How To Make Money On TikTok
The short video platform, TikTok, has become increasingly popular in recent years. There are over 1 billion active monthly users and 2.6 billion downloads worldwide….
Free PayPal Money: 23 Ways to Get Cash Fast
Everyone likes to get free money. Who doesn’t like free money? The best thing about the digital age is that everyone with internet access can…
The Ultimate Guide to Investing in Penny Stocks
Investing in penny stocks can be lucrative, but it can also be risky, which is why many traders avoid penny stocks when looking for cheap…
90 Plus Apps That Pay You Real Money
Affiliate Links Are you looking for cool apps that pay you??? You may have heard rumors that it's relatively easy to earn money using your…
Indie Game Publisher Loses That NFT Feeling
Indie-game publisher Team17 had big plans for its MetaWorms NFT project. However, the UK-based company didn't anticipate the gamer and developer backlash waiting for it on the other side of…
Vanguard vs. Blackrock Funds: Is One Better Than the Other
If you're an owner of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or index fund, chances are they are from either Vanguard or Blackrock. These two companies are the powerhouses in the industry….
NFT Site Hitpiece Called Out for Music Theft
The music industry is designed to take beautiful, ineffable art and nail it to an extremely affable content delivery system for exploitation and monetization. Hitpiece took that remit to a…
Music NFTs Could Be Digital Asset Du Jour of 2022
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are primarily associated with art, but that's not the only form they can take. These nifty digital assets can shapeshift into music, video game characters, avatars, or…
The Best Lakes Near Me in the Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest has pretty spectacular lakes, but some stand out from the rest. The lakes on this list are the best in the Pacific Northwest for different reasons because…
Eric Cantona is Changing The Playing Field by Offering the Ultimate Football Trips
For all the soccer fans out there, this is an exceptional opportunity to get involved in a unique travel experience designed by the one and only Eric Cantona. The legendary…
25 U.S. Destinations to Plan a Vacation to in 2022
Ah, that feeling of vacation bliss, when you can truly unwind, unplug, and relax. For many of us, that feeling seems like a distant memory. The pandemic has pushed some…
25 Romantic Getaways in the U.S. That Combine History, Luxury and Serenity
When planning romantic getaways, you're looking for a place that hits all the high notes. America's historic hotels provide just that – a special atmosphere for couples looking to spend…
9 Reasons To Quit Your Job (Plus How to Make The Switch)
Deciding to quit a job is never easy. Whether you've been there for years or only a couple of months, you don't have to live with stress and unhappiness. Thankfully,…
Why Are You Interested In This Position?
The Great Resignation is upon us! The pandemic has shifted priorities for many, and thousands of people quit their jobs. The good news for job seekers is that there are…
9 Clear Signs That You’re About To Get Fired
It’s never easy getting fired from a job (of course), but sometimes, you can predict the inevitable. It may not be a shock if you know what to look for….
How To Negotiate Salaries: 15 Tips To Get What You're Worth
Learning how to negotiate salaries serves you well throughout your career. Economist Linda Babcock of Carnegie Mellon University estimates that by not negotiating salary at the beginning of your career,…
Barbara Crampton Talks About Her New Intense, Surprising Thriller—Without Men
Alone With You is an evocative, clever suspense horror thriller, which keeps you guessing as to whether the terror is psychological, all-too-humanly sadistic, or supernatural. Given the history of horror…
The 10 Best Horror Films of the 1950s
The 1950s in horror was an era of creature features and can-do American communities banding together against dangerous outsiders—as in Howard Hawks’ The Thing From Another World, The Creature From…
Review: Apple TV+'s ‘Suspicion' Series Dead-Ends Into Nonsense
The recent film Don’t Look Up was widely criticized for being too blunt and obvious in its criticism of climate change inaction. The new Apple TV+ series Suspicion, based on…
Review: ‘Moonfall' is a Fun Mess With a Crash Landing
What if the moon was actually a megastructure? That’s one of the main questions that Moonfall poses and if you’re wondering exactly what a megastructure is, don’t expect for the…
