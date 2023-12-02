Yes, Flights Are Getting Bumpier. Here’s Why

Recent years have seen a noticeable uptick in the bumpiness experienced during flights, a trend increasingly attributed to climate change. This increase in turbulence, particularly clear-air turbulence, poses new challenges for the aviation industry and travelers alike.

Decades of data reveal that flight paths, once relatively smooth, are now experiencing more frequent and intense periods of turbulence. This is particularly evident over the North Atlantic, one of the world's busiest air routes, where severe turbulence has increased significantly.

As reported by Euronews, Paul Williams and his team at the University of Reading in England have discovered that from 1979 to 2020, turbulence in the North Atlantic jet stream has risen in occurrence by 17 to 55 percent. Most notably, the strongest increase occurred in the most severe type of turbulence, characterized by a force of acceleration exceeding 1 g, strong enough to create sensations similar to rapidly dropping or being jolted on a roller coaster.

The Role of Climate Change

Clear-air turbulence is a type of turbulence occurring without visible weather patterns like clouds or storms. It's a phenomenon that can catch pilots and passengers off guard, leading to discomfort and, in some cases, injury. Objects not secured and passengers not belted in experience a brief sensation of weightlessness or floating, as the aircraft quickly descends several meters. Researchers have linked this increase directly to climate changes, specifically to the warming air and altered wind patterns at high altitudes.

The root cause of this increased turbulence is the warming of the Earth's atmosphere due to rising CO2 emissions. This warming affects the jet streams, bands of strong wind high in the atmosphere, increasing the occurrence of wind shear — sudden shifts in wind speed or direction. These changes result in more turbulent air, making flights bumpier.

Implications for Aviation and Safety

The implications of this trend are far-reaching. Not only does increased turbulence make for uncomfortable flights, but it also poses safety risks and financial burdens. The aviation industry faces increased costs due to the additional wear and tear on aircraft and the potential for passenger injuries. This situation calls for improved forecasting and detection systems to better anticipate and navigate these changing air currents.

Looking ahead, the consensus among scientists and aviation experts is clear: turbulence is set to increase, presenting ongoing challenges for air travel. This is a reality that travelers and airlines must prepare to navigate. The aviation industry must adapt, whether through changes in flight paths, enhanced aircraft design, or better predictive technologies.

Source: Business Insider Africa.