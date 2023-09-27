27 Zachary Levi Movies and TV Shows You Need to See

Do you know who voices Flynn Rider, aka Eugene, in the popular “Tangled” series? Now, match that voice with the hero in the iconic “Shazam” movies, and you'll be curious to know more about the actor Zachary Levi's movies and TV shows.

A versatile actor and voice talent with over 26 production credits to his name, Levi has the distinction of being cast in a wide variety of memorable roles that left its mark on pop culture.

Who is Zachary Levi?

Zachary Levi is an American actor, singer, and voice actor. Born on September 29, 1980, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, he began acting in the early 2000s. Levi is best known for portraying the lovable nerd-turned-superhero, Shazam, in the DC Extended Universe film “Shazam!” released in 2019.

From his breakthrough role as Chuck Bartowski in the TV show “Chuck” to his well-received stints as Fandral in the “Thor” film series, Levi’s professional forays have been both well-received and unforgettable. Additionally, Levi has voiced in movies like “Tangled” (2010).

Levi has won the Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television for his role in “Chuck” and the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Butt-Kicker for his performance in “Shazam!”. He has been nominated for many Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Critics' Choice Television Awards. His talent and versatility have made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

After this glimpse into his impressive filmography spanning a 21-year career, you might soon get the popcorn ready for a Zachary Levi binge-fest.

Zachary Levi – Movies

1. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures

Role: Shazam / Billy Batson

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy

Plot: The sequel to “Shazam!” follows Billy Batson as he faces new challenges and battles against formidable enemies with his superpowers.

Co-stars: Asher Angel, Helen Mirren

2. Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Production Company: Netflix

Role: Kranz

Genre: Drama, Animation

Plot: The film depicts the 1969 Moon landing from the viewpoints of the astronauts and mission control, as well as a young child who was present near NASA. It offers a distinctive viewpoint on this important event and portrays the experiences of the individuals involved.

Co-stars: Jack Black, Milo Coy, Glen Powell

3. Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022)

Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

Role: Larry Dalley

Genre: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Comedy

Plot: Nick Daley continues his family legacy by taking on the night watchman role at the American Museum of Natural History. With his insider knowledge of what unfolds after sunset, he finds himself faced with the daunting task of rescuing the museum from the clutches of Kahmunrah. It's now up to him to ensure the museum's ultimate salvation.

Co-stars: Jonathan Roumie, Joshua Bassett

4. American Underdog (2021)

Production Company: Lionsgate

Role: Kurt Warner

Genre: Biographical, Drama, Sports

Plot: Based on the true story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, the film chronicles his journey from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

Co-stars: Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid

5. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Production Company: Twisted Pictures

Role: Marcus Banks

Genre: Crime, Horror, Mystery

Plot: A sadistic mastermind unleashes a new wave of gruesome murders, targeting police officers. Detective Marcus Banks and his partner must unravel the mysteries behind the killings while facing their dark secrets.

Co-stars: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson

6. The Mauritanian (2021)

Production Company: 30West, Topic Studios, BBC Film

Role: Neil Buckland

Genre: Drama, Political Thriller, Legal Drama

Plot: During their investigation into the case of a suspected 9/11 terrorist held captive in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for a lengthy six years, a defense attorney, her colleague, and a military prosecutor stumble upon a vast and intricate conspiracy that extends far beyond their expectations.

Co-stars: Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch

7. Shazam! (2019)

Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures

Role: Shazam / Billy Batson

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy

Plot: A teenage boy named Billy Batson gains the ability to transform into a superhero by uttering the word “Shazam!” He must learn how to use his powers responsibly to save the world.

Co-stars: Asher Angel, Mark Strong

8. Blood Fest (2018)

Production Company: Rooster Teeth

Role: Himself

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Plot: As a horror movie festival unfolds, a series of unexplained deaths leave attendees in shock. It becomes evident to fans that the festival organizer harbors a sinister agenda. In an attempt to end the chaos, three courageous teenagers band together to confront the evil forces at play.

