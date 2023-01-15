10 YouTube Channels Everyone Should Watch

The urge to gatekeep something you really love can be overwhelming – especially when it feels like your thing.

Luckily, people have agreed that “gatekeeping” is not the best option, especially for the artist whose art deserves to be seen and appreciated.

Recently, YouTube asked on its official Twitter page: “What channel should *everyone* know about rn?” And fans have tweeted their favorite YouTube pages, ranging from educative to entertaining. Here's 10 of the best YouTube channels users want you to know about.

@angelsepticey, upcoming youtuber and big fan of Jacksepticeye, tweeted, “@Jacksepticeye cause his videos always makes me smile and laugh while watching them and everyone should go and subscribed to him cause his content on his amazing YouTube channel is so freaking amazing.”

“@Jacksepticeye is a forever icon,” YouTube replied, with a cool emoji.

“@xoSpida this man is gonna hit 100k this year,” @ShaunUpNow posted.

“@xoSpida has so much amazing 2k content rn,” YouTube said with a starry-eyed emoji, showing they had done their homework.

xoSpida, who goes by SpidaDF on YouTube, posts about sports, gaming, and music.

“My Star Wars and Gaming Channel,” a Star Wars fan tweeted.

TheSithFather posts a lot of contents covering Star Wars, games, and tech. He describes himself as a “dad by day and gaming Sith Lord by night.”

Someone tagged @TheHoustonWade. “Dude has like 8 college degrees and is like 6'12.”

“He can take the most complicated subject and explain it in a way that makes sense.”

Someone else joked, “Are you implying he is a genius because of his height? I’d believe it if @TheHoustonWade explained it perfectly like he does other random topics.”

“Houston Wade is a scientist specializing in geology and astrophysics. He likes to learn and share by identifying problems and then coming up with a solution,” his YouTube bio says.

“@MrBeast His beast philanthropy channel is literally out here doing good, and getting no attention.”

Contrary to the idea that he's getting “no attention,” MrBeast is one of the most famous YouTube channels. He is regarded as YouTube’s biggest philanthropist, raking up to millions in views. His philanthropy also has influenced many people, and earned him the respect of public.

Despite the controversy and the allegation on “his toxic work culture,” a contrast to his online personality, MrBeast still remains a top gun on YouTube.

@iTanizzle promoted their YouTube channel on their official Twitter page, albeit with a hint of spite.

“The same channel probably not getting enough limelight because your algorithms ‘don't have chill.' How about that channel? Dear @YouTube!”

Tanizzle is a growing channel that features content on beauty, fashion, music and gaming.

YouTube channel of American actor famous for his role as Lucifer in Supernatural and Paul Bennett in Dexter, Mark Pellegrino was also listed under the tweet comment section.

“Funny short videos about life & philosophy. Why should you be selfish? What's the problem with democracy? Why do we think evil is so powerful? Mark's an actor (Lost, Supernatural, The Big Lebowski, Mulholland Drive), so they're beautifully delivered too,” @PlnetPellegrino tweeted.

“This one if you’re curious what’s happening to your purchasing power,” @ITMTrading tweeted.

Here's one for every money geek.

Their YouTube bio says: “ITM Trading & Lynette Zang uncover the truth about complex Financial Banking, Currencies, and Economic Systems which allows people (and investors) the ability to make educated choices and empower their future.”

“@theinbetweentales on YT. Here on Twitter she's @CAReed9. She's the female equivalent of MrBallen!”

The InBetween covers “true stories of the strange dark and the mysterious… and tales of the unexplained and the unknown…”

“Whether you like dark stories of cryptids, park ranger tales, mysterious disappearances, strange encounters, and more, you have found the right place, my friend!”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.