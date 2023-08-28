You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is Adam Sandler's top-rated movie ever according to Rotten Tomatoes. At press time, the PG-13 comedy has a 96% Certified Fresh rating on the website's Tomatometer. The movie dethroned Sandler's 2022 basketball drama Hustle, which had a 93% Certified Fresh score.

In You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny plays Stacy Friedman, a young girl whose bat mitzvah plans with her best friend get complicated when the two girls compete for the attention of a popular boy. The large cast also includes Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, and Sarah Sherman. The critic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “A coming-of-age comedy that sidesteps simple nostalgia, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah finds fresh humor in adolescent anxiety — and suggests a bright future for star Sunny Sandler.”

This Adam Sandler Movie Is a Literal Family Affair

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars Adam Sandler alongside his wife, Jackie, and his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, who also play sisters in the film. Director Sammi Cohen told Entertainment Weekly, “I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home. And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything.

“Adam is doing everything right. He's producing, he's acting, he's being a dad. The whole family — him, the girls, Jackie — they're all really talented and they are the most hardworking group of people I think I've ever met. And Sadie and Sunny in particular were really interested in the filmmaking…. The cast of kids as a whole, some of them want to be writers and directors, and that was just a fun thing too, to see and help foster that kind of creative itch as well.”

Adam Sandler's next movie, Leo, is an animated feature that also features the voices of himself, Sunny, Sadie, and Jackie. It too will premiere on Netflix later this year.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is available now to stream on Netflix and at select theaters during a limited theatrical run.