Why Your Next Wellness Retreat Should Be a Solo Adventure

According to a study of global travel trends by American Express, 57% of travelers plan on taking “extended vacations to focus on wellness.”

As September winds down, marking the end of Self-Care Awareness Month, a rising trend offers a unique avenue for those seeking to rejuvenate body and mind: solo travel.

More than just a buzzword, solo travel has emerged as a holistic approach to wellness, trading spa days and meditation sessions for introspection, adventure, and transformative experiences. In an increasingly connected yet isolating world, setting off alone could be the self-care remedy you didn't know you needed.

Traveling Can Lead To A Longer, Healthier Life

Traveling allows people to break from daily routines and immerse themselves in new environments. This change can help reduce stress levels, as it takes people away from everyday life's usual pressures and responsibilities.

According to a 2013 study by the Global Commission on Aging and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, in partnership with the U.S. Travel Association, most feel the benefits of travel immediately. According to the study, 89% of respondents saw “significant drops in stress” after a day or two of traveling.

This drop in stress has a direct impact on heart health and longevity. The same study found women who rarely take a vacation – once a year or less – are at a “significantly higher risk” of heart disease or having a fatal heart attack. A separate study also found women who vacation at least twice a year are “less likely to suffer from depression and chronic stress” than those who take vacations once every two years.

Women aren't the only ones who benefit from travel and vacations. The same 2013 study also found that men who skip out on annual vacations are 30% more likely to die from heart disease and 20% more likely to have a fatal heart attack.

Why You Should Solo Travel For Self-Care

Anyone who has traveled before knows that trips aren't without their own stresses, and there's a big difference between solo travel and traveling with your family, friends, or significant other. Travel expert and Founder of FTLO Travel, Tara Cappel, explains that traveling with friends and family is a balancing act.

“When you travel with friends or family, you have to balance your desires and expectations with everyone else's, which may not leave time for those personally fulfilling activities,” she writes in an e-mail. “When you travel solo, you can be more selfish in your decisions and tailor the experience to you.”

Morgan Linson, known on YouTube as Morgan the Explorer and author of The Ultimate Experience, has traveled solo for years. Her most recent solo trip was to Reykjavik, where she spent time at the Blue Lagoon. “Visiting Iceland solo,” she explains, “[meant] I didn't have to keep in with anybody or watch my budget, which is a pure example of why solo travel is my new way of exploring the world.”

One of the biggest reasons Linson solo travels is because she's all too aware that her life looks very different from her friends and family. “My comprehension that the world doesn't revolve around me gave me the courage and determination to get out in the world and see it for myself,” she writes. “There's no need to compromise or adhere to others' schedules, allowing [travelers] to embrace their own interests and desires fully.”

Taking On Solo Traveling

Besides relaxing and recharging, solo travel – especially for women – can be a growing and enriching experience. “Traveling alone allows women to prove their independence and capabilities, fostering a sense of empowerment,” Linson explains. She adds that travel also “…encourages self-reliance and the ability to trust one's instincts, ultimately boosting confidence and self-assurance.”

To get started with solo travel, Cappel recommends planning with intention. Make sure you're doing things you know will help you feel recharged, whether that's hiking at sunrise or taking a local cooking class. “It's the travel version of ‘you do you,'” she offers.

Linson visualizes a solo trip before she plans it and encourages others to do the same. “If you decide you want to give solo travel a try, envision it. Watch vlogs to get a vision of where you will visit to become familiar, then imagine yourself there.” YouTube channels like Linson's provide great inspiration, giving would-be travelers a sneak peek at what that destination might be like.

Group Tours Are Ideal For First-Time Solo Travelers

If you're still unsure about solo travel, sign up for a group tour somewhere on your bucket list. Many companies, like FTLO, cater to the solo traveler. One of FTLO's taglines is, “travel solo, not alone.”

“80% of our travelers sign up by themselves,” Cappel writes, adding that signing up for a tour like the one FTLO offers means agreeing to the planned experiences. “You're all on the same page about the type of experience you're looking for.”

Many group tours focus on international trips, taking travelers through South America, Europe, and Asia. Cappel explains part of the company's focus is on encouraging “cross-cultural understanding.” Foodies can sign up for a tour of Spain's Basque Country, while travelers who want a shorter trip on this side of the world can spend five days in Havana, Cuba.

Another example is AmaWaterways, a company that organizes river cruises throughout Europe with wellness in mind. Travelers who sign up for The Grand Danube Cruise aboard the AmaMagna can use the ship's Zen Wellness Studio – complete with fitness center and massage rooms – and are encouraged to participate in group fitness classes and fitness-centric excursions.

There's also no shame in booking a luxe hotel room and laying in bed for a day or two. Like Cappel says, you do you.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.