Experts Say You Can Still Afford to Visit Disney Parks – If You Follow These Tips

The cost of a Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort vacation just became a little pricier. Yesterday, both domestic Disney parks announced an immediate jump in ticket prices.

Disney fans have become accustomed to annual price hikes; this year is no exception. Disney World increased the cost of all four tiers of its Annual Passes. Over at Disneyland, single-day and multi-day tickets received a jump in price, and the cost of the resorts’ Magic Key Passes (Disneyland’s version of an Annual Pass) also increased.

Ancillary fees, like standard theme park parking at Disney World and the skip-the-line service Genie+ at Disneyland, also increased, although park representatives announced some positive changes as well.

More than ever, families feel the squeeze when saving for a Disney vacation. Despite these rising costs, however, travel experts maintain that there are still several ways to save on a trip to the parks. Families must do their due diligence in researching these money-saving tactics that make a big difference in bringing down the trip’s overall cost.

Remain Flexible With Travel Plans

One of the simplest ways families can save hundreds on a Disney vacation is to evaluate their Disney travel dates. By making even the smallest of adjustments, the price of a hotel can come down significantly. Theme park journalist Megan duBois recommends families look at the vacation calendar with an open mind and remain flexible.

“Oftentimes you can get better room rates during weeknights versus weekends, so shifting your date of arrival and departure by one day can save your family a lot of money, especially if that’s combined with any current discounts on rooms.” Taking a second look at travel dates could cut down on airfare, too.

Remaining flexible encompasses other strategies, including when to travel and where to stay. Disney World, for example, is home to over two dozen resort hotels at various price points. While discounts are often easily accessible, co-founder of LaughingPlace.com, Doobie Moseley, offers a different tactic.

“A huge way to save money is to stay off property. We’ve had many large family vacations in a VRBO where the nightly rate was comparable to a moderate resort but could sleep ten people. You have to deal with transportation, and you definitely lose out on some magic, but it will be a lot less than staying at a Disney resort.”

Limit Spending In The Parks

Even after families pay for the significant expenses of a Disney vacation, such as airfare, hotel, and park tickets, they still face the challenge of budgeting for everything after arrival. The cost of food at Disney World restaurants and souvenirs sneaks up on even the most seasoned Disney pro, and experts across the board recommend that travelers keep a budget front of mind while on vacation. Easy money-saving tips include packing refillable water bottles and bringing snacks to cut down on the cost of food throughout the day.

Jill Robbins, a Texas-based freelance travel and lifestyle writer, warns families not to throw their budget out the window once they are on vacation. Instead, Robbins recommends, “focusing on saving money on souvenirs and food because people usually budget and pay for the big-ticket items like lodging, tickets, and transportation earlier on.”

Cori Carroll, Disneyland expert and creator of Disneyland Tips and Tricks, advises families to buy souvenirs ahead of time: “You can purchase items like autograph books and other souvenirs before you arrive and bring them with you for the kids to enjoy on the trip.” Shopping for items like autograph books and t-shirts online often equates to significant savings compared to the upcharge families will pay if buying at the parks.

Use Travel Agencies and Resellers To Score Discounts

Even someone who knows the ins and outs of planning a Disney vacation can benefit from working through a travel agent or reseller. Agents often have access to special deals and discounts and work on behalf of their clients to get the lowest price possible.

Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com, encourages families to consider working through an agent. “Typically, some of Disney’s travel resellers are able to keep offering lower prices on Walt Disney World and Disneyland tickets for about ten days. I always recommend booking through our exclusive partnership with Get Away Today, which provides a way to get additional lower prices on discount Disneyland tickets and discount Disney World tickets.”

After a travel agent books the trip, families must remember to advocate for additional discounts where eligible once in the parks. Adam Beigel, Co-Founder of The Insiders, urges travelers to ask for available discounts whenever possible. Beigel adds, “Many people actually have a discount they don’t know about when purchasing items at the Disney Parks. Magic Key holders, CHASE Disney Cards, and DVC Members all receive discounts in the parks, and many people forget to ask.” Though these discounts are often small, they certainly add up over the course of a week-long vacation.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.