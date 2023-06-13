Yoda’s Complete Chronological History in Star Wars

There aren’t many series in the whole of pop culture that have gifted fans as many memorable characters as Star Wars. After all, even those totally unfamiliar with the series are instantly able to recognize the distinct mask and mechanical breathing pattern of Darth Vader, the low, sinister cackle of Emperor Palpatine, or the smug, charismatic smile of Han Solo.

When you consider how many truly unique characters inhabit the Star Wars universe, few are as memorable – or integral to the overall continuity of the series – as Yoda. The Grand Master of the Jedi High Council, this centuries-old, backwards-talking alien is one of the most important beings in the entire Star Wars narrative, as well as one of the most powerful.

One of the most powerful Jedi to ever live, Yoda served as a figurehead for the Jedi Order throughout his extremely long lifetime. Training generations of padawan learners – including Count Dooku and Luke Skywalker – Yoda used his immense knowledge of the Force to lend insight and wisdom to many of his fellow Jedi.

Having been featured in nearly numerous movies, TV shows, comic books, and novels, we thought we’d try our hand at piecing together Yoda’s main appearances in A New Hope, starting from his earlier years in the Jedi through to his death in Return of the Jedi.

Yoda’s Linear Timeline in Star Wars

Given Yoda’s extraordinarily long lifespan (his species is able to live for just under a thousand years) and his importance in Star Wars, it’s easy to believe that Yoda has appeared in literally dozens of canonical media over the years. In terms of his most important appearances in the Star Wars universe, though, we put together the below list to help you get a general sense of his lifetime and career within the Jedi Order.

The High Republic Adventures (Daniel José Older)

Tales of the Jedi

The Phantom Menace

Dooku: Jedi Lost (novel)

Attack of the Clones

The Clone Wars(film)

The Clone Wars (series)

Revenge of the Sith

Rebels

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

Rise of Skywalker

As useful as the above guide is, it may prove a challenging task reading and/or watching all of the above media from start to finish. With that being said, we thought we’d go into Yoda’s linear timeline in Star Wars in greater detail.

The High Republic Adventures (Daniel José Older)

Set in 233 BBY (about 200 years before The Phantom Menace), Daniel José Older’s comic book series, The High Republic Adventures, depicts Yoda in his prime years, mentoring a group of Jedi padawan during the titular High Republic era of Star Wars.

During this particular period, the Jedi Order worked separately from the Galactic Republic, spreading awareness about the Force to the far corners of the galaxy, exploring new, previously uncharted planets in their mission to recruit new members to their Order. Yoda – at this point just over 650-years-old – had already gained a respected reputation as a powerful Jedi, securing a seat on the High Council and sharing the title of Grand Master with Xo Lahru and Pra-Tre Veter. During these years, Yoda delighted in training padawan learners new to the Order, personally training over 20,000 Jedi younglings, including one of his favorite students, Kantam Sy.

Tales of the Jedi

As mentioned previously, Tales of the Jedi is unique in that – like most anthology series – it tends to jump around the Star Wars timeline, focusing on different characters throughout their lives. Case in point with Yoda, who appears in several different episodes of the series, mostly fulfilling some kind of supporting role.

In “Choices” – set between 50 and 42 BBY – Yoda is seen attending the funeral service for the fallen Jedi Master Katri. In “Practice Makes Perfect “ – set in 21 BBY amid the Clone Wars – Yoda spectates over a training session for Ahsoka Tano with fellow Jedi Knights Obi-Wan and Anakin, silently watching in approval as Anakin challenges his padawan with more unconventional training exercises.

The Phantom Menace

In the two centuries between The High Republic Adventures and The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Order has formally joined the Galactic Republic, acting as keepers of peace throughout the galaxy. By 32 BBY, the 850-year-old Yoda has become the sole Grand Master on the Jedi High Council, overseeing the Order’s operations. After dispatching Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan to Naboo to resolve a political dispute between the Naboo monarchy and the corrupt Trade Federation, Qui-Gon returns to the Jedi Temple with a nine-year-old Anakin in tow.

Believing the boy to be the prophesied Chosen One of Jedi legend, Qui-Gon asks that the Council allow him to take Anakin as his pupil. Sensing great fear within young Skywalker and foreseeing that “grave danger” will come from Anakin’s training, Yoda and his fellow Council members deny Qui-Gon’s request.

