11 Low or Zero Calorie Drinks That Are Good For You

Ok, fine. You've given up your favorite drinks to save on calories, but now you need some healthy alternatives. You need a beverage that tastes like an indulgent treat without running the risk of busting your health or weight loss goals. Sure, you could go with a classic, water, but that gets old fast.

It doesn't matter if you're counting macros, vegan, or on a Whole30; this list of zero-calorie drinks is good for you and tasty.

It's not just about calorie intake; it's about forming healthy habits that make you feel your best so that you can get the best out of life.

It's also a good idea to get your body moving with some fun workouts, and implementing mindfulness activities is another good way to form an overall healthy lifestyle.

1. Hint Water

Calories: zero-calorie drink

Ingredients for Original Blackberry Flavor: purified water, blackberry, and other natural flavors from non-GMO plants.

Hint water also takes the market by storm, transforming boring old water into a delicious drink without sugar or sweeteners. They have four different versions to enjoy

Most sparkling water companies include “natural flavors” on their cans, but that isn't exactly transparent. So Spindrift decided to skip the mysterious flavoring agents and squeeze natural fruit for a powerful punch of flavor.

1. Flat – Their 16 flat, bubble-free flavors are a God-send for the carbonation-haters or anyone struggling to get their proper daily water intake.

2. Bubbly – If effervescent is your thing, Hint Water comes in a fizzy variety with seven different flavors.

3. Caffeine – Hint Kick™ Waters offers a caffeine boost without sugar or diet sweeteners. Perfect if you need to ditch sugary sodas or can't stand your coffee without a heavy dose of calories to make it drinkable.

4. Kids boxes – Parents rejoice! Hint Water comes in kids' juice boxes! I'm so happy there's finally an alternative to sugar-filled juice pouches for school lunches and post-sports game snacks.

You can even subscribe to the flavor of the month club that ships a case of 12 bottles to your house every month. #yesplease

2. Spindrift Sparkling Water

Calories: 2 to 17 calories per drink

Ingredients for Unsweetened Grapefruit flavor: sparkling water, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh orange juice, fresh lemon juice, hibiscus (for color)

There's sparkling water with real, fresh fruit squeezed right into the can for you whole food lovers.

Their bubbly beverages aren't clear because, hello – what fruit is clear? You also won't find a calorie-free variety because fruit has calories. Their sparkling water ranges from 2 t0 17 calories per can, depending on the flavor.

If you want the most transparent ingredients in a low-calorie drink, Spindrift is at the top of our list.

3. La Croix Sparkling Water

Calories: zero-calorie drink

Ingredients: carbonated water and natural flavors

Pronounced “la-croy,” the naturally essenced sparkling water has become more than just a passing craze; it's practically a lifestyle. This zero-calorie drink is a fantastic alternative to sugary sodas with only two ingredients.

Soda-drinkers beware: it does take some getting used to. As you consume less refined sugar, your taste buds will adjust! If your taste buds are accustomed to sugar, the first go-around it may taste like a fountain drink without the syrup.

I recommend drinking ice-cold from the can. That way, it will taste crisp and bright. With the right flavor (like key lime), it can taste just as delightful as your favorite soda pop.

4. Tazo's Passion Herbal Tea

Calories: zero-calorie drink

Ingredients: An infusion (of water, hibiscus flowers, natural tropical flavors, citric acid, licorice root, orange peel, cinnamon, rosehips, lemongrass, fruit juice extract [color]), natural flavors, and citric acid.

Tazo's Passion Teas are good to drink, either hot or cold. The flavors are bold and smooth with a hint of sweetness, so it tastes like a treat. I enjoy sipping a hot cup in the evening to help me relax and love the iced version to take with me on the go or enjoy a meal. This one is in my top five lists of zero-calorie, sugar-free drinks.

5. Klio Organic Tea

Calories: zero-calorie drink

Ingredients for Greek Mount Olympus Tea: Flowers, leaves, and stems of the Sideritis plant.

Klio Teas aren't your everyday herbal tea. Sourced in the mountains of Greece, their drinks are scientifically proven to help boost your daily intake of phytonutrients. Klio uses a 3rd party bio-analytical lab to test the antioxidant, polyphenol, and phytonutrient content before sustainably packaging them and sending them to their customers. There's also nothing else added — no fruity flavors or anything extra. Just natural, smooth, earthy herbs the way our ancestors would have enjoyed tea.

Research has shown Klio Teas to be as potent as green tea at inducing cellular antioxidant defenses and preventing oxidative stress, but it tastes a lot better than green tea.

