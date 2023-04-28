Traveling internationally just got a whole lot easier. Whether visiting from another continent or another European country, you'll probably want to be immersed in Greece's culture, food, and fun on your next visit. There is no better way to do that than with the new programs recently launched by Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay.

New Experiences at Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

The last few years have been challenging for the tourism and hospitality industry, but travel is rising, and the industry is ready to meet demand. Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay re-opened on April 15, 2023, and debuted upgraded guestrooms, suites, and bungalows that blend “contemporary refinement and the serene elegance of the island” according to a press release.

In addition to the lodging upgrades, the resort revealed its all-new experience offerings including excursions, tours, and culinary adventures.

Sea Adventures With Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

If the sea is where you like to be, there are three sailing trips that you can partake in during your stay.

Sunset Cruise: A two-hour cruise during the sunset hours that includes appetizers and cocktails

Mochlos-Agriomantra: Explore the small bays of the eastern Crete riviera on a full-day trip with lunch in the village of Mochlos and a visit to Voulisma on the return trip to the resort.

Elounda-Plaka-Spinalonga: A six-hour sailing explores Elounda's coastline, Plaka's fishing village, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site island of Spinalonga.

Kaiki: a boat experience involving fishing, diving, and cooking with a specialized fisherman.

Road Trips Through The Island of Crete

Road trips will take guests to more rural areas of Crete on one of three trips that last between six and seven hours each. All trips include experienced drivers and guides, refreshments, and lunch.

Cave of Zeus: Explore Agios Nikolaos, the traditional village of Kritsa, the Lassithi Plateau, and the Diktaio Cave which is located in the Pirsychro village.

Hidden Gems-Richtis Gorge: This tour explores various beaches, the Minoan settlement of Azoria, Richtis Gorge, and more gorgeous beaches.

Unknown Crete-Sarakina Gorge: This trip begins in Kritsa, proceeds toward the Katharo Plateau, south to the Selakano forest, the Sarakina Gorge, and finally to the southernmost point of Europe, the village of Myrtos.

Experience Food and Wine Tours in Crete

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay will also offer guests cooking classes and wine tours.

Visit the Olive Mill: A two-hour tour to share its history and how it works today. The tour includes education on the varieties of olive oil and a tasting.

Cooking Lessons at Shepherd's Hut: A driver will take guests to the forest of Krousta to the ‘Shepherd's Hut,' where they will learn how to create traditional recipes such as cheese pies, fresh pasta, and more.

Wine Tour: Guests will discover Cretan vineyards and taste five different wines.

Spilia: A natural cave transformed into a romantic location, reservations are necessary to indulge in this unique, private tasting experience that includes rare wine or champagne options and exclusive Belgian chocolates in addition to your dinner.

Personalized Experiences at Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

Finally, some personalized offerings in the realm of beauty and photography are also available to guests.

First, there are a variety of photoshoots with professional photographers available. The sessions are 60, 90, or 180 minutes and come with 15, 30, or 60 edited photos included in a digital gallery. A photo book can also be created from the images, customized for each guest.

Guests can also learn how to make their own perfume, cosmetics, or soap. Each class involves instruction, all the ingredients and equipment to produce the products, and refreshment and snacks.

A Vacation Just for You in Crete

Everything detailed here can be customized for each Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay guest. All you must do is decide when to visit this innovative, upgraded resort in Greece. For more information about the resort and these offerings, visit the Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay website.

