Travelers Are Charting New Waters As Yacht Charter Bookings Surge 79%

In an unprecedented trend, yacht charter bookings have seen a remarkable surge. What was once the domain of A-list celebrities and billionaire magnates is now taking the world of luxury travel by storm.

Virtuoso Travel Week descended upon Las Vegas last month, revealing yacht bookings for 2023 are up 79% over 2019. Popular sailing ports like the Caribbean, Croatia, Greece, and San Tropez are in significant demand as luxury travelers go from one private experience to another.

The data reveals Americans are looking for new ways to vacation and spending that leisure time on a chartered yacht, away from crowded tourist areas. The TikTok hashtag “yachtvacation” has garnered 12.4 million views, and while many may think this trend is only for high net-worth travelers, there is a popular option available to first-time yachters making this way of vacationing within reach of the younger set.

“For those who seek privacy and top-tier luxury, yachting vacations offer an unparalleled experience,” says seasoned yacht enthusiast Caroline Jasper. Yachts are not merely vessels; they are floating palaces equipped with bespoke amenities such as private chefs and panoramic ocean views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

This sentiment is corroborated by my own experience aboard a Dream Yacht Worldwide charter in the resplendent South of France, where the ability to drop anchor in secluded bays afforded a level of privacy unattainable in even the most exclusive resorts.

When it comes to luxury travel, the devil is in the details, and yacht charters leave no detail unattended.

The Allure of the Open Sea

Rob Clabbers, owner of Q Cruise + Travel, a Virtuoso member agency in Chicago, shares that his yacht charter clients and prospects generally are most interested in the Caribbean and Bahamas in the winter season and the Mediterranean in the summer.

“Easy access and smaller ports for “yachties,” rather than mega cruise ship destinations, are important – which makes the US and British Virgin Islands a good option, as well as the Bahamas,” remarks Clabbers.

While the allure of yacht charter vacations is universal, the size of the yacht you choose can profoundly impact your experience. The dimensions of these floating sanctuaries vary to accommodate diverse groups, from intimate gatherings to grand family vacations.

A recent escapade involving one of Clabbers’ clients, a family of six adults and three children, saw them vacationing aboard a 108 ft Hargrave — a size that appears to strike the perfect balance between space and intimacy for high net-worth travelers.

But what sets a yacht vacation leagues apart from its land-based counterpart is the degree of customization offered. Supported by an elite crew, these vessels ensure that every facet of your trip echoes your desires, from your itinerary to your dining preferences to the activities that fill your days.

A Sea of Possibilities for First-Timers

Dream Yacht Worldwide, one of the world’s largest yacht charter companies, offers those new to chartering an option for an “Easy Crewed” yacht experience.

Dan Lockyer, Dream Yacht Worldwide’s Chief Commercial Officer, reports its Easy Crewed yacht charter option was so popular in 2022 that they added to their offerings in 2023.

“The success of our easy-crewed charters in Greece and Croatia last year was the sole reason that we decided to expand the program to four more destinations this year. So far in 2023, we’ve once again seen strong demand for those two destinations in the Mediterranean, but also for the British Virgin Islands, which is more accessible for our US customers.”

The “Easy Crewed” yacht charter program builds upon the company’s highly successful “Cabin Cruise” vacations for singles and couples, currently offered in more than 15 idyllic destinations worldwide.

The Cabin Cruise concept was pioneered and developed by Dream Yacht Worldwide in an effort to make sailing vacations accessible to travelers unfamiliar with yacht charters.

The Easy Crewed offering is a natural evolution in this endeavor, extending the concept to feature private yachts for groups of family and friends up to 10, with ports including the British Virgin Islands, Greece, Croatia, Tahiti, and the Seychelles.

“Easy Crewed makes a sailing vacation accessible for everyone and extra easy to book as we have simplified the decision-making process to be more friendly to new sailors.

“Guests only need to choose a destination, and everything else will be taken care of by our charter sales team. It’s simple to plan with easy-to-book, flexible, and price-competitive packages, ideal for a group.

“A one-week Easy Crewed charter allows guests to explore breathtaking coastlines, ancient ruins, crystalline waters, amazing local cuisine with fresh ingredients, and countless dazzling islands that can only be reached by boat,” continues Lockyer.

Passage to Paradise

While the Global Yacht Charter Market is valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2030, more than half of luxury travel planning company Kensington Tours chartered yacht bookings were first-time yacht clients at 55%.

Chartered cruises and yachts were once a vacation only for the very wealthy. These “Easy Crewed” yacht vacations, however, offer one-week trips, and with as many as ten people sharing the cost, the price isn’t much more than they would pay for a weeklong cruise with premium accommodations on a commercial cruise line. They also won’t be sharing the space with 3,000 other travelers.

A chartered yacht cruise offers a custom itinerary with an experienced captain and crew. The skipper also works with the passengers to design the itinerary, including ports of call and night anchorages. Passengers just choose the type of boat they want, their destination of choice, and water toys. For those drawn to the lure of the deep blue, the recreational offerings are both abundant and exhilarating.

Skippers are local to the area where the yacht will be sailing and can advise guests on activities in their ports of call. Passengers can request specific meals that cater to their dietary needs and preferences. They may also choose to dine at the destinations where they drop anchor for the day or night.

Luxury yacht charters offer the promise of tailored experiences in exotic locales, providing a movable feast for the senses. According to Marina Thompson, a frequent yacht vacationer, “Each destination offers something unique, be it the local cuisine, culture, or water-based activities like snorkeling or scuba diving.”

The Dream Yacht Worldwide packages start at $630 per person for ten guests aboard a 47- to 56-foot monohull in Croatia and $1023 per person for ten guests aboard a 43- to 47-foot monohull in the British Virgin Islands.

During my glorious time on board Dream Yacht’s 4.3 Bali catamaran, my family enjoyed everything from a personalized itinerary and a plethora of activities— to leisurely meals on deck that made the trip quintessentially ours.

Destinations and Boats

Deciding where to set sail is one of the hardest parts of chartering a yacht. With ports in the Caribbean, Aegean, Adriatic, and even royal honeymoon stops in the Indian and South Pacific Oceans, staying within a budget is one of the ways for the group to determine where to sail.

The vessel choice may also be determined by group size and destination. Some boats may be more suitable for sailing in particular locations than others. Monohulls and sailing catamarans are among the most popular yacht choices, all with comfortable private guest cabins with ensuite or shared baths.

According to Ritzy Charters, catamarans offer the advantages of a more stable ride and the option for traveling under sails in the wind. These are more desirable for passengers who may experience motion sickness, plus their shallow draft makes shallow-water ports available. Because they use sail power more than an engine, catamarans have a more limited cruising range.

Motor yachts can cover a longer distance in a shorter time, averaging a range of up to 320 nautical miles.

Ruben Pasandi, Owner of Captain Newport, shares that the most desirable yachts to his clients are the 42-foot VanDutch, the 87-foot Azimut, and the 76-foot Monte Carlo.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 11 years, and we’re still growing. We offer all kinds of services like one week on a yacht, overnight trips to Catalina, St. Lucas; anything that the guest wants, we make it happen. At the end of their trip, that’s it, they can just walk away without having to worry about anything else.”

Setting Sail into the Future

The 79% upswing in yacht bookings is not just a fleeting trend; it marks a shift in the way we perceive and experience luxury travel. As someone who has sampled this sumptuous lifestyle, I can assure you that once you embark on a yacht vacation, you’ll be reluctant to settle for anything less.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.