Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Chronicle Books has released a pun-filled and adorably precious collection of messages of love and friendship from a galaxy far, far away. If you loved Amy Richau’s book I Love You, I Know: Lessons in Love and Friendship last year, then you will want to pick up Star Wars: Yoda One for Me: A Little Book of Love from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

The book was designed by Jon Glick, Chronicle’s Senior Designer, and it features illustrations by Katie Cook and Jeffrey Brown—whose art is highly recognizable from his iconic Star Wars books, calendars, and artwork. There are also a number of illustrations provided by Lucasfilm Ltd., many of which are stylized to look like 8-bit characters, while others are recognizable from some of their Valentine’s Day-themed apparel and collectibles, including the popular “You R2 Cute” design that’s everywhere these days.

What’s great about Yoda One for Me is that it acknowledges characters from multiple eras. There are a number of cute BB-8 and R2-D2 themed illustrations, as well as the unforgettable friendship of R2-D2 and C-3PO. The book also features back-to-back puntastic illustrations for Star Wars’ resident Rey of Sunshine and everyone’s favorite emo boy Kylo Ren. While Chewie gets an adorable panel with Luke and Lando, featuring Brown’s illustrations, another page has him with Maz Kanata—because who can forget her Wookiee love?

Surprisingly, the only characters that don’t make an appearance in Yoda One For Me are the ones who are dominating the conversation right now. Not a single illustration features the cutest baby in the galaxy—Grogu. All bounty hunter puns are reserved for Boba Fett in this book, which I’m not going to complain about. Aside from Grogu and Din’s absence, you’ll be delighted to find characters like Ahsoka, Padmé, Darth Maul, Jabba the Hutt, and porgs filling out the gorgeous illustrations through the book.

If you’re looking for the next great American novel, this is not the book you’re looking for. But if you’re looking for a sweet gift to give to your favorite Star Wars loving friend or sweetheart, then look no further than this picture book.

Star Wars: Yoda One for Me: A Little Book of Love from a Galaxy Far, Far Away is on sale now. And if you’re looking to treat a special someone with double the Star Wars this year, don’t forget to pick up I Love You, I know: Lessons in Love and Friendship.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Maggie Lovitt/Wealth of Geeks.