Following the battle on Naboo – which sees Qui-Gon killed at the hands of Darth Maul – Obi-Wan once again comes before Yoda, asking to fulfill Qui-Gon’s promise and take Anakin on as his padawan. Warning Obi-Wan of the dangers he foresaw in Anakin’s training, Yoda reluctantly agrees, promoting him to a Jedi Knight. Attending Qui-Gon’s funeral, Yoda and fellow Council member Mace Windu meditate on the dangers of the emerging Sith, correctly assuming Maul’s master is still active somewhere in the galaxy.

Dooku: Jedi Lost (novel)

About nine years after the incident on Naboo, the galaxy has more or less returned to a state of normalcy, even as a select few planets begin planning an ambitious secession from the Republic with the coercion of the former Jedi, Count Dooku. Recently recruited into becoming Dooku’s pupil, Sith acolyte Asajj Ventress launches her own investigation into Dooku’s past in 23 BBY, one year before the start of the Clone Wars.

Tracing Dooku’s life and familial history, Ventress uncovers many secrets about Dooku, including his time with the Jedi Order and his training period under his master, Yoda. In her investigation, Ventress specifically learns that a young Dooku initially hoped that Lene Kostana would become his master, only for Kostana to choose Dooku’s best friend, Sifo-Dyas, over him. As a result, Dooku ended up being taught by Yoda, whose relationship – though frayed and tumultuous at times – helped Dooku perfect his knowledge of the Force in the years to come.

Attack of the Clones

In 22 BBY, the Jedi is faced with an uncertain political situation when Naboo’s senator, Padmé Amidala, is targeted for assassination. Assigning Obi-Wan and Anakin to protect the former Naboo sovereign, Yoda and his fellow Council members then order Obi-Wan to launch an investigation into the assassination attempt, leading him to the mysterious world of Kamino. There, Obi-Wan discovers a genetically-perfect Clone army designed to serve the Republic, as well as learning the identity of the assassin – the Mandalorian bounty hunter, Jango Fett.

Traveling to Kamino on his own, Yoda then journeys to Geonosis with this newly-created Clone army, personally leading them on a rescue mission to save the Jedi from the planet’s gladiatorial pits. In the battle that follows, Yoda commands the Clones to victory over the Separatist droid army.

Intercepting Count Dooku just as he appears ready to kill Obi-Wan and Anakin after a heated duel, Yoda challenges his former padawan, the two engaging in a lightsaber duel that Yoda quickly gains the upper hand in. Narrowly escaping his former master, Dooku flees the planet. Recognizing that the Republic – and therefore the Jedi themselves – are now embroiled in an intergalactic conflict, Yoda poignantly announces the start of the Clone Wars to his Jedi brethren.

The Clone Wars (film)

Months into the Clone Wars, Yoda assigns the 14-year-old Togruta Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, to learn under Anakin, who’s recently shed his title as padawan and become a full-fledged Jedi Knight. Though clearly reluctant to have Ahsoka as his pupil, Anakin is quickly overruled by Yoda, who invokes his title as Grand Master of the Council to assert that his order still stands.

Witnessing Anakin and Ahsoka work together to rescue the kidnapped son of Jabba the Hutt, Yoda knowingly expresses joy seeing the two’s successful pairing together, believing they make a perfect match in terms of master-padawan partnerships.

The Clone Wars (series)

For the next three years, Yoda takes part in the Clone Wars, fighting on behalf of the Republic in their repeated clashes with the Separatist Army. Though he spends much of his time continuing to preside over the Order, Yoda does occasionally lead combat missions at this point, along with more assignments of a more political nature, such as negotiating treaties between planets.

Near the end of the Clone Wars, Yoda begins hearing the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn, speaking to him from beyond the grave. Looking into this further, Yoda learns of the possibility of manifesting as a Spirit through the Force. Passing several tests arranged by Force priestesses, Yoda is judged suitable to live as a Force apparition after his death – a connection to the Force he would later pass on to Obi-Wan at the end of the Clone Wars.

Revenge of the Sith

In 19 BBY, the Clone Wars seems ready to conclude, the Republic gaining several major victories over the Separatists, culminating in the death of their chief leader, Count Dooku. With final victory in sight, the Jedi launch several ambitious attacks on C.I.S. forces spread throughout the galaxy.

As the conflict nears its end, Yoda and the High Council begin to express increasing levels of mistrust towards Anakin, who they feel is growing uncomfortably close to Chancellor Palpatine. Apprehensive about Palpatine’s own growing political influence and executive powers, the Council orders Anakin to spy on Palpatine on their behalf, further angering the already-frustrated Anakin.

