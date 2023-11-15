‘Young Sheldon,’ the ‘Big Bang Theory’ Prequel, to End After Season 7

Young Sheldon, a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory, will end after seven seasons on CBS. Iain Armitage stars as young Sheldon in a cast that also includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts.

People posted a statement by Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

In a joint statement, executive producers Lorre, Molaro, and Holland said: “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience. We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory Overlapped on TV for Two Years

Young Sheldon premiered in 2017, overlapping for two years with The Big Bang Theory, the finale of which aired in 2019. The official description of Young Sheldon reads:

“For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric, and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seventh and final season of Young Sheldon premieres on February 15, 2024 and has an hour-long series finale on May 16.