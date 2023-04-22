12 “Manly Activities” That Many Men Have Zero Interest in Entirely

Never has it been more challenging to define the term “man.” But, seriously, guys can't seem to agree on what makes a guy a guy. Is it mowing a lawn? Changing a carburetor? Taking shots at Bambi for sport?

It turns out that many activities frequently associated with manhood aren't even that popular amongst most men.

1. Lawn Care

It turns out that millions (dare I say billions?) of men are wholly content, never sitting on the neon yellow leather of a John Deere lawnmower. The aroma of freshly-cut grass does absolutely nothing for them.

2. Home Improvement

Many guys keep the handyman on speed dial. Their fondness for Home Improvement starts and ends at Tim Allen.

3. Hunting

I'm sure bagging that five-point buck was as transformative as you claim. I'm going to take your word for it.

Most guys who go “hunting” also go “waiting,” “laying in the mud,” and “not seeing a freaking thing for seven straight hours.” That was fun. Let's never do it again.

4. Cars

Changing oil. Changing tires. Changing the dangling dice that sway pendulously from the rearview mirror. You can keep it all.

Many guys have no interest in cars beyond basic questions like “Does it run?” and “How does it smell”? Car buffs are in their own echelon of manliness, but most dudes just want to drive.

5. Gentlemen's Clubs

Um, guys, where are the gentlemen? All I see are sad, lonely men and women whose financial desperation is palpable.

6. Fishing

Fishing is, too often, like hunting. Frequently uneventful, slightly enhanced by several cold beers, and potentially miserable if you don't have good company.

7. Watching Sports

Without indulging in the “sports ball” cliches, the truth is that many guys don't have the time to watch sports on television. Going to a game can be an exciting use of time, especially if it's a date. But sitting down and dedicating multiple hours to watching grown men play a game that, in the grand scheme, has zero bearing on one's own life? If that sounds crazy, you're not alone.

8. Golf

You see, the thing about enjoying golf is…booze. If you don't “like” golf, you're probably overthinking it. Crack another Coors Light and hack away.

9. Fantasy Sports

Like watching sports, some guys find the prospect of managing a roster of athletes completely unappealing. Come on, guys, it's like you are the team's general manager! Don't you get it?!

One man's fantasy is another man's nightmare.

10. Picking Up Chicks

Perhaps the most traditionally masculine activity of all, picking up chicks isn't for every guy. In fact, some guys like quite literally the opposite activity, and to each their own.

11. Guns

“Who do you think you are, Gandhi?! Look at John Lennon over here! I bet your favorite war movie is Hacksaw Ridge, too!” – Your guy friends when they find out you don't like shooting guns.

12. Whipping Each Other With Rolled-Up Towels

Wait, other guys don't enjoy that? News to me.

This thread inspired this post.

