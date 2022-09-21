Tom Hardy Secretly Enters and Wins Gold in Jiu-Jitsu Competition

Actor and all-around baddy Tom Hardy is again in the news for winning a Jiu-Jitsu championship he secretly entered. Tweeter @FilmUpdates shared a fantastic photo of Tom Hardy (Bane) captioned, “Tom Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes and won the gold prize.”

Another user @spacepunkdotorg asked, “the actor Tom Hardy??” And user @cuaturfuneral sarcastically responded, “No, the Jiu Jutsu master Tom Hardy.”

User @Themanyouknow4 said, “Man doing extracurricular activities now.” Tweeter @LadyBacktoBlack chimed in, “Side quests and character development for real for real.

Another user, @theburningclub1, shared, “Actor Tom Hardy secretly showed up to a Jiu-Jitsu tournament in England and won the gold medal!” Before @77tomskalvis77 expressed, “I have no words.”

User @CoffeeGiulia stated, “That happened like a month ago.” Finally, @loucookes replied, “No, apparently he's just done it again, different competition I'm not stalking him or anything, by the way. I just googled it.” Tweeter @imjazzical admitted, “I don't know why but this makes his role in Peaky Blinders a little bit easier to believe, laugh-out-loud.”

Confessional Tom Hardy Wins Jiu-Jitsu Champion Reactions

Tweeter @TheInSneider confessed, “I've always said there are two actors I wouldn't wanna meet in a dark alley: Matthias Schoenaerts… and Tom Hardy. To quote Fenster, “he'll flip ya for real.”

Tweeter @franklinleonard admitted, “Something about this makes me want to see him cast opposite Adam Sandler.”

Several people shared the same sentiment as user @PSchwarzenegger, “I would not want to fight Tom Hardy.”

Funny Tom Hardy Wins Jiu-Jitsu Champion Reactions

Several people made Bane and Venom jokes. However, tweeter @eBGuC279ieWYYMP asked, “The next Wolverine role has already been decided to be Tom Hardy, isn't it?”

Tweeter @itsimunchie asked, “So you're telling me all I need to do is learn Jiu-Jitsu, and I can get tackled by Tom Hardy?”

Finally, @jamesrai100 asked, “Wait, his first name is Edward? #TomHardy” He shared the most Tom Hardy pic ever, and fans love it!

