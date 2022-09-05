Can’t Wait To Celebrate Halloween? You Can Start This Weekend

If you count Halloween as one of your favorite holidays, you can start the spooky season this coming weekend, thanks to Party City's nationwide scavenger hunt.

On Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, Party City will hide more than 100 life-size skeletons resembling their mascot Yorrik in some of America's most historically haunted cities. If you find one, you can scan a QR code to enter for a chance to win one of 101 prizes. They vary in value from $25 to $300, including prize packs and Party City Gift Cards.

Yorrik, Party City's life-size poseable skeleton, will be making special appearances in the following cities across the U.S.

Baltimore, MD

Charleston, SC

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

New Orleans, LA

Portland, OR

Salem, MA

San Antonio, TX

Savannah, GA

St. Augustine, FL

To join the hunt and get clues, look for updates on Party City's Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. If you can't travel but want to get in on the fun, enter the sweepstakes online.

“Halloween is all about fun and a little mischief, and our mascot Yorrik knows that better than anyone,” said Odette Welling, Vice President of Halloween at Party City. “We're Halloween-obsessed at Party City and are beyond excited to provide consumers with an engaging, interactive way to jumpstart the season and officially countdown to Halloween weekend. We can't wait to see how many people find Yorrik in these spooky cities.”