Volunteering to lead a battalion of Clones to aid the Wookiee defense on Kashyyyk, Yoda senses a great disturbance in the Force as Anakin turns to the Dark Side, initiating Order 66. Barely escaping the Clones under his command, Yoda rescues Obi-Wan and returns to Coruscant, learning of Anakin’s fall at the Jedi Temple. As Obi-Wan is sent to Mustafar to battle his best friend, Yoda resolves to fight Palpatine, now revealed to be the Dark Lord of the Sith. Though coming close to fulfilling his mission, Yoda is ultimately bested by the newly-crowned Emperor. Fleeing the planet, Yoda helps Obi-Wan and Bail Organa secretly split up the infant Luke and Leia Skywalker, departing for self-imposed exile on Dagobah.

Rebels

As the Republic is transformed into the totalitarian Empire over the next 15 years, Yoda continues to reside on Dagobah, living in complete isolation and communicating only sporadically through the Force. In the years prior to the Galactic Civil War, Yoda specifically uses the Force to converse with Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus, both of whom are seeking help in completing their Jedi training.

Speaking with Ezra, Yoda appears to have accepted the faults of the Jedi Order during the Clone Wars, believing their arrogance and hypocrisy led to their dissolution. Pointing Ezra and Kanan to the ancient Sith world of Malachor, Yoda bids farewell to Ahsoka Tano, marking the last time the two would see each other while the former Jedi Grand Master was still alive.

The Empire Strikes Back

In 3 ABY, after his demise on the Death Star three years prior, Obi-Wan’s Force Spirit communes with Luke on Hoth, advising him to visit Dagobah and ask Yoda for help in continuing his Jedi training. Following this advice, Luke arrives on the sparsely-inhabited swamp planet, encountering Yoda, who disguises himself as an eccentric, annoying Dagobah inhabitant, testing Luke’s patience before revealing his true identity.

Believing Luke is far too hot-headed and old to study the ways of the Jedi, Yoda initially refuses to train Luke, although he is quickly convinced otherwise by Obi-Wan’s Spirit. Improving Luke’s physical condition through rigorous exercise, Yoda also imparts meaningful lessons about the Force, encouraging Luke to commit himself totally to it in order to thrive as a Jedi.

As helpful as it is, Luke’s training proves short-lived, with Luke opting to leave the planet after seeing a vision of his friends in mortal danger. While Obi-Wan and Yoda both advise Luke to stay, Luke refuses, respectfully thanking them for their help before leaving. As Obi-Wan worries over the possibility of losing Luke, pointing out that he is their “last hope,” Yoda reminds him of Leia’s existence.

Return of the Jedi

One year after his costly duel with Darth Vader on Bespin, Luke completes his Jedi training under Yoda. Weakened by age, Yoda prepares to become one with the Force, telling Luke that he will need to face Vader in order to fully become a Jedi Knight. Desperately needing to know the truth behind his familial lineage, Luke asks Yoda if Vader is really his father. Yoda confirms this to be true, peacefully passing away at the age of 900.

After the climactic Battle of Endor and the death of Emperor Palpatine, Yoda’s Spirit is seen celebrating the Rebels’ victory with Obi-Wan and a now redeemed Anakin, watching over Luke and his friends as they enjoy the Ewok festivities on Endor.

The Force Awakens

Yoda does not physically appear in The Force Awakens, but his voice can be heard during Rey’s hallucination of past and future events later related to the Jedi. In particular, Yoda’s voice can be heard echoing his description of the Force to Luke on Dagobah 30 years prior.

The Last Jedi

Three decades after his physical death, Yoda’s Force Spirit confronts a now middle-aged Luke Skywalker in 34 ABY, who’s since gone into self-imposed exile on Ahch-To (reminiscent of Yoda’s own exile on Dagobah). Appearing just as Luke is ready to set the first Jedi Temple ablaze, Yoda quickly lights the Temple on fire himself, telling Luke that there’s more to becoming a Jedi than simply reading ancient text.

In a frank conversation with Luke, Yoda admits that Luke failed in his training of Ben Solo, but that he can use his failure to grow as a teacher, using it to his advantage in teaching Rey. Speaking as equals for the first time, Yoda tells Luke that the burden of all masters is to be surpassed by their students.

The Rise of Skywalker

One year after his conversation with Luke on Ahch-To, Yoda and several other prominent Jedi use the Force to communicate with Rey on Exegol, encouraging her to use her connection to the Force to defeat her grandfather, Palpatine, permanently destroying the Sith.