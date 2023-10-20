Xbox Users Panicking After Microsoft Announces Mass Deletion in 2024

Xbox users worldwide hit the panic button this week after Microsoft warned users of an incoming mass-deletion event starting in January 2024. Unsurprisingly, this news shocks Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users it will affect.

Public Relations

The gaming giant has always been adept at promoting upcoming Xbox Game Pass games, investing heavily in exclusive ad campaigns for new releases — this was evident with much-publicized celebrations on the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

However, Microsoft has remained sheepish about this new move. In contrast to money-making announcements for new skins, packages, or Game Pass features, the company only informed Xbox users via direct messaging. This method has irked Microsoft's loyal customers, who are enraged at the hours of work ahead of them.

A New Policy

The policy extends to all new and existing Xbox Network captures, which will be deleted after 90 days, with January earmarked for the commencement. Consequently, gamers must back up all their Xbox Live captures before they are wiped from servers.

The Xbox alert sent at the start of October warns customers of the impending change. “Due to a new policy starting on October 1st, 2023,” reads the message, “existing and new captures on the Xbox Network will automatically be deleted after 90 days. The first deletions will start in January 2024.”

Loyal Subscribers Angered

Furthermore, with no reason for the new move, fans are fuming at Microsoft's lack of transparency, leading many to believe it is to save money. Xbox devotees have been speculating on Microsoft's reasoning, arguing that loyal subscribers will lose access to years of great memories.

Typically, Microsoft auto-deletes videos that haven't been uploaded. However, the new changes mean uploaded videos will now be auto-deleted, causing gamers concern that their private Xbox content should be left alone.

Other fans are asking where they should transfer all this backup material. Some gamers can only use the phone app to organize their files, so mass downloading to an iPhone sounds like a purgatory nobody would enjoy. Thankfully, storage space on Microsoft Onedrive will be possible — though upgrading to Microsoft 365 may be necessary.

So Many Questions

Should users have to deal with this? Can Microsoft not automatically upload all these customers' video files into their Onedrive account? What if gamers are unavailable and miss the deadline? Users have so many questions, and no answers are forthcoming yet. Controversially, people will have no option but to start backing their files to Onedrive soon.

Until fans hear anything new, they will continue their justified lament. One can only imagine the atmosphere in January when deletions begin. Despite the predictable backlash, Microsoft spokespeople remain tight-lipped on the matter, which is unlikely to change soon.