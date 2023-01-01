Review: The X-Files: The Official Archives — A Detailed Look Back at the Best Cases

Thirty years ago, The X-Files premiered on Fox. The series garnered a massive following of sci-fi and conspiracy fans who were just as invested in Mulder and Scully as they were in the strange and unusual supernatural stories and government coverups.

While Mulder and Scully may have closed their final case in 2018, fans of the series can now delve into Agent Mulder’s own FBI files. If you are a fan of The X-Files, looking to get your hands on additional material from the X-Files universe, you won’t want to miss out on this book.

This hearty book has page after page of stylized case files, newspaper clippings, mugshots, redacted government intel, and grizzly crime-scene photos. As you read through the faux case reports, you find yourself stumbling upon a handful of Easter eggs, pulled directly from iconic X-Files episodes.

You'll find the full transcript of Eugene Victor Toom’s polygraph test from the first season episode “Squeeze.” There's also the full menu from Big Top Diner from season two, and many, many other cool pieces of tie-in material sure to thrill any X-Files fan.

Like Mulder, you may find yourself obsessively combing through the book, asking yourself if the truth really is out there. Editor Paul Terry has outdone himself with this collection of fifty of the most fascinating X-Files cases, sure to delight X-Files fans and cryptophiles alike.

Another enticing aspect of The X-Files: The Official Archives is that many of the additional backstories and materials included come directly from series creator, Chris Carter. Popular series writers Frank Spotnitz and Vince Gilligan also offer some contributions that deepen and enhance the book's contents.

Unlike other books of this style, The Official Archives book is an absolutely believable collection. The authentic-looking handwritten notes, documents, and miscellaneous scribbles feel a lot less like a mass-produced ‘collectible' book and more like actual props stolen from the set of The X-Files over its long TV and film run.

Layer after layer, through the book, you’ll find yourself trying to turn pages and pick up images that aren’t actually real. It is truly a one-of-a-kind book.

You can purchase The X-Files: The Official Archives: Cryptids, Biological Anomalies, and Parapsychic Phenomena from Abrams.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.