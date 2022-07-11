Inside Johnny Depp’s Real Estate Empire

Worth $200 million, Johnny Depp is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. He is known for his roles as Willy Wonka, Sweeny Todd, Edward Scissorhands, and of course, Captain Jack Sparrow.

His astronomical net worth means that he can afford an extensively lavish lifestyle, which of course includes an impressive real estate profile. Let's dive in and take a look at Johnny Depp's extravagant real estate empire.

The French Village

This French village was once home to Johnny Depp. Now it can be yours: http://t.co/Gn3SVUuUY1 pic.twitter.com/aXOHaE8XuX — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 29, 2015

Johnny purchased this estate in 2001 for an undisclosed amount. The estate itself is comprised of an abandoned village with a private residence, skate park, multiple detached cottages, a wine cave, and a little bistro.

This property is located a few miles from St. Tropez. He spent millions of dollars renovating the buildings and spent a lot of time at the estate with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis and their children.

The main residence includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an art studio, and two pools. Depp put the property up for sale in 2016 for $63 million, but it did not sell. Finally, in 2021, it went back on the market for $55.5 million.

The Kentucky Farmhouse

In 1995, Depp bought this 41-acre horse farm outside of Lexington, Kentucky for $950,000. It was the primary residence for his mother. In 2001, he sold the property for $1 million but later bought it back for $2 million.

The house is 6 bedroom and 6.5 bath. It has a manager's quarters, a guest house, four-car garage, and two horse barns.

The Private Bahamas Island

The #Disney #film company plans to restart Pirates of the CaribbeanJohnny Depp will not be involved in the restart of the series. But we think that Johnny Depp has no reason to be upset. Johnny Depp has his own personal #island, Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas archipelago. pic.twitter.com/bAZ5Gb7wX4 — Islands Building Company (@islandsbuild) October 29, 2018

Depp purchased this little island in the Bahamas, called The Little Halls Ponds Cay, in 2004 for $3.6 million. He was on site for his 2003 Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He built a ranch-style home with a 360-degree view of the island view.

The island is home to 5 beaches, two of which are named after his children Lily-Rose and Jack, and one named after his ex-wife Vanessa. Another is named Ponzo after the late author Hunter S. Thompson, and the last is named Brando after Depp's friend and mentor Marlon Brando.

The property and subsequent island are all eco-friendly. The buildings are powered with solar panels and the whole island serves as a protected area for wildlife.

The Five-Loft LA Penthouse

Johnny Depp Just Listed His Five Adjacent Los Angeles Penthouses https://t.co/u7O9f6MY7H pic.twitter.com/ALqWQqfR9V — ELLE Decor (@ELLEDECOR) September 25, 2016

This real estate acquisition is located in the iconic Eastern Columbia Lofts. Johnny owns a whopping five penthouses in the building. He purchased the first in 2002 and then decided that wasn't enough and purchased 4 more. Because why not have one penthouse, when you could have five instead?

The penthouses are located on the coveted top floors and have a combined nine bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms. Owning the top floors of the building gives the actor and his family access to the sky deck with a spa, fitness studio, and swimming pool.

The Five-Mansion Compound

Johnny Depp's 8 bedroom,10 bathroom Hollywood Hills home was originally built in 1922. The actor purchased it in 1995 pic.twitter.com/Nh7muWShFD — Natalia Costea (@costea_natalia) March 1, 2014

Depp created a cul-de-sac comprised of five mansions in Hollywood Hills. He acquired all of the properties for $19 million. They cover a total of 7,430 sq ft.

He had plans to build a tunnel that would connect the houses to his main residence but ultimately gave up on the idea.

The main residence features eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms with a swimming pool and expansive backyard. The estate overall has between thirty and forty bedrooms and more than forty bathrooms.

The Somerset Mansion

Hot Destination: Somerset, UK: Cutting edge art, a glamorous new spa hotel, and Johnny Depp.https://t.co/tbsmwgTwrg pic.twitter.com/ocsEbV9UmH — BlackBookMedia_ (@BlackBookMedia_) August 24, 2016

In 2014, Depp decided to extend his real estate overseas to the great land of the English. The vintage property is located on 820 acres of land and is called the Somerset Mansion.

The actor bought the property for $2.5 million and spent an additional $5 million on renovations.

The residence has twelve bedrooms and eight bathrooms. He still owns this property and uses it as his residence when he is filming in England.

Final Thoughts

Johnny Depp has an impressive real estate portfolio. Even though he has let go of many of these extravagant properties, he still owns the Somerset Mansion, the French Village, and the Hollywood Hills cul-de-sac of mansions.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.