Young People Destined To Abandon Their Faith? Not Necessarily

Nearly one third of all American adults now say they identify as having no religious beliefs whatsoever.

The gap between those who retain their parent's religious affiliation and those who have transitioned or completely deserted a faith practice is much wider in younger generations than their older counterparts.

However, researchers point to some some factors contribute to a re-engagement in faith participation for those aged 20-40.

What The Research Reveals

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of adults in the U.S. who identify as Christians has gradually decreased since the 1990s.

Pew’s Report on U.S. Religious Composition found in the early 1990s, about 90% of U.S. adults identified as Christians. Today, they report only about two-thirds of adults are Christians. They point to large numbers of adults switching out of the religion in which they were raised to become religiously unaffiliated, for the changes in America’s religious composition.

The same report found that this rise in unaffiliated Christians is due, in part, to factors including a “declining trust in religious institutions, various clergy scandals, the rising rates of religious intermarriage, the rise in smaller families, and so on.”

Age also plays a role in religious affiliation, according to Pew.

Among people who are 40 and older, 80% of those raised as Christians are still Christian today. That's compared with just 56% of those who were raised unaffiliated, and persist in not identifying with a religion in adulthood.

Among people in their 30s, only 66% of those raised Christian are still Christian today, compared to 73% of those raised unaffiliated who still are today.

A Generational Decline

Though most older adults still identify as Christians, the Pew survey found declining religious participation directly related to the decade in which a person was born.

Roughly 90% of people who were born in the 1960s and raised Christian were still Christian when they turned 30. Among those born in the 1970s, fewer than 85% remained Christian at 30. Among those born in the 1980s, it is about 80%.

According to Dr. Owen Phelps, director of the Yeshua Catholic International Leadership Institute, several factors contributed to an overall decline in church attendance.

“In the last 25 years, we’ve seen a precipitous decrease in church membership throughout all age levels,” he says. “The COVID-19 pandemic certainly contributed to shrinking numbers of active churchgoers by acting as an accelerant to the fact that society, in general, has become more secular. There’s more of a focus on the things of this world and the rise of the individual than on thinking about salvation and what happens after death.”

For parents raising their children within a religious tradition, there is some good news.

Passing on The Faith

The Pew Center’s report on the transmission of religious beliefs and politics from parents to children notes that 82% of Protestant parents had teens who also identified as Protestant, while 81% of Catholic parents had Catholic teens. Among those who described themselves as atheist, agnostic or no faith in particular, 86% had teenagers who also identified as “nones.”

Teens following the same religious practices as their parents may have varied reasons for abandoning these religious practices as young adults.

For many young adults coming of age and moving out of their childhood homes, the movement away from their parent’s religion can represent a measure of independence from their parents.

Before despairing that a teen or young adult has abandoned their childhood faith, certain situations arise during young adulthood that can be instrumental in bringing an adult child back into a religious tradition.

Hatch, Match, and Dispatch

According to Phelps, young adults raised in a religious tradition face opportunities within their lifetime that can act as a catalyst for returning to church. “If you view religion in the most basic terms, there are three times in life that people can be involved with church. When they’re born, when they marry, and when they lose a parent. The circumstances surrounding these touchstones can determine how likely a young adult is to rejoin a faith community.”

How clergy receive a young adult during the planning of their wedding or a parent’s funeral, the vibrancy of a particular church, and the young adult’s interest and commitment to that religious organization all play a role in faith re-engagement.

“When young adults get married, a positive experience with clergy during marriage preparation can foster reinvolvement with a church community,” Phelps explains. “If that married couple has a child, the question arises, ‘Is the child going to be baptized?’ As it turns out, many parents want some religious training for their children, even if they’re not particularly enthusiastic about it. Even if a parent has had a bad or neutral prior experience with religion, preparing for their child’s baptism can be a fundamentally different, more welcoming situation, and the parents decide to pursue affiliation with that church.”

“When the family loses a loved one who had been active at church, and the adult children meet with clergy to plan the funeral, that can be a point of positive interaction that would draw one back to church,” Phelps adds.

Despite some bleak statistics on religious participation in the U.S. and the pressures and influences of a secular society, research shows that having religious faith can lower your risk of disease, extend your life, and improve your overall mental health.

While proving the positive attributes of a religious belief system to the next generation can seem daunting, parents who practice prayer, daily Bible reading, role modeling, and perseverance can give a more positive overall impression of their faith tradition.

For Christians, the most powerful concept to remember is Matthew 19:26, “And looking at them Jesus said to them, ‘With people this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.'”