Co-stars: Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon

9. Office Uprising (2018)

Production Company: Mind the GAP Productions

Role: Adam Nusbaum

Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Plot: In a world where an energy drink turns office workers into aggressive and violent beings, coworkers must band together to survive and find a way to stop the mayhem.

Co-stars: Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy

10. Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Production Company: Walt Disney Television Animation

Role: Eugene Fitzherbert / Flynn Rider (voice)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Plot: “Tangled: Before Ever After” bridges the original “Tangled” film and the animated series “Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure,” exploring the events before the series begins.

Co-stars: Mandy Moore (voice), Eden Espinosa (voice)

11. The Star (2017)

Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation

Role: Joseph (voice)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Plot: The Star tells the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of the animals. A brave donkey named Bo and his animal friends embark on an adventure to become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told.

Co-stars: Gina Rodriguez (voice), Kelly Clarkson (voice)

12. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Production Company: Marvel Studios

Role: Fandral

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy

Plot: Thor finds himself imprisoned on the other side of the universe and must assemble a team of unlikely allies to stop the powerful villain Hela from destroying Asgard.

Co-stars: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

13. Remember Sunday (2013)

Production Company: Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions

Role: Gus

Genre: Drama, Romance

Plot: A lonely waitress falls in love with a man who suffers from short-term memory loss. Despite his condition, she strives to make their relationship work by reminding him of their love every day.

Co-stars: Alexis Bledel, Merritt Wever

14. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Production Company: Marvel Studios

Role: Fandral

Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure

Plot: As the God of Thunder, Thor embarks on a dangerous journey to save the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy, Malekith, who seeks to plunge the universe into darkness.

Co-stars: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman

15. Tangled Ever After (2012)

Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Role: Flynn Rider (voice)

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy

Plot: The short film is a sequel to “Tangled” and follows the comedic adventures of Flynn Rider and Rapunzel's chameleon sidekick, Pascal, on their wedding day.

Co-stars: Mandy Moore (voice)

16. Tangled (2010)

Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Role: Flynn Rider (voice)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Plot: A thief named Flynn Rider crosses paths with Rapunzel, a princess with magical long hair. Together, they embark on an adventure full of humor and heart.

Co-stars: Mandy Moore (voice), Donna Murphy (voice)

17. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Production Company: 20th Century Fox

Role: Toby Seville

Genre: Family, Comedy, Music

Plot: The singing chipmunks Alvin, Simon, and Theodore enter high school and face new challenges while trying to win a battle of the bands.

Co-stars: Jason Lee, David Cross

18. Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Production Company: DisneyToon Studios

Role: Bolt (voice)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Plot: In this animated adventure, Tinker Bell embarks on a journey to find the magical Mirror of Incanta, which holds the power to grant any wish. Along the way, she learns valuable lessons about friendship and loyalty.

Co-stars: Mae Whitman (voice), Lucy Liu (voice)

19. An American Carol (2008)

Production Company: Mpower Pictures

Role: Lab Tech 1

Genre: Satire, Comedy

Plot: A filmmaker who holds anti-American views and seeks to eliminate the July 4 holiday is visited by three ghosts in an attempt to alter his perspective on the nation.

Co-stars: Kevin Farley, Kelsey Grammer

20. Shades of Ray (2008)

Production Company: Milcoz Films

Role: Ray Rehman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Plot: Ray, a half-Pakistani, half-white man, struggles to find his identity while balancing his relationships with his parents, girlfriend, and new love interest.

Co-stars: Sarah Shahi, Fran Kranz

21. Wieners (2008)

Production Company: Destination Films

Role: Ben Fallon

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Plot: In this comedic adventure, three friends embark on a cross-country road trip in a Wiener Wagon to confront a well-known daytime talk show therapist.

Co-stars: Fran Kranz, Kenan Thompson

22. Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

Production Company: 20th Century Fox

Role: Kevin Keneally / Tom Fuller

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Plot: FBI agent Malcolm Turner goes undercover as Big Momma, an older woman, to infiltrate a suspect's household and solve a case involving a national security threat.

