Conor McGregor’s Most Expensive Watches

Always dressed to impress, it isn’t easy to envisage the tattooed world-champion fighter beneath the suit at times. Conor McGregor is one of the world’s wealthiest sportsmen, and he undoubtedly fittingly adorns himself.

When he is not in his fighting trunks with blood on his face and fists, he’s decked out in true multi-millionaire style. He’s always in a suit and never without some flashy iconic Conor McGregor watch on his wrist.

Conor’s celebrity status comes with the lifestyle to support it. He drives the best cars, owns a lovely mansion, and even bought himself a limited-edition Lamborghini yacht last year.

However, McGregor’s watch collection is probably the most iconic part of his public image. He has a watch for every occasion, as he’s always brandishing new bling on his wrist. While it’s impossible to list all his pieces, we’ve decided to try and identify the ten most expensive ones in the Conor McGregor watch collection for this article.

TOP 10 LIST OF CONOR MCGREGOR WATCHES

The notorious UFC champion has a massive watch collection. Some of the most expensive Conor McGregor watch pieces retail for a ‘lowly’ $32,000 and a staggering $2 million price tag. Of course, he has items of lesser value, but they are not for this showcase. But why not splurge on luxury items when you have a net worth exceeding $200 million?

9. ROLEX OYSTER PERPETUAL DAY-DATE 40 – $45,000

No list of expensive men’s watches is complete without a Rolex. Actually, this particular Conor McGregor watch is one of many expensive Rolexes in his collection. This olive green-faced watch was specifically bought as a nod to his Irish heritage.

The Day-Date model reveals the day of the week at 12 o’clock and the date at 3 o’clock. But the ’40’ series is a little different from the standard Day-Date models. It offers a larger case size while maintaining the classic proportions of the traditional Day-Date. The classic all-gold finish is an excellent counterpart for a dress suit or tuxedo.

8. PATEK PHILIPPE NAUTILUS 5980/1AR-001 – $65,000

Yes, so this watch looks a little plain, but when Patek Philippe is involved in the manufacturing process, it is anything but ordinary. It is made for the everyday wearer, albeit the wearer needs to be relatively well off.

This particular watch is a combo of rose gold and steel. This two-toned beauty is an all-purpose piece with a 120m water resistance. It boasts a regular clock face and a chronograph display. The innards include a mechanical self-winding movement with a date display.

7. PATEK PHILIPPE ROSE GOLD NAUTILUS 5980/1R-001 – $85,000

We won’t rehash the specs of Patek Philippe Nautilus watches for you all over again. However, you must be wondering why this watch is 20 grand more expensive than watch number 8. Unlike the previous two-toned version, this one is made of pure rose gold.

The case, band, and clasp are all made of this elite and special metal. But is it really worth $20K more? Well, Conor McGregor seems to think so. This Conor McGregor watch is another perfect example of any everyday rich man’s wrist strap. It’s beautiful, but it’s plain.

6. PATEK PHILIPPE CALATRAVA 5180/1R-001 – $100,000

This Conor McGregor Watch is a unique piece with an ultra-thin rose gold frame and a skeleton mechanical movement component entirely engraved by hand. The watch is a self-winding caliber 240 movement piece crafted to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary in 2017. The hand-made watch took 130 hours to complete.

This decorative piece is highly sought after and extremely rare. Its combination of sapphire and rose gold, together with its hand engraving, surely makes it one of Conor’s most unique timepieces. It’s an item that not many celebs will be able to match.

5. FRANCK MULLER VANGUARD CUSTOM DIAMOND ENCRUSTED – $100,000+

Conor McGregor has no fear in doling out the cash on extravagant timepieces. While Franck Muller already has an impressive collection of readymade watches in their portfolio, Mr. McGregor has been spotted with one that seems to be customized to his liking.

Because of the bespoke nature of his select piece, it’s hard to nail down a price on this Conor McGregor watch, though it is valued at over $100K.

4. AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE CHRONOGRAPH CUSTOM DIAMOND ENCRUSTED – $130,000

Number 4 is a significant leap from number 10, but the second Audemars Piguet Conor McGregor watch is worth more than the $30K price tag mentioned before. That’s because this watch is made of solid gold and is encrusted with dozens of genuine diamonds. You won’t find this piece in the watchmaker’s catalog, as it was custom-made for Conor McGregor’s watch collection.

This is the one if Audemars Piguet wanted to produce a statement piece. The shiny “blingage” is almost blinding under the right light. It’s certainly a piece for special occasions.

3. JACOB & CO ASTRONOMIA TOURBILLION CASINO – $620,000

Jacobs & Co only make limited edition statement timepieces. One of the most futuristic-looking ensembles in the Conor McGregor watch case is this roulette watch. It comprises a working roulette wheel (the wheel spins at the click of a button) and four moving arms. One arm boasts the watches tourbillion, another the timekeeping clockface, another a rotating globe of the earth, and the last one is a 1 carat 288 facet diamond. Each arm rotates around the dial once every ten minutes. The crystal casing and rose gold case frame perfectly finish the high-end look.

The only other Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillion Casino piece we know out there belongs to the famous singer Drake.

2. JACOB & CO ASTRONOMIA TOURBILLION BAGUETTE – $1 MILLION+

Ever fancied a watch worth more than two expensive sportscars? Well, This Conor McGregor watch price clears seven figures. But the price tag hikes through the roof because this Conor McGregor watch boasts 342 invisible set baguette-cut diamonds on the backdrop of the face. The construction follows that of the casino watch regarding the four arms and their movement.

The components include a rose gold casing, white gold clock face, crystal lens cover, diamonds, a larger 1 carat 288 facet diamond, and a magnesium globe (which turns on its axis every minute).

1. JACOB & CO TOURBILLION RASPUTIN – $2 MILLION

This is a shocking piece for more than one reason. Firstly, it’s shockingly blingy, boasting loads of costly jewels. There’s a white gold case and a barrage of diamonds. The case band is invisibly set with 178 baguette diamonds, while the bezel boasts 100 of the same. The crown is set with 14 baguette diamonds and one cabochon-cut diamond. There are also some rubies and sapphire crystals thrown into the mix.

The piece's second and most shocking part is made evident when you flick the switch to the left of the dial. The curtains open to reveal a couple of lovers in the middle of an erotic sex scene. As such, this timepiece is truly unique in every manner. This Conor McGregor watch is believed to be his most expensive wrist-wearing collector’s item. At $2 million, we hope it’s locked in a vault with similar security features to Fort Knox.

THE END… OR IS IT?

We’re sure that these superb Conor McGregor watches will not be the last pieces we see on the fighter’s wrists. It seems like they are his kryptonite. For that reason, we expect that we’ll have to cover a similar article again in the not-too-distant future.

