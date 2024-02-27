Wrestling Stars That Deserve To Be In WWE’s Hall of Fame

For most wrestlers, earning a place in WWE’s Hall of Fame ranks as the greatest achievement in sports entertainment. No matter how limited their success in the ring or how meager their number of world titles, seeing an induction into the Hall of Fame serves as the ultimate compliment to their career.

Over the years, the Hall of Fame has seen a number of wrestling stars enter their hallowed place in sports history, from iconic world champions like Hulk Hogan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to dependable workhorses like Mr. Perfect and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. (Not to mention the number of celebrity inductees like Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Donald Trump.) Yet even then, more than a few wrestling personalities have yet to see their much-deserved invitation into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

The Rock

It seems only a matter of time before The Rock finds himself inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame. One of the breakout wrestling stars of the Attitude Era, Dwayne Johnson’s popularity has transcended sports entertainment, leading to a long and successful career in film and television.

Far from distancing himself from wrestling, however, the Great One has always managed to return to his home in WWE, feuding against everyone from his Ruthless Aggression Era successor John Cena to his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Owen Hart

After his tragic accidental death at Over the Edge 1999, WWE have all but erased Owen Hart’s name from their history books. The younger brother to Bret Hart, Owen’s impressive WWE career speaks for itself, as seen from his now-fabled encounters with the Hit Man at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1994. By all rights, he should have seen an induction into the Hall of Fame a long, long time ago.

William Regal

One of the most underrated technical wrestlers of all time, William Regal never achieved long-standing success in WWE. Suffering from bad luck and questionable booking decisions above all else, Regal nevertheless delighted audiences every time he appeared on-screen–whether as a snobbish wrestler, a corrupt WWE commissioner, a dry-witted color commentator, or the de facto authority figure of NXT.

The Hardy Boyz

One of the greatest wrestling tag teams of all time, The Hardy Boyz’ might not receive their Hall of Fame invitation anytime soon, what with the duo enjoying their latest run in AEW. However, it seems almost a given for fans to expect Jeff and Matt Hardy to one day enter the Hall of Fame opposite their recurring rivals (The Dudley Boyz).

Exceptional talents on their own and as a tag team, the Hardys redefined tag team wrestling in the late ‘90s, participating in stellar matches against everyone from the Dudley Boyz to M.N.M. to The O.C.

Mickie James

With Attitude Era wrestling stars like Trish Stratus and Sable retiring by the mid-2000s, Mickie James shouldered the fledgling Divas division for the remainder of the decade. A versatile athlete who could embody any and every gimmick imaginable–from crazed super-fan to relatable country girl–James brought renewed attention to female wrestling years before WWE’s revitalized Women’s Revolution of the 2010s.

Miss Elizabeth

Breaking down barriers for female representation in wrestling, Miss Elizabeth also became one of the first female managers in sports entertainment history. Appearing alongside her real-life partner, Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth acted as the proverbial angel on Savage’s shoulder, encouraging Macho Man through every one of his matches. Perhaps the most iconic female valet ever featured in WWE, Elizabeth set the standard for female on-screen personalities moving forward.

The Big Show

Following André the Giant’s death in 1993, few wrestlers lived up to the gargantuan shadow of the Eighth Wonder of the World quite like The Big Show. A world champion in WCW and WWE, Show received judicious billing during his tenure with both companies, participating in feuds against everyone from The Rock and Steve Austin to John Cena and The Undertaker.

Having accomplished almost every major accolade in WWE, most fans will have a hard time believing the World’s Largest Athlete won’t end up in the Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

John Cena

Most viewers will have a hard time thinking of a wrestler more famous than John Cena. The franchise player of WWE’s product throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Cena served as the larger-than-life successor to his predecessors in Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Once described as the Babe Ruth of WWE by none other than Vince McMahon, Cena’s accolades in the company seem almost limitless.

Brian Pillman

The proverbial Loose Cannon of the Hart Foundation, Brian Pillman’s on-screen antics lived up to his infamous moniker. A talented high-flying wrestling star in WCW, ECW, and WWE, Pillman’s dedication to grittier realism blurred the lines between scripted television and reality, often leading to some controversial results.

Passing away in 1997 while just 35-years-old, Pillman seemed poised for a bright future in WWE’s Attitude Era, as seen with his all-too-short feud with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Vickie Guerrero

The real-life wife of the late, great Eddie Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero managed to forge her own on-screen identity as a manager in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Finding success as the corrupt authority of SmackDown, Guerrero entered in a number of fantastic storylines opposite Edge, Dolph Ziggler, and Jack Swagger, among others. A theatrical personality able to get an entire crowd booing with a shrilly delivered “Excuse me!”

