Twitter Erupts as Writers Guild of America Calls for Industry-Wide Strike

After six weeks of negotiations with the studios came to nothing, the Writer's Guild of America has called a strike effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May Second. A whopping ninety-seven point nine percent of WGA members voted for the strike, and the group's leadership voted unanimously to call the strike.

In writer's parlance, the writers of films, television shows, late-night comedy, sketch comedy shows, and animated shows, among others, have put their pens down. They will not practice their craft as part of their job for the foreseeable future.

A Strike Isn't What Writers Wanted

Even though the feelings of their membership were strong, the writers wanted to avoid striking. Strikes are burdensome and cost people their livelihood for as long as the strike continues. It's also affecting the writers and the audience; it affects all of the craftspeople who make films and television because the industry will grind to a halt without writers.

Writer, director, and comedian Travon Free of The Daily Show and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee tweeted what many writers have been saying about the strike: No WGA member wants to strike, but the corporations' profits are in the billions of dollars, and still, they are trying to cut the writers' wages.

Writer and director Maggie Levin (V/H/S/99 segment Shredding, Into The Dark: My Valentine) noted that one of the offers from the studios wouldn't be accepted as legal tender by her creditors. I don't think that would work for anyone's landlord or credit card companies, really.

Support From Other Workers in Film and TV

The WGA and its writers are getting lots of support from the other craftspeople, which has stayed the same since 2007. Broadcaster Chase Snyder told how actor Steve Carell called in sick on the first day of the last writer's strike and the hilarious reason he gave to the studio.

Does Stephen Colbert support the writers strike? Oh yeah. pic.twitter.com/Xt2gAWtp0u — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 2, 2023

Comedian and host Stephen Colbert showed his support on his show and went into detail about how much the show needs its writers and more about how he feels about the strike itself. He firmly believes that the demands of the WGA are reasonable.

Aren't Writers Rich?

Some may think that all writers are rich, but there are many stories of writers who are the working poor. Imagine being on a show nominated for a WGA award with your bank balance in the negative and attending the ceremony wearing a bow tie you bought with your credit card.

That happened to Alex O'Keefe, staff writer for the hit series The Bear. He wrote for episode eight of the series from a public library. He went into more detail in a Tweet thread, sharing that he was on Medicaid and without heat during the winter of 2020 in New York City.

How Much The Executives Are Making

Senator Bernie Sanders noted that television writers made twenty-three percent less in the last ten years, but eight CEOs in Hollywood made eight hundred million dollars just last year.

Last year, 8 Hollywood CEOs made nearly $800 million, yet pay for TV writers has fallen by 23 percent over the last 10 years. I stand with the nearly 12,000 @WGAWest writers on strike for a fair contract. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 2, 2023

Sal Calleros, writer and director of Snowfall and The Good Doctor, pointed out that the reputations and fanbases of newer networks and streaming services like AMC, FX, and Netflix were based on the quality of shows like Mad Men, The Shield, and House of Cards, which writers created.

He then dunked on the studio-created service Quibi. Remember Quibi?

The Shield put FX on the map. Mad Men put AMC on the map. House of Cards put Netflix on the map. Writers did that. Not some CEO. Know what you get when you put CEOs in creative lanes? You get Quibi. — Sal Calleros (@salcalleros) May 1, 2023

How Important Are Writers After The Script Is Completed?

TV and film director Caroline Renard (Secrets of Sulpher Springs) has a few choice words for those who think the industry will coast on already-written scripts. On the Succession podcast, writer Lucy Prebble talks about achieving the show's quality by always having staff writers on set.

WGA captain Renard notes that writers on set can speak with directors and actors, do rewrites, and adjust the script as needed, improving what was already in the script. Succession is one of the most popular television shows.

Part of the reason is the quality of the show's writing and its dedication to ensuring writers are on set to continue doing their job even after the script is “finished.”

How We Survived The Last Writer's Strike

Film student Victoria H responded to Ashley Ray (Alabama Jackson), a TV writer and comedian's post about how far the quality of television shows dropped during the last writer's strike by stating that you can tell when the writer's strike started by watching shows like Friday Night Lights, Heroes, Lost, and Prison Break.

AI Is Here

As for the subject of AI, co-creator/writer/producer of Sleepy Hollow Phillip Iscove revealed that when the WGA's negotiators asked that a new contract “Regulate use of artificial intelligence on MBA-covered projects: AI can't write or rewrite literary material; can't be used as source material; and MBA-covered material can't be used to train AI.”

The studios rejected the proposal outright. The logical assumption is that the studios mean to use AI to replace writers and use their writing to train AI to perform writers' work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Writer's Guild of America is the first union taking on protectors for workers from AI. Talent lawyer Darrent Trattner told the outlet that with AI, there will still be a need for creating “input” and curating the “output” AI generates. “If we cannot prevent AI,” he concedes, “maybe the input always must be done by a WGA member.”

But according to Adam Conover, a WGA negotiating member, the issue isn't the threat of AI replacing writers so much as devaluing the. “AI can't and won't replace us. But the fantasy of the technology will be used to devalue us, to pay us less,” he explains.

What Can You Do

If you are wondering what you can do to support writers during this time, Standup comedian, writer, and comedian Jenny Yang (Last Man Standing) stated that anyone could come and support the picket line by marching in it. Anyone who supports the writers is welcome to join.

Executive Producer and Showrunner David H. Steinberg (No Good Nick, The Simpsons) tweeted the strike locations and times list.

During the 2007 strike I was an assistant at 20th TV and the heads of the studio told us all “we don’t care if you support the writers but the honking is driving us crazy, you’re fired if you honk” so when you drive by remember to lean on that horn in support. https://t.co/l04QbpYIsD — Amanda Smith (@AmandaSmithSays) May 2, 2023

Writer Amanda Smith adds that the executives hated the honking from supporters outside their offices and threatened to fire anyone who honked, just in case you were wondering if that kind of support is valuable.

Excellent Question

A frequently asked question for the WGA and WGA writers is how long they think they can hold out. Writer Marina Rachael responded, asking how long they thought it would take for 11,000 people who write for a living to run out of ideas for their picket line signs.

Spoiler alert: It might take a while.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.