With no caffeine, you can enjoy a cup at any time of the day.

6. Ruta Maya Organic Coffee

Calories: zero-calorie drink

Ingredients: Shade-grown 100% Arabica coffee beans

The most vibrant flavor comes from Arabica, shade-grown, high-altitude, fair-trade organic coffee when it comes to coffee. The coffee is smooth and contains low acidity. Ruta Maya's coffee checked all of those boxes. I was first introduced to the brand while shopping at Costco; it was only $14.99 for a 2.2-pound bag of whole beans. Now, I refuse to buy anything else.

Not only is the coffee delicious and affordable, but the company also partners with independent indigenous Mayan farmer cooperatives and uses traditional principles of organic farming, enabling landowners to sustain and replenish their grounds for future generations while helping promote the conservation of natural resources.

7. Crio Bru – Brewed Cacao Beans

Calories: 20 calories per 8 oz cup

Ingredients: 100% pure, premium cocoa beans

As you brew a cup, your kitchen will smell like pure dark chocolate, but it won't taste like a classic cup of hot cocoa. It's roasted, ground, and brewed just like coffee beans. The flavor is rich but milder than coffee and stronger than tea. Some customers rave about this coffee alternative because it has lower acidity than coffee and includes theobromine, a naturally occurring stimulant in cacao that can be longer-lasting, milder, and more pleasant than caffeine.

You can drink it black or add your favorite milk or creamer the same way you would a regular cup of coffee. Would you be willing to try brewed cacao beans?

8. Califia Farm's Unsweetened Almondmilk

Calories: 35 calories per 8 fl oz.

Ingredients: Almondmilk (Water, Almonds), Calcium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Potassium Citrate, Natural Flavors, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum

Almondmilk is a great dairy alternative to add to your cup of coffee, pour over cereal or enjoy with your favorite warm cookies. Still, many brands sneak in less-desirable additives like monosodium glutamate (MSG), carrageenan, sulfites, soy lecithin, sugar, and dextrose.

Califia Farms is a brand you can find at most whole food stores and grocery store chains. If you're into Whole30, it's an approved brand, but be sure to check the ingredients list! Some varieties are sweetened. You don't want to have to start all over.

9. New Barn Unsweetened Almondmilk

Calories: 90 calories per 1 cup

Ingredients: Organic Almondmilk (Water, Organic Almonds), Organic Acacia Gum, Sea Salt

If you are less concerned about calories and more concerned with ingredients, you'll love New Barn Unsweetened Almondmilk. It's a close second to homemade and only includes four organic, simple ingredients that you can pronounce. Since New Barn contains fewer fillers and more almonds, there is a higher nutrient density than other almond milks on the market.

You can find New Barn Almondmilks at Sprouts, Whole Foods, and other natural grocers. You can use their store locator tool to find a store near you.

10. Nutpods Unsweetened + Dairy-Free Creamer

Calories: 10 calories per 1 Tbsp.

Ingredients for Original Unsweetened Nutpod: Purified Water, Coconut Cream, Almonds, Acacia Gum, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Gellan Gum

For all of my Vegan, Vegetarian, Whole30, Paleo, and Dairy-Free friends, Nutpods is an excellent portable, plant-based alternative for your cup of joe. If you like a little milk or cream in your tea, you can also use Nutpods as a substitute.

If you prefer seasonal flavors, you can also find Nutpods in Pumpkin Spice, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Vanilla Lemon, Peppermint Mocha, and Dark Chocolate Orange.

Check out their store locator tool to find a retailer that carries Nutpods near you.

11. GT's Kombucha

Calories: 30 calories per 8 fl. oz.

Ingredients: Organically produced Kombucha (Kombucha Culture, Black Tea, Green Tea, Kiwi Juice), Pure Unsweetened Cranberry Juice

Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugar-filled sodas and drinks if you enjoy fizzy, fermented tea. Every GT bottle gets packed with rich probiotic content and organic acids, including…

Probiotics Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086 (1 billion organisms)

S. Boulardii (1 billion organisms)

Polyphenols (10mg)

Glucuronic Acid (10mg)L(+)

Lactic Acid (25mg)

Acetic Acid (30mg)

Since Kombucha is fermented, it contains naturally occurring alcohol. I have to admit, you either love Kombucha, or you hate it. Have you tried a bottle of GT's Kombucha?

It's obvious…

You can still enjoy a tasty zero calorie (or low cal) as you pursue your health and fitness goals!

