10 Things You Didn’t Know About Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is one of the most universally liked rappers, not just for his musical skills but for his incredibly laid-back attitude, charisma, and wit.

The Beginning

The award-winning Californian MC broke out in the early 90's, in an era of racial violence and police brutality, creating a voice that was not afraid to speak up for self or the black community. He has since then grounded himself as one of the greats in the Hip-Hop-Verse.

He has constantly reinvented himself with pop culture while maintaining his “Snoop Doggy Dogg” personality. So, even for non-disciples of Hip-Hop, it's almost impossible not to love him.

But there's more to the legendary West Coast MC than his fantastic rap skills, Long Beach roots, and cool nature, and these are ten facts that prove it.

1. He Founded The Snoop Youth Football League

True fans know how much Snoop loves sports, being an avid Celtic F.C. fan, and often rocking his hometown team, Lakers jersey. But it's more than a fashion trend – as a retired football player and now a certified coach, he coaches his son's football teams.

And in 2005, he created a youth football organization in South Carolina, Los Angeles, that now boasts over a thousand and seven hundred players. Despite the ironic gentle vocal delivery, most of his music entails street violence. But he uses football as a medium to groom young people into stardom, also giving back to the community. “Teaching kids is really fun,” Coach Dogg says. He's been at it for over a decade, impacting younglings between the ages of five to thirteen.

2. His Love for Basketball

It's not just football; Snoop has dipped his hands into other pies of sports, notably basketball. Even though he once turned down a two-million-dollar deal to meet Michael Jordan, the G.O.A.T of the game, he has always shown mad love for it. Like in charming photoshoots of him holding a basketball and representing his coast in an All-Star Adidas event in a game of basketball. And there's even the 2016 Sprite commercial during the 2016 BET experience, with Snoop and The Game sporting Sprite jerseys and enjoying a game.

And well, if he didn't love basketball, it would be an awful waste to be 6′ 4.

3. He Married His High School Sweetheart

First love is like a fever, one you never fully recover from. Or so is the case with Snoop Dogg, who caught the love bug in high school and never got rid of it. And for good reason — imagine finding a crush, best friend, homie, and lover all in one person. To add to those, Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus, also manages his vast array of businesses. Together, they have three children.

Of course, just like every relationship, theirs have had its difficulties. And if you listen to Snoop's music, then you know he's been around a couple times with a couple of women. He and Shante even filed for divorce in 2004 due to “irreconcilable differences” before renewing their vows in 2007. So, when it's all said and done, he knows home is in the arms of his first love.

4. Snoop Dogg's Filmography

So, you know about his music career, but you probably didn't know about his involvement with the movie industry – especially before the release of the 2022 movie Day Shift, a directorial debut by J. J. Perry, starring Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good, and the rapper himself.

Snoop Dogg has featured in many movies, acting beside Hollywood stars like Zac Efron, Denzel Washington, Matthew McConaughey, and Samuel L. Jackson. He's been in TV series, documentaries, and even video games. He has made special appearances on famous shows like The Boondocks, Henry Danger, Game Shakers, Law & Order, and The Simpsons. Snoop Dogg has also directed some of his music videos, proving again to be a connoisseur of many art forms.

5. He Now Owns Death Row Records

After Dr. Dre left his old label, Ruthless Records, he teamed up with the D.O.C, Suge Knight, and Dick Griffey. Together, they founded Death Row Records. In the early years of his career, Snoop Dogg joined Death Row Records in 1993. The record label was, and remains, a culture staple, highly associated with West Coast rappers and music.

Afterward, however, Death Row was troubled by lawsuits and controversies. Its major decline started after the death of fellow member Tupac, and Suge Knight's imprisonment for assault. The record label later went bankrupt and sold to an entertainment company. But in 2002, Snoop Dogg repurchased the label from MNRK Music Group, now the American record label owner, with headquarters in his home state of California.

6. Fame Runs in The Family

Some celebrities get the chance to be the only ones in the family with the spotlight and public eye on them, not Snoop Dogg. In his 2007 documentary Snoop Dogg's Father Hood, we met his immediate family. And while Shante — despite being his manager — and their three kids may not be as famous as the rapper, there are a couple of big names in his family tree.

Snoop Dogg has a lot of famous cousins, starting with renowned R&B icon Brandy Norwood. There's fellow rappers Daz Dillinger, Ray J, Nate Dogg, RBX, and professional wrestler Sasha Banks.

And since he considers his inner circle family, it may be worthwhile mentioning that he's also close friends with Hollywood stars like Martha Stewart, Seth Rogen, and David Beckham.

7. He Once Converted to Rastafarianism

There's Snoop Dogg, and there's Snoop Lion, same people, different personalities – don't get it confused. After a visit to Jamaica, Snoop announced to the world that he would be converting to Rastafarianism. While the religion does not require a name change, calling someone a dog in Jamaica was highly offensive. So, Snoop took on the moniker of Snoop Lion.

He released a documentary and reggae album under the same name, capturing his highly spiritual transition to the religion. With the poignant album about Snoop spreading love and happiness through his music, the negative backlash from his change almost seemed insubstantial.

However, he was accused of cultural appropriation and the misuse of Rastafarian symbolism. Bunny Wailer, a renowned Jamaican songwriter who performed alongside reggae legend Bob Marley, called Snoop out on his activities. And by 2018, he announced he was once again a born-again Christian.

8. He's Very in Touch With Religion

Snoop Dogg has always been a man of strong faith. His mother, Beverly Broadus-Green, an ordained evangelist, raised him as a good Christian. She described Snoop as an “active church-goer”, who went to Bible study and sang in the choir.

Snoop has made his rounds with religion. He joined the Nation of Islam in 2009. In 2012, as earlier mentioned, he transitioned to Rastafari after a visit to Jamaica, but eventually proclaimed to be a born-again Christian.

In 2018, he released his first gospel album, Bible of Love. According to Snoop Dogg, religion changed everything about him, including his views on violence, misogyny in his music, and his overall mindset.

9. He Quits Smoking… Sometimes

Where there's smoke, there's fire – and Snoop. It may be easier to walk an elephant through the eye of a needle than to find Snoop too far away from “nature.” However, the rapper stopped smoking temporarily for something he loves just as much. His youth football team. After getting called out by a young man on the team, Snoop revealed to Khloe Kardashian on her show that he stopped smoking – for one-hundred and eighty days.

He said that it allowed him to be a better coach and person, and was what was best for those he worked with. Since then, Snoop doesn't smoke for at least three months of the year when he is coaching.

10. He Really Has a Criminal Past – IN the Past

Long before the Dogg signed with Death Row Records, he was a part of a different crew. One which would come to have an influence on many of his songs and helped shape his lifestyle. Rollin' 20 Crips was the name of the East Side Gang Snoop belonged to in his teenage years. He had been on the wrong side of the law several times and was an actual pimp in his life.

They arrested him for cocaine possession, and he had to serve time in jail for his crimes. Snoop's time with the Rollin' 20 Crips was nothing short of traumatic, but the rapper does not hide his past life or crimes. However, he has cut ties from all forms of gang-related activities, and a few old crew members have expressed their dislike for who he is now.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.