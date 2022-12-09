Give Yourself a Gift Instead of Uncle Sam: Year End Tax Tips

Nearly 100-million Americans overpaid their income tax last year, taking into account the 16-20 million who got a bonus refund for inaccurately reported unemployment benefits.

As the end of the year approaches, time is running out to take advantage of opportunities to lower your 2022 tax bill. But there is still time to give yourself a present these holidays. Line your own pockets instead of giving Uncle Sam your extra cash.

Whether you’re looking to reduce your taxable income or score some tax breaks, these expert tips can help.

Maximize Your Tax Savings and Retirement

One of the best year-end money moves you can make to lower your taxes is contributing as much as possible to your 401k. Not only will this help lower your taxable income for the year, but it will also help you save for a more secure future and enjoy tax-deferred or tax-free earnings on your investments.

Greg Wilson, a Charted Financial Analyst, suggests, “Try to max out your 401k. Many experts suggest striving to contribute at least the amount that your company matches. But by doing that, you are limiting the amount of money you can save on your taxes.” He admits, “it is difficult for many people to max out their 401k. But that is money you owe to your future self.”

Another year-end money move that can help you save on taxes is to open an IRA and contribute to it before the year ends. Depending on your income level, you may be eligible for a tax deduction on your contributions.

Tax Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting is a tax-saving strategy that involves selling investments at a loss to offset capital gains and lower your tax bill. If done correctly, tax loss harvesting can significantly lower your taxes owed each year. While tax loss harvesting can be used at any time, it is often most effective at the end of the year.

You can use losses to offset gains from the previous year, which may help you avoid paying taxes. Additionally, tax loss harvesting can counterbalance other taxable income, such as interest and dividends. Tax loss harvesting is an effective way to lower your overall tax bill.

DadisFIRE, an anonymous real estate blogger, shares this real-life example. “We sold a rental house this year. To offset some of the capital gains we experienced, we have been actively harvesting losses all year. As our taxable portfolio drops in value, we instruct our financial advisor to sell securities and realize the losses. With the proceeds, we then purchase similar securities. We have harvested over $30,000 in losses this year. We expect this to save us more than $10,000 in taxes.”

Defer Your Bonus

If your income is higher in 2022, defer your bonus to 2023. By doing this, your income will take place in a year where you may be eligible for more tax benefits.

Contribute to Health Savings Accounts

While you can’t exactly plan for medical emergencies, you can plan to take full advantage of your healthcare spending accounts before year-end.

Andrew Herrig, MS in Economics and founder of personal finance site Wealthy Nickel, recommends funding your healthcare accounts. He says, “If you haven’t maxed out your health spending account (HSA), be sure to put as much money in as possible to reduce your taxes and save for future medical expenses. And if you have a flexible spending account (FSA), make a plan to use it or lose it by year end.”

Save on Taxes by Saving for School

529 Plans are investment accounts that offer tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals for qualified education expenses. 529 Plans are sponsored by states and colleges and are managed by financial institutions. 529 Plans offer two major tax benefits: tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals.

Brett Green, Ph.D., offers this example, “Most states provide tax incentives for contributions to a 529 plan. For example, Missouri offers a tax deduction of up to $8,000 per year ($16,000 for married, joint filers) for contributions to a 529. That means a married couple can save over $800 in taxes while saving for their children’s education.” Brett is a Professor and Financial Economist at Washington University in St. Louis.

529 Plans are especially beneficial for year-end savers because they offer an immediate federal tax deduction for contributions made before the end of the year. In many states, 529 Plans are also good for loweing state income taxes. 529 Plans are one of the best ways to lower your taxes and save for college simultaneously.

‘Maximize Your Bracket’ With a Partial Roth Conversion

Drops in investment value are never fun, but there are silver linings when bear markets occur, and Roth Conversions might be one of those bright spots for certain investors.

With a significant drop in market value, now may be the time to take advantage of moving Traditional IRA/401(k) dollars into a Roth IRA. The lower market values mean potential tax savings. Investors who have considered this strategy in the past may want to take a fresh look.

Brian Hoeltge, CFA, a Wealth Advisor with RubinBrown Advisors, offers the following example: “At the market peak, an investor has $1,000,000 of qualified money and wishes to convert 10% of the portfolio into Roth IRA dollars. She is married and files jointly, and is in the 24% tax bracket. At market peak, her conversion results in $24,000 of taxes to be potentially paid. If she converts instead when her portfolio is down 20%, she only owes $19,200 in taxes, for a savings of nearly $5000 in taxes. If the market rebounds, she recognizes that appreciation in a now tax-free account.”

Be careful, though. Potential consequences of Roth conversions can impact how much of your Social Security is taxable and/or how much you pay in Medicare premiums.

Help Others, Help Yourself

Mark Patrick, MS in Economics and Finance, and founder of Financial Pilgrimage, says, “End of year is a great time to consider helping others in need. Giving money away may not seem like the best move on the surface. However, giving may increase happiness, reduce stress, and improve your community. If you itemize deductions on your tax return, charitable contributions can also reduce your tax burden. There are many good reasons to support important causes with a monetary donation, especially during the holidays.”

Contribute to a Donor-Advised Fund

A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a special type of charitable account that allows donors to make a charitable donation and receive an immediate tax deduction. Donor-advised funds offer several benefits for both donors and charities.

First, donor-advised funds offer an immediate tax deduction. Donors can take a deduction in the year they make their donation, even if they don’t decide which charity to give the money to until later. Second, donor-advised funds are exempt from capital gains taxes. Donors can avoid paying taxes on any appreciation in the value of their investments. Finally, donor-advised funds can be used to automate charitable giving.

By taking advantage of these benefits, donors can maximize their charitable giving while minimizing their taxes.

Lower Your Taxes

Whether it’s taking advantage of year-end bonuses or shifting pre-tax contributions to your workplace benefits, many year-end money moves can help you save on taxes and improve your financial situation heading into 2023

If you are looking for additional ways to save on your taxes before the year ends, consult with a tax professional who can help you identify the most appropriate strategies for your situation. With the right year-end money moves, you can lower your tax bill and keep more of what you earn at the end of the year.

This article was produced by ChaChingQueen and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.