Co-stars: Martin Lawrence, Emily Procter

23. See Jane Date (2003)

Production Company: RHI Entertainment and Von Zerneck Sertner Films

Role: Grant Asher

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Plot: A young assistant editor, aged 28, faces the challenge of finding a date for her cousin's extravagant high-society wedding within 60 days. Meanwhile, she must navigate the pressures of her career and juggle the everyday pains that life throws at her.

Co-stars: Charisma Carpenter, Holly Marie Combs

Zachary Levi – TV Shows

24. The Fabulous Mrs. Maisel (2017-present)

Production Company: Amazon Studios

Role: Benjamin Ettenberg

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Plot: Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, this critically acclaimed series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel as she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy and navigates the male-dominated world of comedy clubs.

Co-stars: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein

25. Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (2017-2020)

Production Company: Walt Disney Television Animation

Role: Eugene Fitzherbert / Flynn Rider (voice)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Plot: The animated series follows the continuing adventures of Rapunzel, Eugene, and their friends as they explore new lands, face magical challenges, and uncover their true destinies.

Co-stars: Mandy Moore (voice), Eden Espinosa (voice)

26. Heroes Reborn (2015-2016)

Production Company: NBC

Role: Luke Collins

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Plot: Set in a world where people with extraordinary abilities are feared and hunted, this mini-series follows a group of individuals with enhanced powers as they navigate their paths and uncover the truth about their existence.

Co-stars: Jack Coleman, Robbie Kay

27. Chuck (2007-2012)

Production Company: NBC

Role: Chuck Bartowski

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Plot: Chuck, a computer geek working at a Buy More store, becomes a reluctant spy after receiving classified information encoded in his brain. He must navigate dangerous missions while leading a double life.

Co-stars: Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez

Zachary Levi – Most Famous Roles

One of his most famous roles is that of Chuck Bartowski in the TV series “Chuck” (2007-2012). The show followed the adventures of a tech expert turned reluctant secret agent, with Levi's portrayal of the endearing and nerdy protagonist garnering him critical acclaim.

Another standout role for Levi was as Flynn Rider in the animated film “Tangled” (2010). He lent his voice to this charming and witty character, capturing the hearts of audiences with his performance. Levi also reprised his role as Flynn Rider in the short film “Tangled Ever After,” further solidifying his association with the beloved Disney character.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Zachary Levi Movies and TV Shows

What Is Zachary Levi Famous For?

Zachary Levi is famous for his roles as Chuck Bartowski in “Chuck,” Flynn Rider in the “Tangled” series, and the main character in “Shazam!”. He is a prolific voice talent, having lent his voice to over 26 projects ranging from TV shows, animated movies, documentaries, and video games.

Did Zachary Levi Actually Sing in “Tangled”?

Yes, Levi sang the ballad “I See the Light” in the movie Tangled with co-star Mandy Moore (Rapunzel). Later, they performed the same song during the 83rd Academy Awards in honor of its Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. He also sang “I’ve Got a Dream” with Moore and co-actors Brad Garrett (Hook Hand) and the Pub Thugs.

How Old Was Zachary Levi When He Played Chuck?

Zachary Levi took on the role of Chuck Bartowski in the TV series “Chuck,” which debuted on September 24, 2007. Born on September 29, 1980, he was 26 years old when he started his portrayal of Chuck. The show continued for five seasons until January 27, 2012.

Who Voices Flynn Rider in Tangled the Movie?

Zachary Levi voices Flynn Rider in “Tangled the Movie.” He reprised the role in the short film “Tangled Ever After” (2012) and the Disney Channel television series “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (2017).

Conclusion – Zachary Levi Movies and TV Shows

Levi's acting portfolio shtoows an interesting variety of roles, whether as the main character or in a supporting capacity. Recognition of his acting chops from both his viewers and his peers comes in the form of box office hits and awards.

His movies and TV shows show that he is truly an exemplary actor who brings entertainment and joy to the lives of his audiences. May we see more of Zachary Levi's talent in the future.