experience.