X, the social media site we refuse to stop calling Twitter, has announced that it will start to collect biometric and employment information from its users.

New Policy Coming September 29

According to an update to the platform's privacy policy on Thursday, X said the changes have not yet been implemented but will come into effect on September 29.

The privacy policy that details how the company collects and processes user information now says that X may store and use biometric data “for safety, security, and identification purposes.”

It is unclear how X plans to use this data; however, platforms tend to use biometric data such as fingerprint scans and facial recognition technology for security purposes, like when a person signs in or makes a financial transaction.

The updated terms also said that X will collect and use user employment history data to recommend jobs, stating: “We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.”

The Evolution of Twitter

Under Musk, X has sought to expand its reach beyond social media into financial services and recruitment, with the company reportedly snapping up job recruitment tool Laskie last year, marking the first new acquisition since Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $ 44 billion.

In June, the reigns of X were handed over to former NBC Universal Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino.

In April, X signed a deal with the stock trading app eToro to allow users to view and trade stocks on eToro's web and mobile apps. The social media network has obtained money transfer licenses in several US states in a bid to add payment features to the site.