Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Play Von Erich Brothers in Wrestling Movie ‘The Iron Claw’

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White play brothers and professional wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24 released the first trailer for the wrestling drama about the Von Erich family written and directed by Sean Durkin.

The official description of The Iron Claw reads: “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.” Also starring in the movie are Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, and Lily James as Pam Adkisson.

Entertainment Weekly reports, “Of the six Von Erich brothers, five pursued professional wrestling, racking up a number of impressive titles. The eldest, Jack, died in a childhood accident. Efron stars as the oldest surviving brother, Kevin.”

The Title The Iron Claw Refers to a Signature Wrestling Move

Family patriarch Fritz Von Erich perfected the family's signature move, the iron claw, where a wrestler grabs hold of an opponent's face with all five fingers and squeezes inward. Entertainment Weekly reports, “Each of the Von Erich brothers found fame as they pursued pro wrestling, but their lives were also marked by tragedy, sparking rumors that the family was afflicted by the so-called ‘Von Erich curse.'”

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed,” Efron's Kevin Von Erich says in the trailer. “Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed it. We all did.”

Deadline reports that despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, The Iron Claw is one of several A24 films cleared for an interim agreement. This means that the cast is permitted to promote the movie and do interviews not only for its theatrical release, but for awards-season consideration as well.

Before The Iron Claw, Durkin directed the films Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Nest, winning the Dramatic Directing Award at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival for the former. He also directed the TV series Southcliffe and Dead Ringers.

The Iron Claw opens in theaters nationwide on December 22.