Vickie’s future induction into the Hall of Fame seems almost assured.

Tommy Dreamer

Like their competitors in WCW, ECW alumni have never received their dues in WWE, with only a handful of ECW wrestlers achieving any lasting success in Vince McMahon’s company. While Tommy Dreamer never came close to headlining WrestleMania or winning the WWE Championship, his dedication to ECW knew no end.

An influential figure from a creative and wrestling standpoint, Dreamer’s undying loyalty to ECW ensured an alternative product to WWE and ECW, influencing future wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Eddie Edwards, and many, many more.

Chyna

Yes, Chyna joined the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X in 2019, but the Ninth Wonder of the World has yet to enter the Hall as a solo competitor in her own right. A groundbreaking figure in women’s wrestling, Chyna’s impressive physique allowed her to break down barriers between male and female sports entertainment, as seen from her surprise entrance in the 1999 Royal Rumble and her multiple reigns as Intercontinental Champion.

Rey Mysterio

The biggest little man in WWE, Rey Mysterio has achieved almost everything one could hope to achieve in WWE. One of the breakout stars of WCW and ECW, Mysterio became one of the defining faces of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era in the mid-2000s, winning every major contest in the promotion (the Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Championship, etc.).

Perhaps the greatest high-flier in wrestling history, Mysterio also ranks as the first name people think of when they hear the words “masked luchador.”

Dean Malenko

One of the most underrated wrestlers in the history of the sport, Dean Malenko forever changed the nature of technical wrestling with his breathtaking in-ring performances. A notable influence on future wrestling acts like Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr., Malenko’s lack of widespread success in WWE doesn’t come close to diminishing his prodigious wrestling legacy.

Bam Bam Bigelow

The wrestling world has no shortage of impressive big men, from hulking mastodons like Big Show and André the Giant to more agile performers like Vader and Kevin Owens. Falling more so into the latter category, Bam Bam Bigelow defied the laws of physics with his inspired in-ring work.

Never letting his formidable size limit his creative offense, Bigelow proved himself able to move around the ring with the ease of a fleet-footed luchador.

Christian

Christian never seemed to meet with the same prominent success as his best friend and Hall of Fame inductee Edge. Yet, for all intents and purposes, Captain Charisma used every opportunity he could to leave the crowd stunned.

Whether making history in Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches or feuding for the World Heavyweight Championship, few wrestlers deserve an induction into WWE’s Hall of Fame more than Christian.

Fit Finlay

Like William Regal and Dean Malenko, one might describe Fit Finlay’s tenure in WWE as lacking potential. Yet even then, Finlay always managed to entertain viewers both in front of and behind the camera. In the ring, he seemed an ahead-of-his-time athlete, pioneering a raw, smash-mouth offensive later adopted by Jon Moxley, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

Behind the scenes, he ushered in WWE’s Women’s Revolution of the 2010s, as well as training some of the company’s premiere athletes, including John Cena, Randy Orton, and Trish Stratus, among many others.

Lex Luger

In the late 1980s, Lex Luger seemed like the next big thing in wrestling–a future star on par with Hulk Hogan. Despite his underwhelming utilization in WWE, Luger became one of the key players in WCW, vying for the World Heavyweight Championship on more than one occasion.

Like Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, or Goldberg, one cannot overstate Luger’s contributions to the Monday Night Wars.

Bray Wyatt

A main event player whose time in the spotlight ended far too soon, Bray Wyatt’s WWE career came to a halt upon his tragic death in 2023 at 36 years old.

Often hailed as the most under-utilized and creative wrestler of WWE’s modern era, Wyatt’s utter originality seemed clear to everyone who had the pleasure of watching him. Whether mystifying audiences as the mysterious leader of a backwoods cult or terrifying viewers as a demonic children’s show host, Wyatt deserved a far more prominent place in WWE’s hierarchy.

Jim Johnston

Though not a wrestler, few people have held as influential a place in WWE as Jim Johnston. WWE’s go-to composer, Johnston has written over 10,000 pieces of music over the course of his career, many of which have found themselves used by the company’s most prestigious talent.

If one ever needed proof of Johnston’s impact on WWE’s product, just imagine Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, and DX without their iconic theme music.