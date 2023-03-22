Being a millionaire is deceiving. They represent the top 10% of wealth in the United States, and people often think of millionaires as suit-wearing, BMW-driving professionals with cut-throat personalities and questionable ethics. But for most millionaires, that couldn't be further from the truth.

8.8% of U.S. adults are millionaires and the majority live just like regular people. They shop at regular stores and live in traditional neighborhoods like the rest of us.

In fact, you might be surprised at how close your neighbor is to that double-comma club. Here are 10 things your millionaire neighbor is hiding from you.

1. They Never Told You That They’re a Millionaire

Your neighbor doesn't announce his wealth because your neighbor believes in stealth wealth. And that's why they’re rich. They don’t need to live on a fancy street or in a big house. Their Jeep gets them to and from work just as efficiently as an expensive import car.

Your neighbor could flaunt their wealth more, but they have chosen not to.

2. They Don’t Earn 7 Figures

Your neighbor is a millionaire because they saved a million over the years rather than earning a 7-figure salary. Luckily, it doesn’t take a 7 figure income to be a millionaire. Instead, acquiring a million bucks requires consistently saving and investing over the years.

Just like that janitor that secretly built an $8 million fortune.

3. They Don’t Believe in Company Loyalty

Your neighbor has worked for three companies in the last 10 years. Each move came with a 15 to 20% boost in income. They don’t wait for the 3 to 5% cost-of-living raise each year to bring their salary closer to market value. Instead, they proactively look for the salary they want.

Switching companies is a lucrative career tactic that forces your salary to increase faster than the inflation rate.

4. They Don’t Care What You Think of Their Lifestyle

Whether you think they’re cheap, frugal, filthy rich, or poor, they don't care. After all, they are millionaires, and worrying about what other people think of them isn’t how they got it.

Instead, your neighbor is entirely focused on making the best decisions for their family.

5. They Aren’t a “Crypto Bro”

Your neighbor builds wealth the tried and true way by fully funding their 401(k) and Roth IRA rather than investing in high-risk cryptocurrencies.

They also have a brokerage account that they automatically fund every month through the power of financial automation.

They rent out a house on the other side of town for a monthly rent that pays for the mortgage.

Lastly, prefer investment opportunities with a decades-long track record of success, such as real estate, stocks, bonds, and ETFs.

They invested just 1% of their net worth into crypto to have fun.

6. They Sold Their BMW

Your millionaire neighbor sold his BMW and now drives an easy-to-maintain reliable sedan. They pay $40 for an oil change and don't worry about minor scratches or dings.

Your neighbor chooses not to display his wealth through automobiles, which is a big reason why they are millionaires.

7. Their Emergency Fund Stretches Multiple Years

They have enough cash reserves to last multiple years without having to earn another dime of income or sell stock. Instead of investing his emergency fund, they use an interest-bearing savings account to hold the rainy day money.

As a result, your neighbor isn’t afraid of losing their job because they have enough cash reserves to relax and look for another job without the frantic schedule.

They don’t live on the edge.

8. They Pay Themselves First

Your millionaire neighbor fully funds his investments first. Pads their savings. Then has some fun with the rest. And this is why your neighbor always feels good about spending money on fun or discretionary items. They know that their savings and investments are already funded.

They can have fun with the rest.

9. They Don’t Dine at High Priced Restaurants

They eat primarily at home with their family. When they go out, they choose a good restaurant and never order alcohol, opting for a nightcap refreshment after returning home without paying the 300% markup on alcoholic beverages.

They reserve restaurant visits for celebrations and special occasions rather than the norm.

10. They Built a Career of Strength

Your neighbor’s career is not their passion. Passions don't pay the bills. Your neighbor likes woodworking but instead chose a career in accounting, a field that pays substantially more with much better job prospects. They ignored the “follow your passion” advice for a good reason.

They built a career around their strength. What they do well.

Strengths pay. Passions play.

